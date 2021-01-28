REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

CHINA-USA-DIPLOMACY/

Don't treat China as 'strategic rival', says China's ambassador to U.S.

BEIJING (Reuters) - Treating China as a "strategic rival" of the United States is a misjudgement that could lead to mistakes, China's ambassador to the United States said in a speech to an online forum.

USA-CHINA-SOUTH-CHINA-SEA/

U.S. stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure, Blinken says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States rejects China's maritime claims in the South China Sea beyond what it is permitted under international law and stands with Southeast Asian countries resisting its pressure, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION-THREAT/

U.S. faces higher risk of domestic extremist violence after Capitol assault, says government

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States could face a heightened threat of domestic extremist violence for weeks from people angry at Donald Trump's election defeat and inspired by the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol, the Department of Homeland Security warned on Wednesday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/

Hopeful signs on pandemic lead some U.S. states to ease coronavirus restrictions

Severe COVID-19 infections are beginning to abate in many parts of the United States even as the death toll mounts, signaling an end to the pandemic's post-holiday surge and prompting some states to ease public health restrictions.

BUSINESS

APPLE-RESULTS/

Apple sees revenue growth accelerating after setting record for iPhone sales, China strength

Apple Inc on Wednesday reported holiday quarter sales and profits that beat Wall Street expectations, as new 5G iPhones helped push handset revenue to a new record and sparked a 57% rise in China sales.

GAMESTOP-HOT/

GameStop, other retail darlings dented after Reddit group briefly shuts doors

A slugfest between Wall Street and Main Street took an unexpected turn late on Wednesday after moderators of a stock trading forum that has helped fuel massive rallies in the shares of GameStop temporarily closed its doors.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-CLORIS LEACHMAN/

U.S. comedy legend Cloris Leachman dies at 94

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - American actress Cloris Leachman, who won eight Emmys for her work on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and other television programs as well as an Academy Award for "The Last Picture Show," died on Wednesday at the age of 94, her representatives said.

DAVOS-MEETING/

'Iron Man' Downey launches funds in environmental fight

LONDON (Reuters) - As inventor Tony Stark, Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr. transformed into superhero Iron Man. Now the Oscar nominee is taking action against environmental threats to the planet.

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-FUL/

Brighton frustrated in goalless draw with Fulham

BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) - Brighton & Hove Albion drew 0-0 with Fulham in the Premier League on Wednesday, in a frustrating game for the south coast side, who missed the chance to pull clear of the London club in the relegation zone.

OLYMPICS-2020/

60% of Japan firms support Games this summer, poll shows

TOKYO (Reuters) - About 60% of Japanese companies say the Tokyo Olympics should be held this summer, a poll of 100 firms showed on Thursday, in contrast to surveys showing strong opposition to the Games among the general public due to worries about COVID-19.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CHANGE-SUITE/SPROUTSOCIAL

Leading in a pandemic: Tips from Sprout Social's founder

Like many other CEOs, Justyn Howard, who founded Sprout Social in 2010, has faced a plethora of new challenges in the past year. Sprout Social, which helps more than 25,000 brands manage and optimize their social media platforms, became a publicly traded company in 2019, and then COVID hit. Howard spoke to Reuters about leading through a pandemic while working from home.

28 Jan 05:00 ET, 10:00 GMT

SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/ (TV)

S.Korea's prime minister speaks about coronavirus vaccine rollout plan, North Korea diplomacy

In an interview with Reuters, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun to talk about South Korea's plan to vaccine 70% of the population by September to create herd immunity against the coronavirus and how Seoul intends to revive momentum for dialogue involving North Korea and the United States aimed at curbing Pyongyang's weapons programmes.

28 Jan 05:30 ET, 10:30 GMT

BRITAIN-NATURE/BISON (PIX) (TV)

UK wildlife park seeks rangers to help rewild the largest terrestrial land mammal in Europe

Two unconventional job opportunities have opened at Blean Woods, in the wilds of Canterbury to help monitor the well-being of re-introduced European Bison. A couple of rangers will look after a heard of four bison, due to arrive in spring 2022 from the Netherlands and introduced in a 500-acre reserve.

28 Jan 07:00 ET, 12:00 GMT

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-APPEAL (PIX) (TV)

Moscow region court hears appeal on Kremlin critic Navalny's arrest

Moscow region court hears an appeal by lawyers of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's on this arrest upon arrival to Russia.

28 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

USA-CONGRESS/REPUBLICANS-DIVIDE (PIX)

U.S. Congress Republicans face dilemma in controversies around Cheney, Greene

The deep divisions roiling the U.S. Republican party came into clear focus this week in controversies embroiling Representatives Liz Cheney and Marjorie Taylor Greene -- two politicians with little in common beyond their work address.

