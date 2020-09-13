REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 22:00 GMT/18:00 ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN-TALKS
Afghan peace talks open with calls for ceasefire, women's rights
DOHA - Afghan government representatives and Taliban insurgents gathered on Saturday for historic peace talks aimed at ending two decades of war that has killed tens of thousands of combatants and civilians.
USA-POMPEO-CYPRUS
Pompeo says U.S. 'deeply concerned' over Turkey actions in east Med
NICOSIA - The United States remains "deeply concerned" about Turkey's actions in the eastern Mediterranean, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday, urging a diplomatic end to a simmering crisis over offshore natural resources.
U.S.
USA-WILDFIRE
Weather aids fight against massive wildfires, Trump to visit California
PORTLAND, Ore. - Firefighters took advantage of a welcome break in hot, dry weather on Saturday to make gains against massive wildfires burning across three western states as U.S. President Donald Trump said he would travel to California to see the devastation first-hand.
STORM-SALLY
Tropical Storm Sally could develop into hurricane by Monday, U.S. forecaster says
HOUSTON - Tropical Storm Sally, off the west coast of Florida, could strengthen into a hurricane by Monday, bringing wind, heavy seas and flash flooding to the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center said.
BUSINESS
IMMUNOMEDICS-M-A-GILEAD-SCIENCE
Gilead nears deal to buy Immunomedics for more than $20 billion, WSJ reports
Gilead Sciences Inc is nearing a deal to buy biopharmaceutical company Immunomedics Inc for more than $20 billion in a deal that would further expand Gilead's portfolio of cancer treatments, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
ARM-HOLDINGS-M-A-NVIDIA
Nvidia nears deal to buy chip designer Arm for more than $40 billion, sources say
Nvidia Corp is close to a deal to buy British chip designer Arm Holdings from SoftBank Group Corp for more than $40 billion in a deal which would create a giant in the chip industry, according to two people familiar with the matter.
ENTERTAINMENT
FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-AWARDS
'Nomadland' wins top prize at masked and distanced Venice film festival
VENICE - "Nomadland", a U.S. movie about a community of van dwellers traversing the vast American West, won the Golden Lion award for best film at the Venice film festival on Saturday.
DISNEY-MULAN-CHINA
U.S. lawmakers quiz Disney CEO over Xinjiang connection to 'Mulan'
A group of bipartisan U.S. lawmakers urged Walt Disney Co CEO Bob Chapek to explain the company's connection with "security and propaganda" authorities of China's Xinjiang region during the production of live-action war epic "Mulan".
SPORTS
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-LEE
Liverpool and Arsenal off to flying starts in new Premier season
LIVERPOOL, England - Liverpool and Arsenal got off to winning starts with victories over promoted sides on the opening day of the new Premier League season on Saturday.
FIGHTING-MMA-UFC-MCGREGOR
Mcgregor detained in connection with alleged sexual assault
Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor was taken into custody in Corsica on Saturday amid allegations of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure.
UPCOMING
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
USA-DEMOCRATS/
Pelosi, Buttigieg deliver video speeches at Iowa fund-raiser Democrats in Iowa host Polk County Steak Fry annual fund-raiser. Due to coronavirus pandemic, this year's event will be in drive-in format as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) deliver video speeches.
12 Sep
USA-ELECTION/HARRIS
Democratic vice presidential nominee Harris hold event focused on Arizona Latinos
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris' campaign appearances include an online event focused on Latino small business owners in Arizona, a key constituency in an important battleground state.
12 Sep 16:15 ET / 16:15 GMT
USA-ELECTION/BIDEN
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is interviewed
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's interviews with two Michigan outlets are scheduled to air.
13 Sep