MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Funerals for slain Myanmar activists as violence escalates

The families of dozens of people killed in clashes between Myanmar security forces and anti-coup protesters prepared to hold funerals on Tuesday after candle-lit vigils overnight in defiance of a curfew.

USA-ASIA/BLINKEN-JAPAN

Biden's top diplomat calls for deeper Japan ties, as China, N.Korea cast shadow

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called for deeper economic and security ties with Japan, as he and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin seek to use their first trip abroad to strengthen Asian alliances in the face of China's assertiveness.

USA-BIDEN/TOUR

Promising people vaccine shots and cash payments, Biden White House kicks off stimulus tour

With a promise of "shots in arms and money in pockets," President Joe Biden on Monday kicked off a week of promotion and travel for the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill he signed into law last week to help the country move past the COVID-19 pandemic.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ASTRAZENECA-USA

U.S. green light for AstraZeneca vaccine could come in April, independent monitors assessing data -US official

Results of AstraZeneca Plc's U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial are being reviewed by independent monitors, and emergency authorization could come in about a month, a top U.S. official said on Monday.

JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ-CBDCBOJ must prepare 'thoroughly' on digital currency, says Kuroda

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday stressed the need for the central bank to "prepare thoroughly" for the time it may need to issue its own digital currency.

VOLKSWAGEN-BATTERIES/PLANTS

Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories

Volkswagen plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe and expand infrastructure for charging electric vehicles globally, accelerating efforts to overtake Tesla and speed up mass adoption of battery-powered cars.

SOUTHKOREA-AGEING/ Last 3 schoolkids on Nokdo beach trace South Korea's arc to demographic crisis

At 10 years old, Lyoo Chan-hee wishes he wasn't one of the last three schoolkids left playing on the beaches of Nokdo island.

WALMART-APPAREL/

Walmart says Lady Gaga favorite, Brandon Maxwell, to design some of its clothing

Walmart said on Tuesday that its Free Assembly and Scoop apparel brands will be soon designed by Brandon Maxwell, known for dressing Lady Gaga on numerous occasions, including at recent Met Galas.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-LIV/REPORT

Patricio suffers head injury as Liverpool beat Wolves

Liverpool stayed in the hunt for a top-four Premier League finish with a 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday but the match was marred by a serious-looking head injury to the home team's goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-HUE/REPORT

Messi double leads Barca to within four points of La Liga summit

Lionel Messi celebrated his record-equalling 767th appearance for Barcelona by scoring two goals in a 4-1 La Liga victory over Huesca which helped the Catalans to move within four points of the top of the table on Monday.

BRITAIN-ROYALS/ (PIX) (TV)

Britain's Prince Philip remains in London hospital

Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, continues stay at London's King Edward VII Hospital. Prince Philip was transferred from St Bartholomew's Hospital on March 5 after undergoing a procedure.

16 Mar 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

AWARDS-OSCARS/ECONOMY (PIX) (TV)

Party's over for behind the scenes workers in Hollywood awards season

Hollywood's awards season has gone virtual in 2021, leaving thousands of people who work on glitzy parties and ceremonies without an income. Florists, security guards, limo drivers, stylists and event planners have been forced to pivot to other jobs to pay the rent during what is usually their busiest time of the year.

16 Mar 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

NORWAY-ECONOMY/GOVERNMENT

Norway government budget conference

Norway's government begins work on 2022 fiscal plan

16 Mar 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

FOXCONN-TAIWAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Foxconn chairman speaks to foreign media

Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-way speaks to foreign media.

16 Mar 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

EU-ECONOMY/MINISTERS (PIX)

EU finance ministers hold talks on digital taxation, economic recovery

European Union finance ministers hold talks on prospects of a tax on digital giants like Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon or Apple being agreed internationally by June in line with the proposal of the OECD that has been unblocked by the United States at the last G20 finance ministers meeting after a change of U.S. administration. The ministers will also back the European Commission's view from March 3 that EU limits on government borrowing should remain suspended next year to maintain public support for the recovery.

16 Mar 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS-M&A/ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS/

Rogers' 'sweeteners' for $16 bln Shaw takeover may test Canadian regulatory, political patience

Rogers Communications Inc's sweeteners to overcome regulatory hurdles for its C$20 billion ($16 billion) acquisition of Shaw Communications Inc could fall short, as politicians and consumers demand more promises and divestitures from an industry that has been long derided for cellphone bills that are among the highest in the world.

16 Mar 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

16 Mar 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

16 Mar 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SYRIA-SECURITY/ANNIVERSARY-ECONOMY (INSIGHT) (PIX)

INSIGHT-Anger simmers over Syria's economic collapse, but Assad appears secure

After ten years of conflict, President Bashar al-Assad has managed to quell a bloody insurgency and exercise control over large swathes of the country. His main challenge now it to somehow revive the economy. Syria's economy has suffered hundreds of billions of dollars of destruction and is believed to have shrunk by at least 50%. Many Syrians are suffering as they struggle to put food on the table.

16 Mar 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

IRAQ-TRUFFLES/ (PIX) (TV)

Wider Image - 'Here it is, the truffle, a blessing from God!'

Mohsen Farhan and his family spend weeks on end hunting for desert truffles and isolated in Iraq's desertic southern flatlands, as their family has for generations. Getting up early morning and braving the cold, they search the ground for what they call 'a gift from God' before carefully digging the truffles out with simple tools, amid the cold and scorching winds. The desert is Mohsen's favourite place and the days spent with his family in their colourful tent something he cherishes as heritage, even though they face dangers ranging from roaming bears to unexploded ordnances.

16 Mar 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY (TV)

Court in Moscow hears Navalny's complaint over lack of action by Russian authorities after poisoning

Court in Moscow hears Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's lawyers' complaint over lack of action by Russian investigators on Navalny's poisoning. Navalny is expected to take part via video link.

16 Mar 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/CONGRESS

Democratic-controlled House to vote on citizenship path for 'Dreamers'

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is due to vote on two immigration bills that would provide a path to citizenship for millions living illegally in the United States, including farmworkers and young immigrants known as "Dreamers."

16 Mar 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TURKEY-SLOVAKIA/

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets with Slovakian counterpart Ivan Korcok

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will meet with Slovakian counterpart Ivan Korcok and will host a news conference after the meeting (1100 GMT).

16 Mar 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

FRANCE-POLITICS/SARKOZY-TRIAL-PREVIEW (TV)

Preview of Sarkozy trial over alleged illegal campaign financing

Former French President Sarkozy goes back to court on Wednesday (March 17), for another trial, weeks after he was convicted for influence peddling. This time, he is accused of spending double the legal limit for his lavish re-election bid, using fake invoices by public relations firm Bygmalion. An analyst talks about the implication of these legal troubles on his political career, and his continued influence in right-wing politics.

16 Mar 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

USA-RACE/GEORGEFLOYD

Jury selection continues for trial of Minneapolis policeman accused in George Floyd killing

Jury selection continues for the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman accused of killing George Floyd, a Black man. Chauvin, who is white, has been charged with second-degree murder and other lesser charges in the May 25 death of Floyd, after pinning his neck to the ground for nearly nine minutes. Videos of the incident set off nationwide protests over police brutality and racism in law enforcement.

16 Mar 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

TURKEY-BOSNIA/

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan meets with a presidential delegation from Bosnia and Herzegovina

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hosts a presidential delegation from Bosnia and Herzegovina. President Erdogan and the delegation will meet and hold a news conference after inking agreements between two countries

16 Mar 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-VACCINE

France's industry minister talks COVID-19 vaccine negotiations, recovery plan

France's industry minister talks with a press association about COVID-19 vaccine negotiations, France COVID recovery plan and saving troubled industries.

16 Mar 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SERBIA-VACCINE (PIX) (TV)

Despite vaccination program, western Serbian city records rise in COVID-19 cases

Despite a nationwide inoculation program and an abundance of vaccines on offer, Serbia's western city of Novi Pazar records a rise in COVID-19 cases as many refuse vaccination.

16 Mar 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BRITAIN-CRIME/MURDER-COURT (PIX) (TV)

Police officer charged with Everard murder appears in court

Serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appears at the Old Bailey charged with the kidnap and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in south London.

16 Mar 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

BRITAIN-LIBEL/SOCCER-WIVES

Court hearing in "WAGatha Christie" battle of footballers' wives Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney

A court hearing takes place in London in the libel battle between footballers' wives Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney, a case dubbed "WAGatha Christie" by the British tabloids due to the sleuth-like tactics deployed by Rooney, who conducted her own investigation to work out who was leaking stories about her private life to the Sun newspaper. Having concluded it was Vardy, Rooney accused her on Twitter and Instagram, prompting a furious denial and a libel suit from Vardy.

16 Mar 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT