REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Myanmar Buddhist group signals break with authorities after violent crackdown

Myanmar's most powerful Buddhist monks' association called on the junta to end violence against protesters and accused an "armed minority" of torture and killing innocent civilians since last month's coup, media said on Wednesday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA

Australian regulator says AstraZeneca vaccine rollout to continue

Australia's pharmaceutical regulator on Wednesday said the rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine would continue despite many European nations pausing vaccination to investigate serious side effects reported in some recipients.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/CYBER Putin likely directed 2020 U.S. election meddling, U.S. intelligence finds

Russian President Vladimir Putin likely directed efforts to try to swing the 2020 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump, according to an American intelligence report released on Tuesday that sources said would likely trigger U.S. sanctions on Moscow.

USA-ASIA/BLINKEN

U.S. Blinken says China is acting aggressively and repressively in Asia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that China was acting aggressively and repressively, citing its actions in the East and South China Seas where it has territorial disputes with Japan and other Asian nations.

BUSINESS

JAPAN ECONOMY/TRADE

Japan exports fall as China, U.S. demand weakens

Japanese exports fell much faster than expected in February as U.S. and China-bound shipments weakened, a source of concern for the world's third-largest economy as it tries to prop up growth.

AUSTRALIA-RBA/HOUSING

Australian cenbanker sees no immediate decline in lending standards

Australian regulators would consider tightening macroprudential policy if home lending standards declined and posed financial stability risks, though that point had not been reached yet, a senior central banker said on Wednesday.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-WOODS/ACCIDENT

Tiger Woods back home and recovering after car accident

Golfer Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he is back home and continuing his recovery after suffering severe leg injuries in a car accident last month.

JAPAN-LGBT/MARRIAGE

In landmark ruling, Japan court says not allowing same-sex marriage is 'unconstitutional'

A Japanese court ruled on Wednesday that not allowing same-sex couples to marry is "unconstitutional," setting a precedent in the only G7 nation not to fully recognise same-sex partnership.

SPORTS

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-ATT/REPORT

Real Madrid make light work of Atalanta to reach quarters

Real Madrid easily overcame Atalanta 3-1 at home in their Champions League last-16 second leg on Wednesday to stroll into the quarter-finals 4-1 on aggregate.

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI-BMG/REPORT

Man City stroll past Moenchengladbach into Champions League quarters

Manchester City marched into the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the fourth straight season after a 2-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday to complete a 4-0 aggregate victory.

