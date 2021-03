Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Martial law in parts of Myanmar's main city after deadliest day since coup

Myanmar activists planned more anti-coup rallies on Monday, a day after dozens of protesters were killed in clashes with security forces and unidentified assailants torched several Chinese-financed factories in the commercial hub of Yangon.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ASTRAZENECA-VACCINE

AstraZeneca finds no evidence of increased blood clot risk from vaccine

AstraZeneca Plc said on Sunday a review of safety data of people vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine has shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

U.S. Democrats push to make COVID-19 relief bill aid to the poor permanent

U.S. Senate Democrats will push to make permanent two provisions of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief bill that provide emergency enhanced benefits for the poor through food assistance and child tax credits, two leading lawmakers said on Sunday.

NEW YORK-CUOMO/BIDEN

Biden wants to await outcome of sexual misconduct probe of Cuomo

President Joe Biden declined on Sunday to call on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign over sexual misconduct allegations, saying he wanted to await the outcome of an investigation into the matter.

BUSINESS

CHINA-ECONOMY/ACTIVITY

China's factories, consumers drive recovery into 2021

China's factory and retail sector activity surged in the first two months of the year, beating expectations, as the economy consolidated its brisk recovery from the coronavirus paralysis of early 2020.

JAPAN-ECONOMY/ORDERS

Japan's machinery orders dip as pandemic curbs crimp spending

Japan's core machinery orders fell in January for the first time in four months due to a big drop in service-sector demand as new curbs to stem the spread of the coronavirus clouded the outlook for business spending.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GRAMMYS/

Beyonce, Taylor Swift make Grammy history as women dominate big prizes

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish took the top prizes at the Grammy Awards on Sunday but Beyonce was the big winner on a history making night marked by multiple wins for women.

HEALTH-AUTISM/HONGKONG

HK scientist develops retinal scan technology to identify early childhood autism

A Hong Kong scientist has developed a method to use machine learning and artificial intelligence to scan retinas of children as young as six to detect early autism or the risk of autism and hopes to develop a commercial product this year.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL/BREES-REACTION

Fans say goodbye and thanks as Brees announces retirement

NFL fans from politicians to celebrities said goodbye and thank you to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees who announced his retirement on Sunday after a record-breaking career.

SOCCER-ITALY-CAG-JUV/

Ronaldo hails Pele after eclipsing the Brazilian's goal-scoring haul

Cristiano Ronaldo hailed Pele after he surpassed the Brazilian great's goal-scoring haul in official matches by netting a hat-trick in Juventus' 3-1 Serie A win over Cagliari on Sunday.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-VACCINE (TV)

Chinese authorities hold news conference on COVID-19 vaccination

Chinese National Health Commission Vice Director Li Bin and other officials speak at a news conference about the country's COVID-19 vaccination programme.

15 Mar 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU-VACCINES (PIX)

INSIGHT-EU considers options to get its vaccination campaign back on track

An insightful story about options the EU and its member states are considering to get the bloc's stuttering COVID-19 vaccination campaign back on track after a patchy start.

15 Mar 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NIH (TV)

Reuters interview with NIH director on COVID variants, research

Reuters to conduct wide-ranging interview with Dr. Francis Collins on COVID-19 variants and the studies needed to determine if vaccines are working.

15 Mar 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TAIWAN-ECONOMY/RATES

Taiwan central bank interest rate poll

Economists poll for Taiwan central bank's quarterly rate-setting meeting.

15 Mar 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

NIGERIA-INFLATION/

Nigeria Inflation

The pace of inflation in Nigeria has quickened in recent months. Prices have risen since the country partially closed land borders in August 2019 as part of a crackdown on smuggling.

15 Mar 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-CRYPTO CURRENCIES/ATMS (PIX) (TV)

Bitcoin ATMs coming to a deli near you

Cryptocurrency ATM operators are racing to install machines across the United States in a bullish bet that digital coins will move further into the mainstream.

15 Mar 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-FED/

Fed to pen rosier forecasts, but don't expect a policy shift

With vaccination efforts underway in every state and a $1.9 trillion relief package set to pump money into a quickly reopening economy, Federal Reserve policymakers are this week expected to publish fresh forecasts projecting the fastest economic growth this year in decades, along with falling unemployment and rising inflation. But investors who expect those rosier projections to translate to any change in policy when the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee ends its two-day meeting Wednesday will likely be disappointed.

15 Mar 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-TREASURIES/AUCTION

Appetite at Treasury auctions under microscope as U.S. yields rise

Investors will scrutinize demand for $24 billion of 20-year Treasury debt this week after the recent selloff in U.S. government bonds fed worries about how high yields can climb without destabilizing the stock market.

15 Mar 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

EXCLUSIVE-USA-COAL/SUBSIDY (PIX)

Congress investigates multibillion-dollar tax credit for refined coal

The U.S. Congress is investigating a multi-billion dollar subsidy for chemically treated raw coal, after research has shown that some power plants using the fuel produced surging amounts of mercury and smog instead of cutting pollution.

15 Mar 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TREASURIES/AUCTION

Appetite at Treasury auctions under microscope as U.S. yields rise

Investors will scrutinize demand for $24 billion of 20-year Treasury debt this week after the recent selloff in U.S. government bonds fed worries about how high yields can climb without destabilizing the stock market.

15 Mar 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/ (PIX) (TV)

Britain's Prince Philip remains in London hospital

Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, continues stay at London's King Edward VII Hospital. Prince Philip was transferred from St Bartholomew's Hospital on March 5 after undergoing a procedure.

15 Mar 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

AWARDS-OSCARS/NOMINATIONS (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Oscar Nominations are announced

Nominations for the 2021 Oscars, the highest awards in the movie industry, are announced in Los Angeles ahead of a ceremony on April 25.

15 Mar 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

AWARDS-OSCARS/NOMINATIONS-LIST

List of key Oscar nominations

Factbox-style list of the key nominees for the 2021 Oscars

15 Mar 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

AWARDS-OSCARS/NORMINATIONS-STUDIOS

Which studio came out top in Oscar nominations

Business-angles story on the movie studio or streaming service that got the most Oscar nominations

15 Mar 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

AWARDS-OSCARS/NOMINATIONS - SURPRISES

Surprises and shut-outs in the Oscar nominations

Who was left out and who snuck in to the list of Oscar nominees

15 Mar 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-BIDEN/TOUR (PIX)

Biden White House's 'Help is Here' tour hits key political states

President Joe Biden and his allies are hitting the road to tout the pandemic relief bill he signed last week as a triumph for a country humbled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

15 Mar 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA (PIX)

Canadian court hears arguments in Huawei CFO's U.S. extradition case

A Canadian court will hear arguments in the case to extradite Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou to the United States, where she has been charged with fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran.

15 Mar 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/INFRASTRUCTURE (PIX)

Big questions before Biden's next spending push, like 'What is infrastructure, anyway?'

With a $1.9 trillion COVID relief package finally passed, U.S. President Joe Biden's next big spending push is already on the horizon -- repairing the nation%u2019s ailing bridges, roads and airports and investing billions in new projects like broadband internet.

15 Mar 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL (PIX) (TV)

Portugal kicks off plan to ease COVID-19 lockdown

A plan to gradually lifted a lockdown imposed in mid-January to tackle what was then the world's worst coronavirus surge comes into force on Monday, with some schools, hair salons and bookshops being the first places to reopen.

15 Mar 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-RACE/GEORGEFLOYD

Jury selection continues for trial of Minneapolis policeman accused in George Floyd killing

Jury selection continues for the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman accused of killing George Floyd, a Black man. Chauvin, who is white, has been charged with second-degree murder and other lesser charges in the May 25 death of Floyd, after pinning his neck to the ground for nearly nine minutes. Videos of the incident set off nationwide protests over police brutality and racism in law enforcement.

15 Mar 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MEXICO-USA

Interview with Mexican diplomat about request for US vaccine "loan"

Exclusive on status of Mexican request that Biden loan some of its vaccine supplies.

15 Mar 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising and falling in the United States

Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations and testing in all 50 U.S. states.

15 Mar 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-HAALAND/SENATE

U.S. Senate votes on Haaland nomination

U.S. Senate vote on President Joe Biden's nomination of of U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland to head Interior Department..

15 Mar 17:30 ET / 21:30 GMT

SOUTHKOREA-AGEING/ (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Closed schools and shuttered fish farms: Nokdo may be the future of South Korea

Nokdo, an island off the west coast of South Korea, is a window on the nation's future, a windswept place of old people, closed schools and quiet streets. The island's only elementary school that used to enroll about 120 students has been closed since 2006. Chae-hee and her two brothers are the only children on the island that has a population of just 384, one third of whom are 65 years old or older.

15 Mar 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT