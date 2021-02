Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/11 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN-VACCINE-MI/

Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday launched a trial to assess the immune responses generated if doses of the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca Plc are combined in a two-shot schedule.

MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Myanmar junta blocks Facebook as opposition grows to coup

Myanmar's junta blocked Facebook in the name of ensuring stability on Thursday and activists said at least three people were arrested at a street protest against the coup that ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-CAPITOL-RICO-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: U.S. mulls using law designed to prosecute Mafia against Capitol rioters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is considering whether to charge members of far-right groups involved in the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol under a federal law usually used against organized crime, according to two law enforcement sources.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-WHITEHOUSE/

U.S. COVID Task Force says new cases on decline but variants pose threat

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations appear to be on a downward trajectory in the United States as the Biden administration remains confident that it can hit its target of 100 million vaccines in 100 days, the White House Coronavirus Task Force said on Wednesday.

BUSINESS

RETAIL-TRADE/

Retail frenzy stalls as focus falls on regulator meeting

LONDON (Reuters) - Stocks at the heart of a recent buying frenzy driven by social media slipped in thin European trade on Thursday, adding to the sense that their spectacular rallies might be fizzling just as U.S. regulators meet to discuss last week's wild ride.

ALPHABET-RESIGNATIONS/

Two Google engineers resign over firing of AI ethics researcher Timnit Gebru

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - An engineering director and a software developer have quit Alphabet Inc's Google over the dismissal of AI researcher Timnit Gebru, a sign of the ongoing conflicts at the search giant over diversity and ethics.

ENTERTAINMENT

NIGERIA-FILM/

Nigerian film about Islamist insurgency aims at Oscar glory

LAGOS/ABUJA (Reuters) - Ten years ago, Desmond Ovbiagele abandoned his career in investment banking to pursue his dream of making films. Now the Nigerian director's movie about the jihadist insurgency in his country has been put forward as an Oscars contender.

CAMBODIA-WEDDING/

Cambodian couple finally tie the knot with glittering ceremony after pandemic curbs ease

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Cambodian couple Leang Phannara and Kim Bethyliza were elated when they could finally wed last Friday after the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions in the country.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/

Tokyo Olympics chief retracts sexist comments, refuses to resign

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori apologised on Thursday for sexist comments about women talking too much, but said he would not resign, as his remarks sparked a storm of criticism on social media and risked tainting public opinion of the Games.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/

Australian Open to go ahead despite COVID-19 case – organisers

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The Australian Open will begin as scheduled on Monday even though a worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine players and their entourages tested positive for COVID-19, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Thursday.

