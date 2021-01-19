REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-TRAVEL-EXCLUSI/

Biden to block Trump's plan to lift COVID-19 European travel restrictions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to quickly extend travel restrictions barring travel by most people who have recently been in much of Europe and Brazil soon after President Donald Trump lifted those requirements effective Jan. 26, a spokeswoman for Biden said.

RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALNY/

Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny calls for street protests after being jailed

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday urged Russians to take to the streets in protest after a judge remanded him in pre-trial detention for 30 days despite calls from Western countries to free the opposition politician.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION-NATIONAL-GUARD/

Acting Pentagon chief: No indication of insider threat before inauguration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The acting Pentagon chief said on Monday the FBI is assisting the U.S. military in vetting more than 25,000 National Guard troops being deployed to assist in protecting the U.S. Capitol around President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration for potential security concerns.

USA-BIDEN-INAUGURATION-CAPITOL/

U.S. Capitol lockdown lifted, fire nearby contained

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Capitol complex was shut down for about an hour on Monday out of an abundance of caution after a small fire broke out nearby, underscoring security jitters days before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

BUSINESS

USA-BIDEN-KEYSTONE/

Canada scrambles to salvage Keystone XL as Biden prepares to kill troubled pipeline project

CALGARY, Alberta/OTTAWA (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's expected move to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline prompted Canada's main oil-producing province of Alberta on Monday to threaten to seek damages as Ottawa made efforts to save the troubled project.

AUSTRALIA-MEDIA-GOOGLE/

U.S. asks Australia to scrap proposed laws to make Facebook, Google pay for news

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The U.S. government has asked Australia to scrap proposed laws that will make it the first country in the world to force Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google to pay for news sourced from local media outlets.

ENTERTAINMENT

NETHERLANDS-CROPS/

Crops' chance to shine in "Grow" project by artist Roosegaarde

ROTTERDAM (Reuters) - Long after the sun sets on a quiet farm in the Dutch town Lelystad, one of its fields comes to life with a beautiful display of red, blue and ultraviolet LED light beaming across its crop of leeks.

USA-TRUMP/

Trump baby blimp lands at London museum

LONDON (Reuters) - A blimp depicting U.S. President Donald Trump as a snarling, nappy-wearing orange baby has found a home in one of London's most popular museums.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/

Tennis-Australian Open boss says 'vast majority' of players back hard quarantine

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian Open boss Craig Tiley said on Tuesday most players supported being locked down in hard quarantine as a government official reported three new cases of COVID-19 might be linked to participants of the Grand Slam.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-NEW/

Soccer-Aubameyang double gives Arsenal win over Newcastle

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice as Arsenal defeated Newcastle United 3-0 in the Premier League on Monday, condemning Steve Bruce's side to a ninth game without a win in all competitions.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

UGANDA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Human rights groups to brief on Uganda's election

A group of human rights organisations will hold a news conference on Uganda's presidential and parliamentary elections, which they say were flawed based on reports from their monitors. President Yoweri Museveni was declared the winner on Saturday, extending his nearly 35 years in power in the East African nation. His main challenger, Bobi Wine, accused Museveni of winning by fraud.

19 Jan 08:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

TURKEY-POLITICS/

Turkey's Erdogan takes part in provincial conferences of his ruling AK Party

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan participates by video conference in provincial conferences of his ruling AK Party being held in Duzce, Corum, Amasya, Bartin and Karabuk.

19 Jan 10:30 ET, 15:30 GMT

USA-BIDEN/POLICY

FACTBOX-Biden plans to reverse Trump policies during first days in office

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to sign dozens of executive orders and send sweeping bills to Congress in his first days in office, aiming to roll back some of Donald Trump's signature policies on immigration and climate change while taking action to ramp up the government's response to the coronavirus crisis.

19 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/LEGACY-POLICY

EXPLAINER-Trump's legacy: Big policy changes that often got lost amid the din and scandal

President Donald Trump may be best remembered for his use of Twitter as a bully pulpit to stoke controversy or browbeat opponents, but the noise his tweets generated often distracted from the big policy changes he made over his four-year term. But a review of his policies shows that he had a real effect on people's lives in the areas of energy and environment, immigration, the judiciary, business and the economy, trade, foreign policy, among others.

19 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/DONORS-LAW (PIX)

In wake of U.S. Capitol attack, some law firms decline to halt political contributions

While major corporations and some law firms stopped contributions to lawmakers after the deadly Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, few of the legal industries' most powerful political spenders have publicly taken similar steps.

19 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

USA-CENSUS/

Supreme Court hears dispute over media ownership rules

The Supreme Court hears arguments over a federal agency's bid to loosen media ownership rules.

19 Jan 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/TEXAS-REPUBLICANS (PIX)

INSIGHT-Trump fraud claims open Republican rift in Texas and other red states

After four years of dividing the nation, President Donald Trump now has done the same to his own party, with Republican officials taking sides over his false election-fraud claims. Elected Republicans in conservative states like Texas face intense pressure to perpetuate the fraud narrative as loyal Trump voters seek to punish those who have affirmed he lost a fair election.

19 Jan 17:00 ET, 22:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/STATE

Senate committee holds confirmation hearing for Biden Secretary of State nominee

U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee holds confirmation hearing for Antony Blinken, Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be Secretary of State. It is the first confirmation hearing for a Biden nominee, after delays due to the refusal of President Donald Trump and many of his fellow Republicans to acknowledge his election defeat and uncertainty over which party would control the Senate before Georgia's Jan. 5 run-offs.

19 Jan 19:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/BLINKEN (TV)

Senate panel holds confirmation hearing for secretary of state nominee

U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee holds confirmation hearing for President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for U.S. top diplomat, Antony Blinken.

19 Jan 19:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-TESTING (TV)

Japanese health minister visits 'Tokyo Robot Centre', facility that researches PCR test automation

Japanese health minister Norihisa Tamura visits Kawasaki Heavy Industries' Tokyo Robot Centre, a facility that researches PCR test automation.

19 Jan 09:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NIGERIA-VACCINE (PIX) (TV)

Nigeria's exhausted medics keep waiting for COVID-19 vaccines

Dr Oluwajoba Oroge braced for the week ahead - another long line of coronavirus patients at Abuja's private EHA Hospital, and another long wait for news on a vaccine. Europe has been inoculating its people since early December - but African health authorities say it could still be weeks, even months, until anywhere on the continent gets its first shots. Every day, said Dr. Oroge, cases are mounting, stocks of protective gear are dwindling and the number of his colleagues with the energy and health to keep fighting is falling.

19 Jan 10:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY (PIX) (TV)

Germany's Merkel, state leaders to discuss possible further pandemic measures

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference with Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder after a meeting with state premieres on possible further coronavirus containment measures.

19 Jan 13:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-PANEL (TV)

Independent panel reviewing global handling of pandemic to report to WHO Executive Board

An independent panel of experts headed by former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is to present its interim report on the global handling of the pandemic to the WHO Executive Board. The report issued on Monday said that Chinese officials could have applied public health measures more forcefully in January to curb the initial COVID-19 outbreak and criticised the WHO for not declaring an international emergency until Jan. 30.

19 Jan 13:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-ECONOMY/TRUMP (PIX)

The Trump years: Tax cuts and trade wars overshadowed in the end by a virus

From trade wars to tax cuts, from ultra-low unemployment to record-high stock markets and a high-volume feud with his own Federal Reserve chair, President Donald Trump took the U.S. economy on a wild ride even before the coronavirus drove it off a cliff.

19 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

19 Jan 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

GOLDMAN SACHS-RESULTS/

Goldman Sachs reports fourth quarter earnings

Goldman Sachs reports fourth quarter earnings that are expected to benefit from increased trading activity by clients. The Wall Street bank will also provide an update on progress made against strategic targets set last year.

19 Jan 13:30 ET, 18:30 GMT

USA-BIDEN/YELLEN (PIX) (TV)

Senate panel considers Yellen's nomination as Treasury secretary

Former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen testifies at U.S. Senate Finance Committee hearing on her nomination to be Treasury secretary.

19 Jan 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday.

19 Jan 16:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/CLIMATE

Supreme Court hears energy companies' appeal over climate lawsuit

Court hears energy companies appeal contesting lawsuit brought by Baltimore over climate change.

19 Jan 16:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

USA-BIDEN/DEFENSE (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Senate panel holds hearing on Austin as defense secretary

U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee conducts hearing to consider nomination of retired Gen. Lloyd Austin III to be defense secretary.

19 Jan 20:00 ET

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-SHT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup - Southampton v Shrewsbury Town Southampton play Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup.

19 Jan 20:00 ET