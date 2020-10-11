REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. ET/ 10 a.m. GMT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/ 10 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/

Nagorno-Karabakh truce under severe strain as both sides allege violations

BAKU/YEREVAN - A Russian-brokered humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh was under severe strain on Sunday a day after it was agreed, with Azerbaijan and Armenia accusing each other of serious violations and crimes against civilians.

BRITAIN-EU-FRANCE-DEADLINE/

Brexit deal needs to be done by start of November - France

PARIS - The European Union and Britain must reach an agreement on their post-Brexit ties by the start of November, France's European affairs minister said on Sunday, but the bloc would not accept a bad deal just for the sake of reaching a compromise.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

Trump seeks to put COVID-19 behind him, get back to election campaign

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump is no longer a transmission risk for COVID-19, his doctor said late on Saturday, as the U.S. president seeks to put his bout with coronavirus behind him and return to the campaign fray.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS/

Trump's stimulus proposal draws opposition from congressional Democrats and Republicans

WASHINGTON - A new $1.8 trillion economic stimulus proposal from the Trump administration drew criticism from congressional Democrats and Republicans on Saturday, diminishing hopes for a coronavirus relief deal before the Nov. 3 election.

BUSINESS

HUAWEI-EUROPE/

U.S. sanctions turn up heat but Huawei serving European 5G clients, executive says

ZURICH - Chinese telecom giant Huawei is finding it harder to counter U.S. sanctions designed to choke off its access to semiconductors but can continue to serve European 5G network clients, a senior European executive told an Austrian newspaper.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-INDONESIA-MINING/

Freeport does a balancing act as world's biggest gold mine grapples with COVID-19

SINGAPORE/HOUSTON - When miners at Indonesia's giant Grasberg gold and copper mine started testing positive for coronavirus early in the pandemic, the mountain-top mining complex was quickly locked down with a skeletal staff left in place to maintain production.

ENTERTAINMENT

SOUTHKOREA-KPOP-BTS/

K-pop titan BTS's online concert draws global fans

SEOUL - Fans of BTS tuned in to an online concert by the K-pop boyband on Saturday, holding their signature light sticks and sharing messages in a chatroom.

IRAN-MAESTRO/

Iranian composer and opposition figure Shajarian buried near national poet

Mohammad Reza Shajarian, Iran's most celebrated musician and a critic of the government, was buried on Saturday near the 10th century national poet Ferdowsi, Iranian media reported.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-SOCCER-MLS/

MLS postpones two matches after positive COVID-19 tests

Major League Soccer has postponed two Sunday matches after players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus, the league said.

GOLF-SHRINERS/

Golf: Laird, Cantlay share lead in low-scoring Las Vegas

Leaders Martin Laird and Patrick Cantlay shot matching six-under-par 65s while Matthew Wolff fired three back-nine eagles for a 10-under 61 at the third round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas on Saturday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BELARUS-ELECTION/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

Minsk residents march demanding Lukashenko to resign

Anti-government protests hit the two-month mark in Belarus, as calls for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko show no sign of letting up.

11 Oct

USA-ELECTION/SCOTUS

EXPLAINER- Bush v Gore redux?

With hundreds of lawsuits already filed over the 2020 election and many more to come, some say that the Supreme Court will have the final say in determining the presidential winner, as it did in 2000 in the seminal case of Bush v Gore.

But many lawsuits are resolved in the lower courts, and the High Court has been particularly reluctant to take up voting-related cases this year.

What laws were at stake in Bush v Gore, and what kind of election challenge is SCOTUS most likely to weigh in on in 2020?

12 Oct

USA-COLUMBUSDAY/ (PIX) (TV)

Columbus day is celebrated in the U.S.

Revellers take part in the annual Columbus day parade.

12 Oct

USA-ELECTIONS/ATLANTA-HAWKS

Hawks stadium in Atlanta set to be the nation's largest polling place amid COVID fears

The Atlanta Hawks' arena is set to become the nation's largest single polling place for the 2020 election when early voting starts Monday Oct. 12 and it could help drive the vote amid COVID fears in the battleground state of Georgia

12 Oct

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/BARRETT

U.S. Senate prepares for Supreme Court confirmation showdown

Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, will face a grilling from Democrats in her Senate confirming hearing in the coming days on a range of legal issues, facing questions on topics like an upcoming case on the Obamacare law and whether she would step aside if election-related issues reach the justices.

11 Oct

IRELAND-CRIME/

Irish High Court to decide whether to extradite British journalist over 1996 murder

The Irish High Court is to rule on whether British journalist Ian Bailey should face extradition to France, where he was convicted of murdering a French film producer in Ireland 23 years ago, a crime he denies.

12 Oct

SPORTS

ATHLETICS-CHICAGO/ (PIX)

CANCELLED - Athletics - Chicago Marathon

The 43rd edition of the Chicago Marathon has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

11 Oct

WORLD-WORK/CONFERENCES

Almost Like Being There: Making the most of virtual conferences

In a recent "Meetings Outlook" survey from Meeting Professionals International, 86% of respondents foresee declining attendance for live events over the course of the coming year, while 87% project higher attendance for virtual events.

In some ways this New Normal is more challenging, and in other ways it's actually easier.

But either way, it requires an entirely new playbook – for how you interact with people, access meaningful content, and maximize what you get out of the experience.

12 Oct

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-PUBS (PIX) (TV)

Reports that tough restrictions on pubs across the north England will be imposed on Monday

Reports that tough restrictions on pubs across the north England will be imposed on Monday.

12 Oct

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-ECONOMY/STIMULUS

Americans facing fiscal ruin beg Washington to pass more stimulus

Millions of Americans remain out of work, small businesses are on the brink of closing down, and hopes for a new round of stimulus are fading.

12 Oct

MILKEN-CONFERENCE/ (PIX)

23rd Milken Institute Global Conference

RESCHEDULED FOR JULY 7-10 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS Leaders in business, government, technology, philanthropy, academia and media gather at the 23rd Milken Institute Global Conference.

12 Oct