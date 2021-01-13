REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

IRELAND-CHURCH-CHILDREN/

Report reveals grim infant death toll, cruelty at Church-run homes in Ireland

DUBLIN/TUAM, Ireland (Reuters) - Thousands of infants died in Irish homes for unmarried mothers and their offspring mostly run by the Catholic Church from the 1920s to the 1990s, an inquiry found on Tuesday, an "appalling" mortality rate that reflected brutal living conditions.

INDONESIA-CRASH/

Indonesia confident on finding second 'black box' of crashed plane

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian divers believe they are close to finding the cockpit voice recorder of a Sriwijaya Air jet that plunged into the sea shortly after takeoff with 62 people onboard.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP/

With some Republicans on board, U.S. House Democrats press forward on impeachment vote

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - With at least five Republicans joining their push to impeach President Donald Trump over the storming of the U.S. Capitol, Democrats in the House of Representatives stood poised for a history-making vote to try to remove the president from office.

USA-TRUMP-DONOHUE/

U.S. Capitol Police intelligence chief warned Congress in July of right-wing attacks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The director of intelligence for the U.S. Capitol Police warned Congress in July that rebellion against COVID-19 precautions had accelerated violence by right-wing "revolutionary extremists," according to congressional testimony.

BUSINESS

USA-ELECTION-CORPORATE-WALMART/

Walmart, Disney suspend contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Walmart Inc, the world's biggest retailer and Walt Disney Co joined other major companies in indefinitely suspending donations to U.S. lawmakers who voted against President-elect Joe Biden's election certification.

USA-NORD-STREAM-2-SANCTIONS-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: U.S. tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department this month told European companies which it suspects are helping to build Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that they face the risk of sanctions as the outgoing Trump administration prepares a final round of punitive measures against the project, two sources said on Tuesday.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-BOX OFFICE/

Hollywood movie box office slumped to near 40-year low in 2020

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Hollywood movies suffered an unprecedented 80% slump in box office revenue in North America in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic closed movie theaters and studios held back the release of scores of new films.

NETFLIX-FILM/

Dwayne Johnson, DiCaprio headline Netflix's U.S. slate of 2021 movies

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Netflix Inc said on Tuesday it will release more than 70 movies this year to its U.S. customers across comedy, drama, family and other genres, a lineup that underscores the streaming service's growing prominence in the film business.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-OLYMPICS

Japan presses on with Olympics preparations despite surging coronavirus cases

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government is continuing with preparations to hold the Tokyo Olympics this summer as planned, following a postponement because of the coronavirus pandemic, chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/

Golf-Augusta National plans to have some fans at Masters

Augusta National Golf Club said on Tuesday it plans to have limited spectator attendance at the Masters in April amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

ASIA-BONDS/

Asia credit markets off to roaring start as wall of debt looms

A busy start to the year for Asia's debt markets reflects global cash pouring in to Asian credits and companies in a hurry to lock-in funding before a record pile of dues must be repaid.

13 Jan 05:00 ET, 09:00 GMT

MEDIA-PRESS FREEDOM/PANEL DISCUSSION

REUTERS NEXT- Spot coverage of panel discussion on press freedom

Spot coverage of a Reuters NEXT panel on press freedom around the world, featuring Rappler Chief Executive Maria Ressa, Frontier Myanmar Co-founder and CEO Sonny Swe and CNN Chief International Correspondent Christiane Amanpour.

13 Jan 05:00 ET, 09:00 GMT

CHANGE-SUITE/SIEMENS (PIX)

Return with confidence: How Siemens creates safe, healthy workspaces

At Siemens, Ruth Gratzke is overseeing a 'Return with confidence' campaign to create safe and healthy indoor office environments.

13 Jan 05:00 ET, 09:00 GMT

QANTAS-OUTLOOK/ (PIX) (TV)

REUTERS NEXT- Interview with Qantas CEO Alan Joyce

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce speaks at the Reuters Next conference. Topics to include the current state of the Australian domestic aviation market, the outlook for international travel as vaccines are rolled out and pandemic-related changes to the travel industry.

13 Jan 05:30 ET, 09:30 GMT

USA-FED/BULLARD

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard speaks on the economy

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard participates in moderated discussion on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before Reuters Next Virtual Forum.

13 Jan 14:30 ET, 19:30 GMT

WORLD BANK-ECONOMY/

REUTERS NEXT - World Bank President Malpass underscores urgency of COVID-19 vaccinations, global economy

World Bank President David Malpass discusses a $12 billion initiative to help developing countries rapidly distribute COVID-19 vaccines, the impact of the pandemic on the global economy, and the risk of a looming debt crisis.

13 Jan 16:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

WEWORK-CEO/INTERVIEW

REUTERS NEXT - WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani interview

WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani will be interviewed at the Reuters Next conference.

13 Jan 16:30 ET, 21:30 GMT

EDELMAN-CEO/INTERVIEW

REUTERS NEXT - Interview with Richard Edelman

Richard Edelman, CEO of global communications firm Edelman, will be interviewed at the Reuters Next conference.

