Biden intelligence pick favors 'aggressive' stance on China threat

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States should take an "aggressive stance" toward the threat posed by the aggressive and assertive China that it faces today, Avril Haines, President-elect Joe Biden's choice for the top U.S. intelligence job, said on Tuesday.

In parting shot, Trump administration accuses China of 'genocide' against Uighurs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration has determined that China has committed "genocide and crimes against humanity" by repressing Uighur Muslims in its Xinjiang region, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday, in an embarrassing blow to Beijing a day before President-elect Joe Biden is set to take office.

Trump fraud claims open Republican rift in Texas and other red states

LEVELLAND, Texas (Reuters) - Pat Cowan, a Republican official in west Texas, would rather blow up her party than see it controlled by "weak" Republicans who increasingly are distancing themselves from President Donald Trump since the U.S. Capitol riots he is accused of inciting.

Trump expected to pardon former top strategist Bannon: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to grant clemency to former White House aide Steve Bannon as part of a wave of pardons and commutations he will issue during his final hours in office, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Janet Yellen, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Treasury Secretary, urged lawmakers on Tuesday to "act big" on coronavirus relief spending, arguing that the economic benefits far outweigh the risks of a higher debt burden.

Exclusive: Biden administration considers creating White House antitrust czar – sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is considering creating a White House position focused on competition policy and issues relating to antitrust, two sources familiar with internal deliberations said.

King toppled from throne by gender-neutral card deck

OEGSTGEEST, Netherlands (Reuters) - Indy Mellink, a Dutch card fan, was explaining a game to her cousins last summer when she asked herself: why should a king be worth more than a queen?

India asks Facebook's WhatsApp to withdraw privacy policy update

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's technology ministry has asked WhatsApp to withdraw changes to its privacy policy the messaging platform announced earlier this month, saying the new terms take away choice from Indian users.

Leverkusen's Diaby terrorises Dortmund in 2-1 win

LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Moussa Diaby scored one goal and set up the winner for Florian Wirtz as Bayer Leverkusen beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 on Tuesday to move into second place in the Bundesliga and snap a four-game winless run this year.

MLB to investigate ex-Mets GM Porter over inappropriate text messages

Major League Baseball (MLB) plans to investigate former New York Mets general manager Jared Porter for sending unsolicited, inappropriate text messages to a female reporter, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

ANALYSIS-With a nation in crisis, pressure builds on Biden to deliver

During his presidential campaign, Joe Biden vowed to fight for the soul of America. As he formally assumes office as the next U.S. president on Wednesday, Biden now faces the steep task of repairing a nation's soul in battered and desperate shape.

20 Jan 06:00 ET, 11:00 GMT

Champagne on Inauguration Day? Try antacid, Democrats say, as Trump era finally ends

Supporters of Joe Biden around the country said the dizzying events of the last few weeks, a fitting capstone to a tumultuous Trump presidency, have cast a somber air over the inauguration proceedings – heightened by the deaths of 400,000 Americans in the COVID-19 pandemic.

20 Jan 06:00 ET, 11:00 GMT

Biden's global leadership ambitions complicated by U.S. Capitol riot

When followers of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol two weeks ago, countries with questionable democratic track records seemed to relish the chance to denounce the United States. Veteran diplomats and foreign policy experts said a sharply divided American society will make Joe Biden's job harder and distract from the hard work of restoring U.S. leadership in the world.

20 Jan 06:00 ET, 11:00 GMT

FACTBOX - Biden Cabinet: President-elect fills out his team

Joe Biden's picks for his Cabinet, White House team and other top jobs in his administration.

20 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

Biden expected to announce series of immigration reforms on first day in office

A story on how President Joe Biden is expected to announce a series of immigration reforms his first day in office, including a comprehensive immigration bill laying out a pathway to citizenship and an end to the so-called Muslim ban.

20 Jan 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

Ivory Coast cocoa backlog threatens forward sales, say sector sources

Ivory Coast's large backlog of unsold cocoa could cause an around 10% slump in the guaranteed price for the 2020/21 mid-crop and jeopardise the outlook for next season, industry sources said, amid a COVID-linked slowdown in demand.

20 Jan 08:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

Nigerian restaurants struggle as inflation compounds pandemic impact

Melanie Igbe's restaurant hosted 50 people a day when it opened in Nigeria's megacity Lagos a year ago. Fear of coronavirus has driven most diners away, but Igbe believes inflation rather than the pandemic may kill her business.

20 Jan 09:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

Mercedes-Benz unveils electric compact car to battle Tesla

Mercedes-Benz will unveil the EQA, a compact electric sedan that is one of a family of vehicles the German carmaker is rolling out to do battle with electric carmaker and global leader Tesla Inc for market share.

20 Jan 10:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

Canadian exchange operator to start 23-hour derivatives trading to lure Asian investors

The owner of Canada's biggest stock exchanges is seeking to attract more Asian investors to its derivative offerings to further its ambition of getting over than half its overall revenues from outside the country, from one-third currently.

20 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

Morgan Stanley reports fourth quarter earnings

Morgan Stanley reports fourth quarter earnings that are expected to benefit from increased trading activity by clients. The bank is also expected to update on plans to resume share buy-backs.

20 Jan 12:30 ET, 17:30 GMT

Bank of Canada rate decision, Monetary Policy Report and press conference with Governor

The Bank of Canada will release a scheduled decision for its overnight rate target and an update to its base-case projections for the Canadian economy. Governor Tiff Macklem will give a press conference at 11am ET.

20 Jan 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

United Airlines to post quarterly results after the close showing a deep pandemic loss

Unite Airlines is due to post quarterly results after the market's close that are expected to show a deep loss due to the pandemic.

20 Jan 21:15 ET

Senior WHO vaccine experts speak at social media event

Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant director-general for access to medicines, vaccines and pharmaceuticals and WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan to take part in social media live to answer questions from the public (Facebook) 20 Jan 16:00 ET, 21:00 GMT