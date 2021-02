Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/11 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-VACCINES-EUROPE-IN/

Countdown to 'catastrophe:' Inside Europe's fight for COVID shots

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - In a meeting last week in the Europa building in Brussels, home of the European Union's political leadership, diplomats for the 27 member states were desperate.

MYANMAR-POLITICS/

U.N. Security Council demands Myanmar coup leaders free Suu Kyi as U.S. weighs sanctions

The United Nations Security Council called for the release of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others detained by the military as diplomatic and financial pressure grew on the generals who seized power this week to restore democracy.

U.S.

USA-CONGRESS-REPUBLICANS/

U.S. House punishes Republican congresswoman over incendiary remarks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted to strip Marjorie Taylor Greene of two high-profile committee assignments on Thursday, punishing the Republican congresswoman for incendiary remarks that included support for violence against Democrats.

USA-BIDEN-DIPLOMACY/

'America is back' - Biden touts muscular foreign policy in first diplomatic speech

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday promised a new era after the scattershot foreign policy of his predecessor, Donald Trump, declaring "America is back" on the global stage in his first diplomatic address as president.

BUSINESS

MARKETS-FLOWS-BOFA/

Big Wall St. investors chased tech during GameStop retail frenzy – BofA

LONDON (Reuters) - Deep-pocketed investors pumped a record $4.2 billion into big technology stocks last week, BofA's flow data showed on Friday, taking advantage of the slight pullback on Wall Street while retail traders were busy buying stocks such as GameStop.

USA-ECONOMY/

U.S. employment growth likely rebounded; more government money still needed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. job growth likely rebounded in January as authorities began easing COVID-19 restrictions on businesses with the ebbing pace of infections, which could offer the strongest signal yet that the worst of the labor market turmoil was behind after the economy shed jobs in December.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-SAG/

Spike Lee back in Hollywood awards race with SAG nominations

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Director Spike Lee's Vietnam War drama "Da 5 Bloods" roared back into the Hollywood awards race on Thursday when it was nominated for the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, while presumed Oscar contender "Mank" got just one nod.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/

Nigerian artist creates rotting exhibit as coronavirus warning

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigerian artist Olufela Omomkeko carefully arranges fresh peppers on wooden boards hanging in a bare room. Instead of providing spice in a meal, he wants them to encourage people to obey measures that will stop the spread of the coronavirus.

SPORTS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Djokovic faces Chardy, Kenin meets Inglis at Australian Open

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic will begin his Australian Open title defence against Frenchman Jeremy Chardy, while reigning women's champion Sofia Kenin meets wild card Maddison Inglis, following the draw for the year's first Grand Slam on Friday.

OLYMPICS-2020/

Tokyo governor says Olympics facing 'major issue' after Mori's sexist remarks

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Friday the Olympic Games were facing a "major issue" after the head of the organising committee made sexist remarks, as criticism of his comments showed no sign of abating.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MASKS (PIX) (TV)

A start-up's pandemic gamble: Americans will pay more for "Made in USA" face masks

Dan Izhaky is betting over $4 million that the pandemic will change what Americans will pay for high-quality face masks. When COVID-19 hit, the U.S. discovered many items needed in the crisis were made overseas, mainly in Asia. Some U.S. companies pivoted to meet the need. Liquor companies started making hand sanitizer and plastics firms shifted to face shields. But one item that remains in stubbornly short supply is N95 facemasks, which provide the highest level of protection and are closely regulated by the U.S. government. Izhaky, a former New York stockbroker, heads a start-up poised to open a new N95 mask factory, possibly within weeks, on the outskirts of Los Angeles with capacity to make 1 million masks a day. But he's making a big gamble. The masks he will produce will cost at least a third more than Chinese imports.

5 Feb 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

ECB-POLICY/

ECB's Rehn, Wunsch, Rohde and Holzmann speak at conference

European Central Bank policymakers Olli Rehn, Pierre Wunsch, Lars Rohde, and Robert Holzmann take part in an online panel discussion hosted by Britain's Warwick University.

5 Feb 16:45 ET, 21:45 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CORONAVIRUS-HEALTH/SAFRICA-VACCINES (PIX)

South African health minister briefs lawmakers on vaccine rollout

South Africa's health minister, Zweli Mkhize, briefs parliament on government's rollout strategy for COVID-19 vaccines after the first batch of 1 million shots arrived earlier in the week from India.

5 Feb 11:30 ET, 16:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/UNICEF (TV)

Interview with UNICEF on COVAX logistics, supply challenges

Weeks ahead of the roll-out of the COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme, the U.N. agency overseeing the massive operation talks through the challenges ahead.

5 Feb 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WUHAN-DOCTOR ANNIVERSARY (TV)

Wuhan residents remember coronavirus "whistle-blower" doctor ahead of his death anniversary

Wuhan residents recall Li Wenliang, a "whistleblowing" Chinese doctor who had been reprimanded for "spreading rumours" about the coronavirus before it was officially recognised, ahead of his death anniversary. Li, an ophthalmologist at a hospital in Wuhan, the city at the initial epicentre of the outbreak, died from COVID-19 on Feb. 7 last year.

6 Feb

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

GERMANY-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Macron, Merkel hold joint news conference after virtual meeting

News conference following a virtual meeting of the Franco-German Defence and Security Council, led by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

5 Feb 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

AFRICA-UNION/SUMMIT (TV)

African Union virtual summit opens

The African Union summit opens virtually. The Union is made up of 55 member states and meets yearly to discuss ways to further unity and cooperation across the continent.

6 Feb

EU-RUSSIA/

EU top diplomat Borrell travels to Moscow

EU High Representative for foreign affairs and security policy Josep Borrell travels to Russia, in a first visit to Russia by an EU High Representative/Vice-President since 2017. HE will meet Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and other Russian interlocutors ahead of the European Council's strategic discussion on EU-Russia relations scheduled for March.

6 Feb

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-SNOOPY/ (PIX) (TV)

The Peanuts gang returns with 'The Snoopy Series' on Apple TV+

The popular Peanuts cartoon characters return in a new show on the Apple TV+ streaming service called "The Snoopy Series."

5 Feb 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

PEOPLE-NYGARD/

Judge gives bail decision for Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard

A judge in Winnipeg is scheduled to give her decision on whether Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard can be released from jail on bail. Canadian police arrested Nygard on Dec. 14 at the U.S. government's request under the countries' extradition treaty. Nygard faces charges in the U.S. of sex trafficking and racketeering.

5 Feb 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT