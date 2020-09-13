REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 22:00 GMT/18:00 ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN-TALKS

Afghan peace talks open with calls for ceasefire, women's rights

DOHA - Afghan government representatives and Taliban insurgents gathered on Saturday for historic peace talks aimed at ending two decades of war that has killed tens of thousands of combatants and civilians.

USA-POMPEO-CYPRUS

Pompeo says U.S. 'deeply concerned' over Turkey actions in east Med

NICOSIA - The United States remains "deeply concerned" about Turkey's actions in the eastern Mediterranean, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday, urging a diplomatic end to a simmering crisis over offshore natural resources.

U.S.

USA-WILDFIRE

Weather aids fight against massive wildfires, Trump to visit California

PORTLAND, Ore. - Firefighters took advantage of a welcome break in hot, dry weather on Saturday to make gains against massive wildfires burning across three western states as U.S. President Donald Trump said he would travel to California to see the devastation first-hand.

STORM-SALLY

Tropical Storm Sally could develop into hurricane by Monday, U.S. forecaster says

HOUSTON - Tropical Storm Sally, off the west coast of Florida, could strengthen into a hurricane by Monday, bringing wind, heavy seas and flash flooding to the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center said.

BUSINESS

IMMUNOMEDICS-M-A-GILEAD-SCIENCE

Gilead nears deal to buy Immunomedics for more than $20 billion, WSJ reports

Gilead Sciences Inc is nearing a deal to buy biopharmaceutical company Immunomedics Inc for more than $20 billion in a deal that would further expand Gilead's portfolio of cancer treatments, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

ARM-HOLDINGS-M-A-NVIDIA

Nvidia nears deal to buy chip designer Arm for more than $40 billion, sources say

Nvidia Corp is close to a deal to buy British chip designer Arm Holdings from SoftBank Group Corp for more than $40 billion in a deal which would create a giant in the chip industry, according to two people familiar with the matter.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-AWARDS

'Nomadland' wins top prize at masked and distanced Venice film festival

VENICE - "Nomadland", a U.S. movie about a community of van dwellers traversing the vast American West, won the Golden Lion award for best film at the Venice film festival on Saturday.

DISNEY-MULAN-CHINA

U.S. lawmakers quiz Disney CEO over Xinjiang connection to 'Mulan'

A group of bipartisan U.S. lawmakers urged Walt Disney Co CEO Bob Chapek to explain the company's connection with "security and propaganda" authorities of China's Xinjiang region during the production of live-action war epic "Mulan".

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-LEE

Liverpool and Arsenal off to flying starts in new Premier season

LIVERPOOL, England - Liverpool and Arsenal got off to winning starts with victories over promoted sides on the opening day of the new Premier League season on Saturday.

FIGHTING-MMA-UFC-MCGREGOR

Mcgregor detained in connection with alleged sexual assault

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor was taken into custody in Corsica on Saturday amid allegations of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-DEMOCRATS/

Pelosi, Buttigieg deliver video speeches at Iowa fund-raiser Democrats in Iowa host Polk County Steak Fry annual fund-raiser. Due to coronavirus pandemic, this year's event will be in drive-in format as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) deliver video speeches.

12 Sep

USA-ELECTION/HARRIS

Democratic vice presidential nominee Harris hold event focused on Arizona Latinos

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris' campaign appearances include an online event focused on Latino small business owners in Arizona, a key constituency in an important battleground state.

12 Sep 16:15 ET / 16:15 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is interviewed

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's interviews with two Michigan outlets are scheduled to air.

13 Sep