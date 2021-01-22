REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image, vows revenge

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Twitter account of Iran's Supreme Leader on Friday carried the image of a golfer resembling former President Donald Trump apparently being targeted by a drone, vowing revenge over the killing of a top Iranian general in a U.S. drone attack.

INDONESIA-CRASH/

Indonesia probing whether faulty system contributed to Sriwijaya Air crash

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's air accident investigator is probing whether a problem with the auto throttle system, that controls engine power automatically, contributed to the Sriwijaya Air crash on Jan. 9 that killed all 62 people on board, an official said on Friday.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN/

Fauci credits Biden for letting 'the science speak' as new administration puts focus on virus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden unveiled sweeping measures to battle COVID-19 on his first full day in office on Thursday, with his chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, praising his new boss' willingness to "let the science speak" in contrast to the Trump administration.

USA-BIDEN-COURT/

Biden pivots away from old court battles, helps ignite new ones

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden in his short time in office already has turned the page on some major legal battles that consumed former President Donald Trump's administration while also taking actions certain to ignite new ones likely headed toward the U.S. Supreme Court.

BUSINESS

USA-ECONOMY/

U.S. labor market recovery fading; housing, factories underpin economy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits decreased modestly last week as the COVID-19 pandemic tears through the nation, raising the risk that the economy shed jobs for a second straight month in January.

TECH-ANTITRUST-GOOGLE/

Google judge says U.S. states must begin turning over documents next month

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The federal judge who is hearing both the U.S. Justice Department and state antitrust cases against Google said on Thursday that he wanted the states to begin turning documents over to the search and advertising giant on Feb. 4 as part of preparation for trial.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-BOND/

James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed again amid pandemic

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The global release of the James Bond movie "No Time to Die" was postponed to October from April, its producers said on Thursday, another setback for movie theaters trying to rebuild a business crushed by the coronavirus pandemic.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/

UK's Glastonbury Festival cancelled again this year, organisers say

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Glastonbury Festival, the largest greenfield music festival in the world, has been cancelled for a second year running because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Thursday.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/

Japan stands firm on Tokyo Olympics schedule, denies report of cancellation

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan doubled down on its commitment to host the Tokyo Olympics this year and flatly denied reports on Friday of a possible cancellation, in a move that is unlikely to temper public fears of holding the event during a global pandemic.

SOCCER-FIFA-SUPERLEAGUE/

Breakaway 'Super League' players would be banned from World Cup – FIFA

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - World soccer's governing body FIFA says players who feature in any breakaway European Super League would be banned from playing in FIFA competitions, including the World Cup.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CHANGE-SUITE/LANGER (PIX)

Translating diversity goals into action

In the wake of racial justice movements like Black Lives Matter, corporations are amplifying the focusing on diversity and inclusion. But achieving that result cannot be done with a snap of the fingers. It is the systemic work of a generation. Columbia University professor Dr. Art Langer has been working on such a pipeline for years, with his non-profit Workforce Opportunity Services.

22 Jan 05:00 ET, 10:00 GMT

TURKEY-EU/ERDOGAN

Turkey's Erdogan may speak to reporters after Friday prayers

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan may speak to reporters after Friday prayers and could comment on issues such as relations with the European Union, the United States and upcoming talks with Greece.

22 Jan 10:30 ET, 15:30 GMT

GERMANY-POLITICS/CDU (PIX) (TV)

CDU counts postal votes to confirm their new leader Laschet

CDU counts the postal votes to confirm their new leader Armin Laschet, elected during the party's political congress held online last week.

22 Jan 15:30 ET, 20:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CHANGE-SUITE/LANGER

Translating diversity goals into action

In the wake of racial justice movements like Black Lives Matter, corporations are amplifying the focusing on diversity and inclusion. But achieving that result cannot be done with a snap of the fingers. It is the systemic work of a generation. Columbia University professor Dr. Art Langer has been working on such a pipeline for years, with his non-profit Workforce Opportunity Services.

22 Jan 05:00 ET, 10:00 GMT

NIGERIA-ENTERTAINMENT/NOLLYWOOD (PIX) (TV)

Nigerian stunt crew aims to kick-start Nollywood action boom

With fists, flips and kicks, a self-taught Nigerian stunt crew is bringing blow-by-blow recreations of famous fight scenes to Nollywood, aiming to put some muscle into a film industry better known for drama, comedy and romance.

22 Jan 09:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

IVORYCOAST-COCOA/ (PIX)

Ivory Coast cocoa exporters curb exposure and inventories amid glut

Cocoa exporters in the world's top producer Ivory Coast are switching to cheaper long-term delivery contracts, and buying reduced volumes amid a glut, blaming the move on a scheme to charge a $400 per tonne premium aimed at curbing poverty among farmers.

22 Jan 10:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/MARITIME-TRADE (PIX) (TV)

Hauliers steer clear of UK landbridge as Brexit reshapes Ireland-EU supply chains

Brexit delays and customs checks have led to a surge in demand to ship goods in and out of Ireland direct to European ports like Cherbourg in France, signalling a potential long term shift in the supply chain away from decades of moving goods to mainland Europe through the previously far speedier U.K. "landbridge."

22 Jan 13:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

SWISS-STEINMETZ/ (TV)

Verdict due in Geneva trial of Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz on corruption charges

After a two-week trial, a Geneva criminal court is due to rule on corruption and forgery charges against Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz in connection with iron ore mining contracts in Guinea. The prosecutor has sought a five-year jail sentence and 50 million Swiss francs in compensation. Verdict reading expected to take 2 hours.

22 Jan 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-WEDDING (PIX) (TV)

After COVID struck, UK couple rushed to tie knot in hospital ICU ward

The story of two critically ill COVOD-19 patients who married in intensive care in an English hospital after nurses arranged a ceremony in just four hours as the health of both of them hung in the balance.

22 Jan 07:00 ET, 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-VACCINE

India PM talks to COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries as 1 million inoculated

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with some vaccine beneficiaries from his parliamentary constituency on Friday, the seventh day of the country's massive inoculation campaign that has covered 1 million people but also seen some hiccups like refusal to take the shots over worries of potential side-effects.

22 Jan 07:45 ET, 12:45 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-COVAX

Interview with head of facilitation council of COVAX vaccine access scheme

Interview with Norwegian minister who is co-leading the facilitation council for the COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme which is seeking to close the multi-billion financing gap. The minister is seeking to spur other examples to follow Norway's example and donate doses to the scheme which is due to begin roll-out next month.

22 Jan 08:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHRONIC PATIENT CASE (TV)

Chronically ill young man gets special vaccination permission

A chronically ill young man has been granted a controversial special permission to get vaccinated although he is not in the over 70 risk group. 30-year-old Benni Over has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and can only move his fingers, he has to be on an artificial-respirator all the time. He petitioned the state Prime Minister who arranged for him to get vaccinated as a special case, but will this make a precedent for other chronically ill patients.

22 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CDC-RESPONSE (PIX)

How U.S. CDC missed opportunities to spot COVID's silent spread

Critics have widely asserted that the CDC fumbled key decisions during the coronavirus scourge because President Donald Trump and his administration meddled in the agency's operations and muzzled internal experts. Yet Reuters has found new evidence that the CDC's response to the pandemic also was marred by actions - or inaction - by the agency's career scientists and frontline staff. During a crucial moment in the pandemic when the first Americans were quarantined after possible exposure to the virus abroad, the agency declined or resisted potentially rich opportunities to study whether the disease could be spread by those without symptoms, according to previously undisclosed internal emails, other documents and interviews with key players.

22 Jan 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros and other officials due to give press conference

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, which also follows the first week of the WHO's Executive Board being held through Jan 26.

22 Jan 17:00 ET, 22:00 GMT

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/SIX-MONTHS-PREVIEW (PIX)

Olympics - Six months out, beleaguered organisers prepare for rearranged Tokyo Games

January 23 marks six months until the opening ceremony for the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. They were originally scheduled to begin in July 2020 but the IOC and organisers decided to postpone the Games by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beleaguered organisers are now attempting to plan for the summer showpiece amid a global pandemic.

22 Jan 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-TRUMP/CAPITOL-ARRESTS

Oath Keeper accused of conspiring to attack U.S. Capitol to appear in court

Donovan Crowl, one of three Oath Keepers facing conspiracy charges for an alleged plot to storm the U.S. Capitol, will be in court in Dayton Ohio on Friday to argue he should not be detained pending trial.

22 Jan 16:30 ET, 21:30 GMT