TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-ELECTION-GLOBAL-REACTION/

As America counts, the world holds its breath for U.S. election outcome

LONDON/LAGOS/SARAJEVO (Reuters) - A day after Americans voted in a bitterly contested election, the rest of the world was none the wiser on Wednesday, with millions of votes still to count, the race too close to call and a mounting risk of days or even weeks of legal uncertainty.

AUSTRIA-ATTACK-SWISS-ARRESTS/

Swiss say two arrested men were friends of Vienna gunman

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss authorities confirmed on Wednesday that two men arrested near Zurich were "obviously friends" of a gunman who killed four people in a shooting rampage in Vienna and said police were investigating the full extent of their relationship with him.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

With U.S. presidential election too close to call, Biden bats away Trump victory claim

WILMINGTON, Del./WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. presidential election hung in the balance on Wednesday, with a handful of states set to decide the outcome in the coming hours or days, even as Donald Trump falsely claimed victory and made unfounded allegations of electoral fraud.

USA-ELECTION/ODDS

Bettors stampede back in favor of Biden as results stream in

Democratic candidate Joe Biden was back as clear favorite to win the U.S. presidential election in online betting markets on Wednesday morning, a reversal of fortune for President Donald Trump who had been favored overnight.

BUSINESS

ANT-GROUP-IPO-SUSPENSION/

Ant's IPO fiasco set to clip its wings and dent its value

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's surprise suspension of Ant Group's record $37 billion listing is set to delay rather than destroy its chances of a stock market debut though the financial technology giant's valuation and growth prospects are likely to take a hit.

USA-ECONOMY/

U.S. private payrolls growth slows in October: ADP

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected in October, providing an early sign of a slowdown in economic activity as fiscal stimulus diminishes and new COVID-19 infections surge across the country.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-VACCINE

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine results due next month, raising hopes of 2021 rollout

LONDON, (Reuters) - The University of Oxford hopes to present late-stage trial results on its COVID-19 vaccine candidate this year, raising hopes that Britain could start to roll out a successful vaccine in late December or early 2021.

SPORTS

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-INT/REPORT

Zidane confident Ramos will extend Real Madrid stay

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says he has no doubt captain Sergio Ramos will extend his stay with the La Liga champions after the defender netted a milestone 100th goal for the club in Tuesday's 3-2 Champions League win over Inter Milan.

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/SOCCER-UEFA

UEFA bans Azeri club official over social media comments

BERN, (Reuters) - An official at Azeri club Qarabag has been provisionally banned by UEFA while he is investigated for potentially "violating basic rules of decent conduct" in comments he made on social media, the European soccer body said on Wednesday.

UPCOMING

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/LGBT (PIX)

Supreme Court to hear religious fight over same-sex foster care

The U.S. Supreme Court hears a major religious rights dispute involving the city of Philadelphia's refusal to place children for foster care with a Catholic agency that bars same-sex couples from serving as foster parents

4 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/MEXICO-IMMIGRATION (PIX)

Asylum seekers stranded in Mexico react to US election results

Asylum seekers stranded along the border by the Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" policy respond to election results

4 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEMOCRATS

What's next for the Democratic Party?

If Democrats are unable to take the White House and Senate, despite the shape of the country ravaged by the coronavirus, what does that mean for the future of the party?

Nov 5

USA-ELECTION/NATIONALSECURITY

A Biden presidency's powerful weapon on national security: unprecedented bipartisan support

If Joe Biden wins the U.S. presidency, he is likely to have more bipartisan support for his national security agenda – including that of conservatives - than any other president in recent history in his drive to restore normalcy to America's relationships to the world.

Nov 5

USA-ELECTION/ALLIES

Trust of America's allies may be hard to win back for U.S. president

President Donald Trump upended basic tenets of America's post-World War 2 foreign policy, by questioning the NATO alliance, needling European allies and indulging autocrats, but winning back the trust of allies will take time if Joe Biden wins the election.

Nov 5

USA-ELECTION/TRADE

What the U.S. election results mean for global trade

Joe Biden and Donald Trump have different approaches to trade. Changes the United States, the worlds largest importer, makes to tariffs and trade relationships will have a sizable impact on global GDP.

Nov 5

USA-ELECTION/TAIWAN (PIX) (TV)

People in Taiwan keep close eyes on U.S. election results

People in Taiwan gather in a local bar to watch U.S. election on its second day.

Nov 5

SUDAN-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Interview with head of Sudan's ruling council

Interview with the head of Sudan's ruling council, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who played a central role in Sudan's recent deal for establishing relations with Israel.

Nov 5

USA-ELECTION/CHINA

Top of U.S. president's foreign policy agenda: fixing a broken and dangerous US-China relationship

Whoever wins the U.S. presidential election faces the daunting challenge of navigating the US-China relationship out of its lowest point in decades, reducing the potential for armed conflict while preserving American interests on trade, human rights and democracy in Hong Kong.

Nov 5

HONGKONG-CHINA/ (TV)

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam travels to Beijing for a three-day visit

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam travels to Beijing for a three-day visit to discuss plans to revive the global financial hub's economy.

Nov 5

USA-ELECTION/INDIA-HARRIS (PIX) (TV)

People in Kamala Harris' ancestral village react to U.S. election

People in U.S. Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris' southern India ancestral village, Thulasendrapuram, react to the latest developments from the U.S. election. The village, located about 320 km (200 miles) south of the city of Chennai, is where Harris's maternal grandfather was born more than a century ago.

5 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

USA-ELECTION/KANYE WEST (PIX) (TV)

Kanye West 's bid to become U.S. President

A look at how Kanye West did in his bid to become U.S. President

4 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

DBS-RESULTS/

DBS, Singapore's biggest bank, reports Q3 results Singapore's biggest bank, DBS Group Holdings, reports third-quarter results.

5 Nov 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

CANADA-BUDGET/ONTARIO

Canada's Ontario province release its 2020-2021 budget

In August, the Progressive Conservative party government of Canada's most populous province forecast a record budget deficit of C$38.5 billion in the current fiscal year, as it boosted projected spending on COVID-19 support measures.

Nov 5

CHINA-TRADE/EXPO (PIX) (TV)

Third China International Import Expo opens in Shanghai

The third China International Import Expo (CIIE) opens on November 5 in the Chinese financial capital of Shanghai. It will run until November 10. The city will also kickstart the Hongqiao International Economic and Trade Forum on the same day.

Nov 5

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ITALY-HAIRDRESSER (PIX) (TV)

Spooked by coronavirus, Italian hairdresser hangs up his scissors after 60 years

An Italian hairdresser has plied his trade in Rome since 1956 but fear of COVID-19 has finally persuaded him to put away his scissors and hang up his apron.

Nov 5

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES (TV)

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gives updates on anti-coronavirus measures in televised address

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, in a regular televised address, speaks about updates on measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Nov 5

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA (PIX)

WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic

Experts from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

5 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT