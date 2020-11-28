REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. ET/ 11 a.m. GMT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/ 11 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

IRAN-NUCLEAR-SCIENTIST-ROUHANI/

Iranian president accuses Israel of killing nuclear scientist

DUBAI - Iranian president Hassan Rouhani on Saturday accused Israel of killing the country's top nuclear scientist, believed by the West to be the architect of Tehran's secret military nuclear programme.

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/

Ethiopian forces will take Tigrayan capital in coming days, military says

ADDIS ABABA/NAIROBI - Ethiopian forces will take control of the Tigray region's capital Mekelle in coming days, the military said late on Friday, a day after the Prime Minister announced the "final phase" of an offensive in the region.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION-LAWSUIT-PENNSYLVANIA/

In fresh blow to Trump, U.S. court rejects Pennsylvania election case

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an attempt by U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign to block President-elect Joe Biden from being declared the winner of Pennsylvania, dealing another significant setback to Trump's bid to overturn the Nov. 3 election.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/

U.S. vaccine plans take shape but no let-up on restrictions

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. health authorities will hold an emergency meeting next week to recommend that a coronavirus vaccine awaiting approval be given first to healthcare professionals and people in long-term care facilities.

BUSINESS

USA-HUAWEI-TECH-CANADA/

Allowing border agents to question Huawei CFO before her arrest was best, officer testifies

VANCOUVER - A Canadian police officer stationed at the Vancouver airport who rejected a plan to arrest Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on the plane she arrived on two years ago, on Friday testified that at the time he told other police officers the best course was to allow border agents to interrogate Meng before arresting her.

VOLKSWAGEN-CEO-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: VW CEO pushes for contract extension in vote of confidence move - sources

FRANKFURT - Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess has asked the families who control a majority voting stake in the world's largest carmaker to back a contract extension for him in a bid to break a deadlock, two people familiar with the matter said.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-FRANCE-CELLIST/

Cellist turns locked-down museums into backdrop for "healing art"

PARIS - It's an ideal pairing for the COVID-19 era: a musician who cannot play for a live audience and sumptuous museums that cannot welcome visitors. Cellist Camille Thomas has put them together to create what she hopes will be a balm for troubled times.

AWARDS-GQ-MEN-OF-THE-YEAR/

Racing great hamilton, fundraiser captain tom top gq awards

LONDON - Britain's 100-year-old charity hero Captain Tom Moore and motor racing champion Lewis Hamilton have topped GQ magazine's Men of the Year Awards.

SPORTS

SOCCER-ARGENTINA-MARADONA-FAN/

Mara and Dona: Argentine twins a living tribute to soccer great

BUENOS AIRES - In the Rotundo household in Buenos Aires, the spirit of Diego Maradona has a living tribute: twin nine-year-old girls, Mara and Dona, named after the soccer legend who died this week.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-B/

Ravens game at Steelers postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Baltimore Ravens' game versus hosts Pittsburgh Steelers has been moved to Tuesday from Sunday because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the visiting team, ESPN reported on Friday.

UPCOMING

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

FRANCE-SECURITY/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

Protests against Police violence in Paris

Parisians, activists, journalists protest against police violence, racism and a security bill which contains provisions rights groups say restrict media freedoms.

28 Nov

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit trade deal: Negotiators try to clinch a deal

British and European Union negotiators are trying to clinch a last-minute trade deal just weeks before the United Kingdom casts off from the bloc in its most significant economic and political shift since losing a global empire.

Reuters will have full multimedia coverage of any deal including:

- BRITAIN-EU/ Fast moving snaps and trunk

- BRITAIN-EU/TRUST - Sidebar on how the deal came together and what it means for the future relationship.

- BRITAIN-EU (INSTANT VIEW)

- BRITAIN-EU/REACTION: leader quotes\

- BRITAIN-EU/CHARTS: Brexit in 5 charts

- BRITAIN-EU/TIMELINE:

- BRITAIN-EU/DEAL: summary of a deal.

- BRITAIN-EU/EXPLAINER - Fast Q&A style analysis.

- BRITAIN-EU/PEOPLE: Brexit is finally done. What does it mean for ordinary Brits or EU citizens?

29 Nov

BRITAIN-EU/TALKS (PIX) (TV)

EU Chief negotiator Michel Barnier expected to be in London for further Brexit talks

29 Nov

BRAZIL-ELECTIONS/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Brazil local elections runoffs.

Brazilians vote in second-round runoffs of municipal district elections, with important mayoral races to be decided in the two largest cities, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, where the incumbent backed by right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro is heading for defeat.

29 Nov

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

COLOMBIA-DRUGS/ (TV)

Interview with Colombia's defense minister on security challenges

We will speak to Colombia Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo about ongoing security challenges for the Andean country four years after a peace deal with the leftist FARC rebels.

29 Nov

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

INDIA-POLLUTION/MARATHON (PIX) (TV)

Hundreds sign up for Delhi race amid coronavirus surge, pollution

Some of the world's leading long-distance runners and hundreds of others take part in a half-marathon and shorter races in New Delhi, disregarding concerns over the Indian capital's toxic air.

29 Nov