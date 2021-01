Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-CHINA-WUHAN/

China study says Wuhan COVID infections 3 times higher than official figure

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus was first identified, could be around three times the official figure, according to a study by Chinese researchers based in the city.

USA-TAIWAN/

U.S. envoy to U.N. to visit Taiwan; China says playing with fire

TAIPEI (Reuters) - The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, will visit Taiwan on Jan. 13-15 for meetings with senior Taiwanese officials, the U.S. mission to the U.N. said on Thursday, prompting China to warn they were playing with fire.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION-DEMOCRACY/

U.S. role as democracy's champion battered by assault on Capitol

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will find it harder to advocate for democracy and rule of law abroad after the assault on the U.S. Capitol unless it grapples with President Donald Trump's role in the violence, current and former U.S. diplomats said.

USA-ELECTION/

Trump faces calls for removal, possible impeachment after Capitol chaos

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump faced the threat on Thursday of a second impeachment, a day after his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol in a stunning assault on American democracy as Congress was certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

BUSINESS

USA-ECONOMY/

Raging COVID-19 cases are expected to have restrained U.S. labor market in December

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy likely created the fewest jobs in seven months in December or even shed workers as the country buckled under an onslaught of COVID-19 infections, marking the start of what is expected to be a bleak winter.

USA-ELECTION-INSURANCE/

U.S. taxpayers to pay Capitol siege tab as government shuns insurance

U.S. taxpayers will be on the hook for damage from a mob attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday because the building and grounds are not insured, industry sources said.

ENTERTAINMENT

YUM! BRANDS-KFC/SANDWICH

Thicker pickles, bigger fillet: KFC revamps fried chicken sandwich in U.S.

NEW YORK - Kentucky Fried Chicken will switch to a new chicken sandwich nationally by the end of February, it said on Thursday, amid a fast food frenzy to win a share of the growing chicken market.

CLIMATE-CHANGE/CARBON

CO2 levels to breach 50% rise from pre-industrial era in 2021 -Met Office

LONDON - Human activity will push concentrations of planet-warming carbon dioxide in the atmosphere to levels 50% higher than before the industrial revolution this year, breaching a symbolic climate change threshold, the UK's Met Office forecast on Friday.

SPORTS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Tennis-Top three men, women to quarantine in Adelaide ahead of Australian Open

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will be among top men and women players heading to Adelaide to serve their 14-day mandatory quarantine before travelling to Melbourne for next month's Australian Open, organisers have said.

OLYMPICS-2020-VACCINE-POUND/

Olympics-Prioritise athletes for vaccine so Tokyo Games can go ahead - IOC member

TOKYO (Reuters) - Athletes should be prioritised for the novel coronavirus vaccine so the beleaguered Tokyo Games can go ahead later this year, according to senior Olympics official Dick Pound.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

BULGARIA-OUTPUT/

Bulgaria stats office reports November economic output data.

8 Jan 06:00 ET, 11:00 GMT

USA-BANKS/MORTGAGES-YEAREND

As pandemic shock continues, choppy outlook for U.S. bank mortgage portfolios

U.S. mortgage portfolios are continuing to show signs of stress heading into the end of the year, even as other consumer credit products have improved. The number of mortgages for which homeowners are seeking payment holidays jumped the first week of December for the first time in 25 weeks. This could spell trouble for banks, which are struggling to get a clear view on borrowers' financial stability.

9 Jan 18:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-VACCINE (PIX)

Nationwide trial run of COVID-19 vaccine delivery systems

Nationwide trial run of COVID-19 vaccine delivery systems.

8 Jan 06:30 ET, 11:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-POLITICS (PIX)

Trump's political future in peril after Capitol storming, say former advisers

The violent assault on the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trump's supporters and his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election have jeopardized the president's political future and tainted prospects for his top lieutenants, former administration officials said.

8 Jan 10:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-SUPPORTERS (PIX)

From beyond Washington, a different view of the pro-Trump protests

Far from outraged, Trump supporters say the president isn't to blame for protests that turned ugly and violent as demonstrators stormed the halls of Congress after a rallying cry by the president. In fact, many say the lawmakers in DC got what they deserved, according to interviews with Trump supporters in two conservative American towns.

8 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

TURKEY-COMMUNICATION/SATTELITE-ERDOGAN

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan attends satellite technologies event, meet with business group leader.

President Tayyip Erdogan to attend a satellite technologies event through live videolink (1100 GMT) following the launch of Turkey's 5A satellite. Erdogan will also meet with the head of Turkey's largest business group TUSIAD (1500 GMT) in Istanbul.

8 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-POLL

Poll: how many Americans believe Trump should be removed from office

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will measure the public's reaction to Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol, and it will ask respondents if they believe Trump should be removed from office.

8 Jan 21:00 ET

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-PIECES OF A WOMAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Vanessa Kirby talks about playing a grieving woman in 'Pieces of a Woman'

Vanessa Kirby has never had a baby but she says she can't wait to give birth despite her harrowing performance as a woman whose home delivery ends in tragedy in "Pieces of a Woman."

8 Jan 17:00 ET, 22:00 GMT