13 Jan 17:00 ET, 22:00 GMT

USA-FED/BRAINARD

Federal Reserve Board Governor Brainard speaks on the economy and employment

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks on "The Economic Outlook and Full Employment" before virtual event: Mike McCracken Lecture on Full Employment to the Canadian Association for Business Economics (CABE).

13 Jan 18:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

ALPHABET-CEO/ (TV)

REUTERS-NEXT - Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai discusses issues facing the company

Alphabet and Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai takes questions during the Reuters Next virtual conference.

13 Jan 18:30 ET, 23:30 GMT

USA-FED/HARKER

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker participates in interview on the economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker participates in interview on the economy before virtual Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia "Economic Outlook '21."

13 Jan 19:00 ET

USA-FED/BEIGEBOOK

Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book.

13 Jan 19:00 ET

USA-FED/CLARIDA

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Clarida participates in virtual discussion with Hoover Institution

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida participates in discussion on "The Federal Reserve's New Framework: Context and Consequences," before virtual Hoover Institution Monetary Policy Conference: The Road Ahead for Central Banks.

13 Jan 20:00 ET

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

INDONESIA-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV)

Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi visits Indonesia

Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi, the Chinese government's top diplomat, visits Indonesia and is expected to meet his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Jakarta.

13 Jan 10:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

RIGHTS-HRW/ (PIX) (TV)

Human Rights Watch issues annual report on worldwide events in 2020

Human Rights Watch issues annual report.

13 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/REPUBLICANS-IMPEACHMENT (FACTBOX)

FACTBOX-Some Republicans back Trump impeachment after storming of Capitol

After spending four years defending President Donald Trump's behavior, a growing number of Republican lawmakers have said they will vote to impeach him on charges that he incited his supporters to carry out the deadly Jan. 6 attack on Congress. A factbox provides details on those who have.

13 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POLL

Poll: Priorities for the Biden administration

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will release its latest public opinion survey, which will include the latest level of support for President Trump, and a measurement of support for major Democratic legislative initiatives such as expanding Medicare to rejoining the Paris climate agreement.

13 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

BRAZIL-RIGHTS/ (TV)

Rights group says Brazil's Bolsonaro sabotaged anti-COVID efforts

Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has tried to sabotage efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in his country and pursued policies that undermine human rights, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Wednesday in its annual world report.

13 Jan 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/

U.S. House of Representatives to vote on second Trump impeachment over Capitol siege

Democrats and some Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday plan to vote to impeach President Donald Trump for an unprecedented second time, charging him with inciting insurrection in a fiery speech to his supporters shortly before a deadly storming of the Capitol last week.

13 Jan 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL (PIX) (TV)

Portugal to announce new COVID-19 lockdown

Portugal's government will announce on Wednesday when the new lockdown to tackle a worrying rise in coronavirus infections will come into place and which measures will be implemented as part of it.

13 Jan 16:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Canada court hears application to change bail terms for Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou

A Canadian court will hear an application to change the terms of bail for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who is being held in Vancouver after her December 2018 arrest on a U.S. arrest warrant charging her with bank fraud. She is fighting extradition to the United States.

13 Jan 18:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/PROTESTS-MICHIGAN

Once Bitten, Michigan secures Capitol amid growing threats nationwide

Until the protests in Washington DC, the poster child for mishandling pro-Trump demonstrations was Lansing, Michigan, where last spring armed militia stormed and took over the statehouse. Officials there have learned at least some lessons: This week they barred open carry gun laws on the statehouse grounds. But in state with some of the most notable militia groups - who plotted plans to kidnap and torture the governor – law enforcement has its work cut out. This story will take the reader inside plans to prepare for what many expect to be another round of violent, extreme demonstrations this weekend.

13 Jan 19:00 ET GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

CENTRALAFRICA-SECURITY/CAMEROON (PIX) (TV)

Food deliveries halted, refugees flee amid Central African Republic fighting

Every day at dawn, Polycarpe Fodjo gets up from a makeshift bed under his truck and waits. He should have delivered a load of rice from Cameroon to Central African Republic over three weeks ago, but a violent rebellion across the border has halted trade.

13 Jan 09:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

TURKEY-DEFENCE/

Turkish defence minister gives briefing to foreign journalists

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar gives briefing to foreign journalists, with topics on the agenda expected to include Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems, U.S. sanctions and the situations in Syria, Libya, the eastern Mediterranean and Nagorno-Karabakh.

13 Jan 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-SPAHN (PIX) (TV)

German Health Minister Spahn addresses parliament on start of vaccinations

German Health Minister Jens Spahn holds keynote speech in parliament on start of vaccinations in Germany and across Europe.

13 Jan 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/VACCINECHAT

#AskReuters Twitter chat: COVID-19 vaccines

Healthcare experts from Georgetown, University of Michigan, Columbia, Johns Hopkins and more answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines during a Twitter chat.

13 Jan 19:00 ET

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

USA-ELECTION/CELEBRITIES (PIX) (TV)

Celebs reveal their hypothetical presidential plans

If I were president... celebs reveal what would be first on their agenda if elected a world leader.

13 Jan 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/FTC

U.S. Supreme Court weighs FTC authority over ill-gotten gains

The U.S. Supreme Court weighs the scope of the Federal Trade Commission's ability to recoup ill-gotten gains from scam artists.

13 Jan 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT