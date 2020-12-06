REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. ET/ 11 a.m. GMT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/ 11 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-EU-TALKS/

'Final throw of the dice': Britain and EU to resume trade talks

LONDON/DUBLIN - British and European Union negotiators will meet in Brussels on Sunday in a last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit trade deal before a transition agreement ends on Dec. 31.

SWISS-STEINMETZ-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Steinmetz to appear at Geneva trial next month to face corruption charges - lawyer

GENEVA - Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz will appear in a Geneva court next month to defend himself against corruption and forgery charges in connection with mining contracts in Guinea, his lawyer told Reuters.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/

Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders as COVID-19 surges

Sacramento - California's two most densely inhabited regions and its agricultural breadbasket will be under stay-at-home orders by Sunday night as the COVID-19 pandemic strains hospitals in the most populous U.S. state, officials said.

USA-ELECTION-GEORGIA/

Trump keeps up false claims of widespread fraud at Georgia rally for U.S. senators

VALDOSTA - U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia on Saturday for two Republican senators at a rally that some in his party feared could end up hurting, not helping, their chances by focusing on his efforts to reverse his own election defeat.

BUSINESS

KIA-RECALL/

Kia recalls 295,000 U.S. vehicles for fire risks

WASHINGTON - Kia Motors Corp said on Saturday it is recalling 295,000 U.S. vehicles for engine fire risks.

LUFTHANSA-JOBS/

Lufthansa will have shed 29,000 staff by year end: Bild am Sonntag

BERLIN - Lufthansa will have shed 29,000 staff by the end of the year and the German airline will cut another 10,000 jobs in its home country next year as it struggles to cope with the coronavirus, a newspaper reported on Sunday.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-BLACK-EYED-PEAS-SHAKIRA/

The Black Eyed Peas tops charts in move to Latin music

NEW YORK - The Black Eyed Peas, whose music spans hip hop to soul to pop-rap, is topping the charts with the former quartet's first album in two years, featuring Latin pop artists such as Shakira.

MUSIC-EARTH-ORCHESTRA-TOGETHER-IS-BEAUTIFUL/

Musicians from every country form Earth Orchestra to record unique song

LONDON - For the first time in music history, 197 musicians – one from each country – have formed an orchestra, hoping to exemplify how people can transcend physical and cultural borders to come together.

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB-SEA-HANIGER/

Reports: Mariners agree to one-year deal with OF Haniger

The Seattle Mariners agreed to a one-year, $3.01 million deal with outfielder Mitch Haniger, according to multiple reports on Saturday.

ATHLETICS-MARATHON/

Kenya's Kandie smashes half marathon world record in Valencia

Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie smashed the half marathon world record by 29 seconds on Sunday, becoming the first person to break 58 minutes at the Valencia Half Marathon.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/GEORGIA-DEBATE (PIX) (TV)

The Republican declines to participate, so Georgia Senate candidate debates an empty lectern

The Democratic challenger for a U.S. Senate seat representing Georgia participates in a debate against an empty lectern.

Senator David Perdue, the Republican incumbent, declined to participate in the debate against Democrat Jon Ossoff.

In a separate second debate, Senator Kelly Loeffler, the Republican incumbent, goes against Raphael Warnock, the pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta where the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. once preached.

The two debates take place a month ahead of a pair of runoff races that will decide control of the Senate.

6 Dec

BRITAIN-EU/LEADERS (PIX) (TV)

Brexit: Johnson and EU to discuss talks

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will speak about Brexit on Monday evening.

7 Dec

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit trade deal: Negotiators try to clinch a deal

British and European Union negotiators are trying to clinch a last-minute trade deal just weeks before the United Kingdom casts off from the bloc in its most significant economic and political shift since losing a global empire.

Reuters will have full multimedia coverage of any deal including:

- BRITAIN-EU/ Fast moving snaps and trunk

- BRITAIN-EU/TRUST - Sidebar on how the deal came together and what it means for the future relationship.

- BRITAIN-EU (INSTANT VIEW)

- BRITAIN-EU/REACTION: leader quotes

- BRITAIN-EU/CHARTS: Brexit in 5 charts

- BRITAIN-EU/TIMELINE:

- BRITAIN-EU/DEAL: summary of a deal.

- BRITAIN-EU/EXPLAINER - Fast Q&A style analysis.

- BRITAIN-EU/PEOPLE: Brexit is finally done. What does it mean for ordinary Brits or EU citizens?

7 Dec

FRANCE-DISNEY/JOBS (PIX) (TV)

Locals long for Disney magic as shuttered Paris park hits jobs

In the towns around Disneyland Paris, where hotels and restaurants catering to the flow of visitors have sprouted over the past three decades, locals are starting to fear for their livelihood and jobs as the theme park remains closed until mid-February.

7 Dec

GHANA-ELECTION/LEADERS VOTING (PIX) (TV)

Party leaders vote in Ghana's presidential election

Incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo is scheduled to vote in his home town of Kyebi, Eastern Region, on Monday morning whilst the main opposition leaders, former president John Mahama, will vote in Bole, in the Savannah Region.

7 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-ELDERLY (PIX)

Home-care for the elderly booms as Spaniards shun nursing homes

When Elena Lorenzo's 86-year-old sister Rosario fell at 3am in her home in the northern Spanish region of Galicia and her husband struggled to help her up, they knew it was time to get help. But a nursing home was out of the question.

7 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

U.S. Congress closes in on COVID-19 aid bill as funding deadline looms

Members of the U.S. Congress are expected on Monday to unveil bipartisan legislation to send a long-awaited infusion of federal aid to American families and businesses reeling from the resurgent coronavirus pandemic.

7 Dec

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

BRITAIN-EU/BILL (TV)

Britain's parliament due to debate and vote upon the controversial Internal Market Bill

Britain's parliament due to debate and vote upon the controversial Internal Market Bill

7 Dec

USA-EXCHANGES/ESG

Exchange operators lean in on ESG, with an eye on Biden

With money pouring into assets linked to sustainable investing, exchange operators have increased their focus on Environmental, Social and Governance business opportunities, which could get a boost from the policies of President-elect Joe Biden.

7 Dec

GLOBAL-POY/BLM (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - Pictures of the year - BLM

BLM pictures of the year

7 Dec

EUROPE-OILSEEDS/CONSULTANCY

Strategie Grains monthly EU oilseed estimates

To include updated assessment of rapeseed sowing trends for next year's harvest along with revised supply/demand estimates for this season.

7 Dec