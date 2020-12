Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/ 11 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

Swiss freeze assets of Belarus leader Lukashenko

ZURICH - Switzerland has frozen the financial assets of the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, following the violent aftermath of the elections in the east European country.

Russia says may retaliate after new round of UK sanctions

MOSCOW - A new round of British sanctions against Russian individuals over alleged human rights abuses in Chechnya is "unfounded" and Moscow may retaliate, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

U.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The United States said it authorized the use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, with the first inoculations expected within days, marking a turning point in a country where the pandemic has killed more than 295,000 people.

U.S. Supreme Court swiftly ends Trump-backed Texas bid to upend election results

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a long-shot lawsuit by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states, dealing him a likely fatal blow in his quest to undo his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

U.S. gaming platform Roblox to delay IPO until next year

U.S. gaming platform Roblox Corp has put off its planned initial public offering (IPO) until next year as it works with advisers to improve the process to benefit employees and investors, the company told employees in a memo seen by Reuters.

Fiat CEO Manley in pole position for top job at Ferrari - paper

MILAN - Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Mike Manley is in pole position to take over the top job at Ferrari, Italian daily Il Messaggero said on Saturday in an unsourced report.

'Irrepressible' British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

LONDON - Barbara Windsor, one of Britain's most popular actresses and best known for her roles as pub landlady Peggy Mitchell in the BBC TV soap "EastEnders" and in the bawdy "Carry On" films, has died aged 83.

Chadwick Boseman's role won't be recast in 'Black Panther' sequel, Marvel boss says

LOS ANGELES - Chadwick Boseman's lead role in the superhero movie sequel to "Black Panther" will not be recast following the actor's death, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said on Thursday.

Golf-Presidents Cup to be played at Medinah Country Club in 2026

The 16th edition of the biennial Presidents Cup will be played at the Medinah Country Club, outside of Chicago, in 2026, the PGA Tour said on Friday.

Soccer-Seasoned Seattle seek third MLS Cup title in five years

Defending champions Seattle Sounders head into the MLS Cup on Saturday against hosts Columbus Crew seeking a third title in five years to rubber stamp their status as the current dominant force in the North American league.

Pro-Trump groups will march and pray to protest his election loss Saturday

Conservative groups which allege, without evidence, that President-elect Joe Biden stole the U.S election plan protests nationwide Saturday, including a Washington rally headlined by Donald Trump's recently pardoned former national security adviser.

12 Dec

Britain, France and the UN host a one-day online climate summit

The United Nations, France and Britain host an online climate summit on the fifth anniversary of the U.N. Paris climate agreement -- in a last-ditch bid to have countries meet a deadline to upgrade their emissions-cutting pledges.

The organizers aim to inject momentum into global efforts to combat climate change, after this year's planned U.N. climate summit in Glasgow was postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

12 Dec

Brexit deadline for trade talks Britain and the EU have set Sunday as a deadline in Brexit talks.

13 Dec

Top Glove fired whistleblower exposing cramped conditions before virus outbreak

Instead of addressing the concerns raised by a whistleblower about crowded conditions risking the spread of the new coronavirus, the world's biggest medical glove maker fired him.

Two months later, the first infections were detected among Top Glove workers.

The company's complex of factories and dormitories in and around Klang, about 40 km (25 miles) west of Kuala Lumpur, has become Malaysia's biggest coronavirus cluster with more than 5,000 infections, about 94% of them foreign workers.

13 Dec