28 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-VACCINE (TV)

South Korea to unveil plans for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

South Korean health authorities to announce detailed coronavirus vaccination rollout plan on Thursday.

28 Jan 05:10 ET, 10:10 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA-HEALTHCARE (PIX) (TV)

Budget woes mean South African doctors jobless while hospitals battle COVID-19

While Michelle Cerfontyne was completing her medical training last year, the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelmed South Africa's understaffed public hospitals, so the young doctor thought she would get a job easily. But when she started applying for posts prospectively in September, there seemed to be no vacancies.

28 Jan 10:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-VARIANT

FOCUS-Racing against the virus: Tweaking the vaccines won't be simple

After a breakneck race to develop, test and win approval in less than a year, makers of COVID-19 vaccines are facing the prospect that emerging variants may render their products ineffective against the rapidly evolving coronavirus.

28 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-LIABILITY (PIX) (TV)

INSIGHT-At the urging of nursing homes, a law is amended and COVID court claims are slowed

Garnice Robertson wants accountability for the death of her mother from COVID-19 in April at a Kansas nursing home that she claims failed to prevent a deadly outbreak of the disease. An unexpected legal hurdle stands in her way. The nursing home argues it has completed legal immunity for lawsuits like Robertson's stemming from COVID-19. It cites recent changes to a 2005 law by the former Trump administration that were introduced following lobbying efforts by the elderly care industry.

28 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-DIVERSITY (PIX)

INSIGHT-Inside the push for minority volunteers in COVID-19 vaccine trials

Across the United States, doctors and scientists of color are leading efforts to topple the long-standing barriers that keep minorities from participating in clinical trials. The initiatives could have long-lasting implications for medical research, according to Reuters interviews with more than 40 public health and pharmaceutical industry officials.

28 Jan 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TAIWAN-CENBANK/

Taiwan central bank releases minutes of its last meeting

Taiwan's central bank releases minutes of its last quarterly meeting.

28 Jan 08:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

DAVOS-MEETING/INDIA-MODI

Indian PM Modi speaks at Davos meeting

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at virtual Davos summit. He is expected to touch on India's role as a premier COVID-19 vaccine producer.

28 Jan 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

COLUMN-MILLER/MEDICARE (PIX)

U.S. Congress just improved Medicare enrolment, but punted on an important fix

Signing up for Medicare is too complicated - the process is fraught with potential errors that can saddle you with costly penalties and gaps in coverage while you wait for enrolment to kick in. Now, some help is on the way.

28 Jan 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

FACEBOOK-OVERSIGHT/ (PIX)

Facebook's oversight board announces first round of cases

Facebook's oversight board, a group of independent members chosen to make final rulings on some major content moderation decisions for the company, will give its first decisions for the batch of cases it announced in December. Results will be scrutinized as the first big test of whether the board, comprised of former diplomats and rights activists and Nobel laureates, is truly independent from one of the world's most powerful companies.

28 Jan 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

USA-SHALE/DIVIDEND (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

U.S. shale producers ponder the unexpected: what to do with rising cash flows?

A sustained rise in global oil prices has U.S. shale producers considering something few expected they would be considering so soon last year's market tumble: how to allocate rising cash flows among new production, dividends and stock buybacks.

28 Jan 14:30 ET, 19:30 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SOMALIA-ERITREA/SECURITY (PIX) (TV)

Anger in Somalia as sons secretly sent to serve in Eritrea military force

Ali Jamac Dhoodi thought his son was working as a security guard in Qatar, helping prepare for next year's soccer World Cup. Then one day last April, officials from Somalia's National Intelligence Agency arrived with $10,000 in cash. They told him his son had died -- not in Qatar, but in Eritrea, one of the world's most secretive countries.

28 Jan 09:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

INDIA-TOURISM/ (PIX)

Igloo Cafe, a cafe prepared with ice in scenic Gulmarg

From snow tables to snow chairs, the 22 x 12 feet cafe accommodates over a dozen people at a time. Igloo Café has become the centre of attraction for the tourists visiting scenic Gulmarg, a hill station and a popular skiing destination, in north Kashmir.

28 Jan 11:30 ET, 16:30 GMT

ART-AUCTION/BOTTICELLI (PIX) (TV)

Rare Botticelli could fetch $100m at auction

A rare Botticelli portrait could join the $100 million art club when it goes up for auction at Sotheby's in New York. The Renaissance artist's "Young Man Holding a Roundel" is one of only around a dozen of his portraits known to survive today.

28 Jan 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

PEOPLE-NYGARD/

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard seeks bail ahead of possible U.S. extradition

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard asks for bail in a Winnipeg, Manitoba courtroom, after spending weeks in jail on a U.S. request for extradition on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. The prosecutor opposes bail on concerns that include flight risk.

28 Jan 16:00 ET, 21:00 GMT