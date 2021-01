Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALNY

Police crack down on Russian protests against jailing of Kremlin foe Navalny

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Police detained more than 3,000 people and used force to break up rallies across Russia on Saturday as tens of thousands of protesters ignored extreme cold and police warnings to demand the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

TAIWAN-CHINA-SECURITY

Taiwan reports large incursion by Chinese air force

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Eight Chinese bomber planes and four fighter jets entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defense identification zone on Saturday, and Taiwan's air force deployed missiles to "monitor" the incursion, the island's defense ministry said.

USA-MEXICO

U.S. to reverse Trump's 'draconian' immigration policies, Biden tells Mexican president

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States plans to reverse the Trump administration's "draconian" immigration approach while working on policies addressing the causes of migration, President Joe Biden told his Mexican counterpart, the White House said on Saturday.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT

In Senate deal, Trump impeachment trial put off until early February

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The leaders of the U.S. Senate agreed on Friday to push back former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial by two weeks, giving the chamber more time to focus on President Joe Biden's legislative agenda and Cabinet nominees before turning to the contentious showdown over Trump.

USA-TRUMP-JUSTICE

Trump asked Justice Department to go to Supreme Court to overturn election: Journal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump considered replacing the acting attorney general with an official willing to pursue unsubstantiated claims of election fraud, and he pushed the Justice Department to ask the Supreme Court to invalidate President Joe Biden's victory, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-CORNYN

Prominent Senate Republican warns Trump trial could spark more impeachments

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A prominent U.S. Senate Republican warned on Saturday that former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial could lead to the prosecution of former Democratic presidents if Republicans retake the chamber in two years.

BUSINESS

USA-BIDEN-YELLEN

Yellen nomination sails through Senate panel; final vote set for Monday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Finance Committee on Friday unanimously approved Janet Yellen's nomination as the first woman Treasury secretary, indicating that she will easily win full Senate approval, but Republicans called for her to work with them in developing economic policies.

DAVOS-MEETING

Davos ski resort eerily quiet without economic talkfest this year

DAVOS (Reuters) - Student protesters who urged world leaders at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos to "Stop (f)lying to us" must be pleased this year, at least as far as the flying is concerned.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-LARRY-KING

Larry King, decades-long fixture of U.S. TV interviews, dead at 87

Larry King, who quizzed thousands of world leaders, politicians and entertainers for CNN and other news outlets in a career spanning more than six decades, has died aged 87, his media company said in a statement on Saturday.

SAFRICA-JONAS-GWANGWA

South African jazz 'giant' Jonas Gwangwa dies aged 83

South Africa jazz trombonist and composer Jonas Gwangwa, whose music powered the anti-apartheid struggle, died on Saturday aged 83, the presidency said.

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB-TOR-SPRINGER

Blue Jays make George Springer signing official

The Toronto Blue Jays officially announced the signing of center fielder George Springer to a six-year, $150 million contract on Saturday.

TENNIS-DOPING-YASTREMSKA

ITF denies Yastremska's application to lift provisional doping suspension

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has denied Dayana Yastremska's application to lift a provisional doping suspension imposed on her by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ANA-COL-PREVIEW

Rookie Bowen Byram already making impact for Avs

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram is just 19, yet he already has made an impact in two career games and will get another opportunity to grow Sunday as the Avalanche again meet the host Anaheim Ducks in Southern California.

UPCOMING

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

MOZAMBIQUE-CYCLONE/

Mozambique takes stock of damage from cyclone Eloise

Authorities assess damage caused by cyclone Eloise in Mozambique's coastal city of Beira and surrounding areas. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is expected in parts of South Africa's Mpumalanga and Kwa-Zulu Natal provinces as Eloise travels inland.

24 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CANADA-PIPELINE/TRANSMOUNTAIN

Canada's government-owned Trans Mountain pipeline adds shine after KXL demise

The expansion of Canada's government-owned Trans Mountain pipeline assumes greater importance for the oil sector after the cancellation of rival Keystone XL reduced future options to carry crude, potential buyers say.

24 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SPORTS

SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-SAS/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Sassuolo

Lazio face Sassuolo in a Serie A match

24 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT