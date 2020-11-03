REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

Manhunt in Vienna after four killed in gun rampage

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian police were hunting for other suspects on Tuesday after at least one gunman killed four people in a rampage in the heart of Vienna overnight.

China's Xi warns of rising risks as party charts course for five years

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping, commenting on the ruling Communist Party's recommendations for the next five years, said on Tuesday said the country faces a significant increase in risks.

Americans begin casting Election Day ballots after divisive, bitter campaign

WILMINGTON, Del./WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Americans headed to the polls on Tuesday to choose either incumbent Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden as their next president, after a tumultuous four years under the businessman-turned-politician that have left the country as deeply divided as at any time in recent history.

Anxious Americans vote on Election Day with faces masked, stores boarded up

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Americans began casting ballots on Tuesday in an Election Day unlike any other, braving the threat of COVID-19 and the potential for violence and intimidation after one of the most polarizing presidential races in U.S. history.

Ant Group's $37 billion listing suspended in Shanghai and Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Ant Group's $37 billion listing has been suspended in both Shanghai and Hong Kong in a dramatic move just two days before what was set to be the world's largest-ever stock market debut.

Exclusive: Tired of Trump, Deutsche Bank games ways to sever ties with the president - sources

NEW YORK/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG is looking for ways to end its relationship with President Donald Trump after the U.S. elections, as it tires of the negative publicity stemming from the ties, according to three senior bank officials with direct knowledge of the matter.

Britain's new polar ship, "Boaty McBoatface", heads for open seas

NEW BRIGHTON, (Reuters) - Britain's new polar ship, the Sir David Attenborough, headed for the open seas on Tuesday to start trials after a storm delay, before making its maiden voyage to Antarctica next year for climate change research.

Manager Giggs to sit out three Wales matches amid assault allegations

Manager Ryan Giggs will not be involved in Wales' next three international fixtures amid allegations of assault, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said on Tuesday.

Leeds proud to have changed image, says owner Radrizzani

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani said he is proud to have helped the club rebuild its reputation from their 'Dirty Leeds' days to becoming a favoured team of many young fans in the UK.

'Away from the noise': How Liberal Americans are coping with Election Day anxiety

From Brooklyn to Berkley, election day means a day of angst for liberals. Still despondent - and shocked - by the 2016 election results, Democrats are doing anything they can to get through the day, whether that's going for a run, meditate or having an early drink. This mood story will capture the election day anxiety and stress among progressive voters.

3 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

California voters weigh gig workers rights, Uber's business model

California voters will decide with Prop 22 if Uber, Doordash and other companies can continue to classify drivers as independent contractors rather than employees - a decision with huge implications for the companies' bottom lines and the gig economy.

3 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

Americans hit the polls, amid worries over virus, intimidation, fraud, interference and an angry electorate

A story pulling together any voting mishaps, protests, hacking, interference suppression, violence, long lines and voices from around the country, including reporting in Ohio, Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Arizona, Wisconsin, California, New York and Pennsylvania

3 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

Reuters will release results of state and national exit polls by Edison Research

Expect first exit polls by Edison Research at 5 p.m. EST. States will post initial results soon after the polls close. Polls close at 7 pm EST in Georgia; 7:30 pm EST in North Carolina, Ohio; by 8 pm EST in Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire; by 9 pm EST in Wisconsin, Arizona, Minnesota, Texas; 10 pm in Nevada and Iowa.

3 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

U.S. TV networks prepare to cover an unprecedented election

Facing greater pressure than ever to report U.S. presidential election results accurately and without unwarranted speculation, the five major U.S. news networks will focus on restraint, transparency about what remains unknown and on a reassuring message that slow results don't signify a crisis. Reuters will analyze the coverage of the coverage.

3 Nov 18:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

FACTBOX-Highlights of U.S. House elections

Results of selected races for the U.S. House of Representatives in Tuesday's election.

3 Nov 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

FACTBOX-Results of U.S. Senate elections

Republicans face a chance of losing their 53-47 U.S. Senate majority in Tuesday's election. Rolling factbox tracks winners and losers through the evening.

3 Nov 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

Nov 4

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam travels to Beijing for a three-day visit

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam travels to Beijing for a three-day visit to discuss plans to revive the global financial hub's economy.

Nov 4

Key Farm Belt victories a boon for Democrats

If Joe Biden manages to win Iowa, and the Democrats score wins in a number of more rural areas in Iowa, Minnesota and a few other states, it will be a signal that the party has not entirely ceded the less sparsely populated areas of the country to Republicans.

Nov 4

In one Pennsylvania county, Trump voters see nothing short of a win

A color story from the heart of Trump country in Pennsylvania, where the president's hardcore supporters, with signs on their lawns and decked out in MAGA gear, watch the results come in with both hope and a sense that anything less than a victory would be fraud.

Nov 4

TV ratings released for US election night

Ratings data will reveal how many people tuned in to watch U.S. election returns roll in on Tuesday night

Nov 4

Reuters/Ipsos Election Day poll

Reuters will release the results of its Election Day poll, which includes interviews with about 40,000 people who voted in the 2020 presidential election.

Nov 4

Trust of America's allies may be hard to win back for U.S. president

President Donald Trump upended basic tenets of America's post-World War 2 foreign policy, by questioning the NATO alliance, needling European allies and indulging autocrats, but winning back the trust of allies will take time if Joe Biden wins the election.

Nov 4

Key climate change issues facing the next U.S. president

FACTBOX on key climate change issues facing the next president.

Nov 4

People in Hong Kong and Shanghai watch U.S. election results

People in Hong Kong and Shanghai gather in a local bar and cafe to watch U.S. election developments.

Nov 4 USA-CONGRESS/PRIORITIES

A look at top priorities for the newly elected U.S. Congress

Reuters examines the likely top priorities for the newly elected U.S. Congress, which could change dramatically if Democrats win a majority in the Senate, giving them control of both houses.

Nov 4

TV ratings released for US election night

Ratings data will reveal how many people tuned in to watch U.S. election returns roll in on Tuesday night

Nov 4

FACTBOX-Key energy issues facing the next U.S. president

FACTBOX on key energy issues facing the next president.

Nov 4

New U.S. president faces tough economy

The newly elected president will face a tough economy: millions of low- to middle-income workers out of a job, slowing growth in new jobs, deepening inequality, rising federal debt, tattered international trade relations, all against the backdrop of a still-expanding pandemic. What levers he'll pull to revitalize it could put a stamp on the growth trajectory for years to come.

Nov 4

Top of U.S. president's foreign policy agenda: fixing a broken and dangerous US-China relationship

Whoever wins the U.S. presidential election faces the daunting challenge of navigating the US-China relationship out of its lowest point in decades, reducing the potential for armed conflict while preserving American interests on trade, human rights and democracy in Hong Kong.

Nov 4

The U.S. officially leaves the Paris Agreement on climate change

Nov 4

U.S. oil industry reacts to election outcome

Story likely leading with oil industry reaction to election outcome.

Nov 4

U.S. Supreme Court weighs scope of ruling that limited juvenile sentences

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday weighs a convicted murderer's claim that he should not have been automatically sentenced to life without parole because he was only 15 at the time of the crime.

3 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

"Terror knows no religion or state" - Viennese are in shock after the attack

The sky above Vienna is grey and misty, the streets are empty, and the silence is almost eerie the day after the city became the scene of a deadly attack.The people who have to work or are on the streets, are in shock. "It's crazy, everyone is worried. A life is not worth anything anymore," said taxi driver Huseyin Gueluem, waiting for passengers at Vienna Airport and visibly shaken by the rampage that killed at least four people.

3 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

Poland is expected to announce new measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is expected to announce new restrictions to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Nov 4

Kenya president meets officials after COVID-19 numbers surge

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta will meet with government officials to review COVID-19 containment measures after the country recorded more than 200 deaths in October, the highest number since confirming its first case in March. More than a third of Kenya's recorded cases and deaths occurred last month, according to government figures.

4 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

ANALYSIS-What U.S. poll results mean for global M&A

An analysis that explains what the outcome means for dealmaking, especially cross-border M&A.

Nov 4

Saudi labor ministry announces reforms to workers sponsorship system

Saudi Arabia to launch "The Labor Relation Improvement Initiative," outlining reforms to workers' contracts.

Nov 4

Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting on interest rate policy

Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting on interest rate policy, in Washington.

Nov 4

Norwegian Supreme Court to hear appeal about Arctic oil drilling

The Norwegian Supreme Court to hear an appeal from environmental groups about whether the Norwegian state was right to award the right to explore for oil in the Norwegian Arctic. They claim it is a breach of the Norwegian Constitution and the right by the Norwegian people to have a healthy environment. Green groups have lost every single legal round. In a sign of the seriousness of the case, all 19 Supreme Court judges will be in attendance. Seven days are dedicated to the hearing, which will in part be conducted remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Nov 4