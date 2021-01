Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

France says Iran is building nuclear weapons capacity, urgent to revive 2015 deal

PARIS (Reuters) - Iran is in the process of building up its nuclear weapons capacity and it is urgent that Tehran and Washington return to a 2015 nuclear agreement, France's foreign minister was quoted as saying in an interview published on Saturday.

Major European powers rebuke Iran over uranium metal plans

PARIS (Reuters) - Three European powers on Saturday warned Iran against starting work on uranium metal-based fuel for a research reactor, saying it contravened the 2015 nuclear deal and had serious military implications.

Guatemala cracks down on migrant caravan bound for United States

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemalan authorities on Saturday escalated efforts to stop thousands of Hondurans, many of them families with children, traveling in a migrant caravan bound for the United States just as a new administration is about to enter the White House.

U.S. 'deeply disappointed' Mexico closed probe of ex-defense minister

WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said it is "deeply disappointed" by Mexico's decision to close its investigation of ex-Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos, after the Mexican attorney general decided not to press charges.

Quake death toll at 56 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters

JAKARTA (Reuters) - At least 56 people have been killed after an earthquake struck Indonesia's West Sulawesi province on Friday, the disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said on Sunday, the latest in a string of disasters to hit the Southeast Asian country.

U.S. state capitals, Washington on alert for possible pro-Trump armed protests

Ten days after rioters breached the U.S. Capitol in a deadly attack that stunned the world, cities nationwide were girding for a potential new wave of violent protests over the weekend, erecting barriers and deploying thousands of National Guard troops.

U.S. COVID-19 vaccine supplies strain to meet wider eligibility, second doses

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Scattered shortages of COVID-19 vaccines persisted on Saturday under pressure from growing demand, as previously inoculated Americans returned for their required second shots and millions of newly eligible people scrambled to get their first.

Biden plans 'roughly a dozen' Day One executive actions: aide

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will cap a busy day of inauguration pageantry by using the powers of his new office to push policy changes on housing, student loans, climate change and immigration, a top aide said on Saturday.

Google Play is unsportsmanlike, U.S. states likely to argue in potential lawsuit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - State attorneys general are planning a third lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google, this one focused on the search and advertising giant's Play Store for Android phones, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Signal back up after outage

Signal said on Saturday it had restored its services a day after the application faced technical difficulties as it dealt with a flood of new users after rival messaging app WhatsApp announced a controversial change in privacy terms.

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA seal merger to become Stellantis

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler and PSA sealed their long-awaited merger on Saturday to create Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest auto group with deep enough pockets to fund the shift to electric driving and take on bigger rivals Toyota and Volkswagen.

U.S. keeping music licensing decrees that help Spotify, others

The U.S. Justice Department's top antitrust official said on Friday the administration will not scrap decades-old agreements with music licensing groups ASCAP and BMI that hold down costs for Spotify and others.

British maestro Rattle seeking German citizenship after Brexit

Star conductor Simon Rattle, who this week announced he was cutting short his tenure at Britain's leading orchestra to return to Germany, said on Friday he had applied for German citizenship after Brexit.

Australian Open to plough ahead despite players' quarantine anger

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has confirmed the year's first Grand Slam will go ahead from Feb. 8 despite anger from players forced into hard quarantine in Melbourne due to positive COVID-19 cases on their charter planes.

Urban Legend or Myth? Jaguars about to find out

What's not to like about Urban Meyer? The appointed savior of the Jacksonville Jaguars football team won more than 85 percent of his games during an illustrious 17-year college-coaching career. He was as sure of a bet to win in the postseason as almost anyone, as his teams have gone 12-3 in bowl games, including a perfect 3-0 in title games.

New Pacers G Caris LeVert sidelined due to mass on kidney

Newly acquired Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert will be sidelined indefinitely after a small mass was found on his left kidney during his physical, the team announced Saturday.

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny due to fly back to Russia despite arrest threat

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is due to fly back to Russia on Sunday for the first time since he was poisoned last summer, despite the authorities' stated desire to arrest him and potentially jail him for years.

17 Jan 11:20 ET / 16:20 GMT

Big Oil's flagship plastic waste project sinks on the Ganges

A wheelbarrow and a handful of metal grids for capturing litter, emblazoned with the words "Renew Oceans," sit rusting outside an empty, padlocked office in the Indian city of Varanasi, a short walk from the Ganges. The closure of the oil industry-funded project, which has not previously been reported, is a sign that an industry whose financial future is tied to the growth of plastic production is falling short of its targets to curb the resulting increase in waste, according to environmental groups.

18 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT