SOUTHCHINASEA-CHINA-DRILLS/

China to conduct military drills in South China Sea amid tensions with U.S.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday it will conduct military exercises in the South China Sea this week, just days after Beijing bristled at a U.S. aircraft carrier group's entry into the disputed waters.

HONGKONG-SECURITY-BANKS-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Hong Kong police obtain financial records of arrested democracy activists

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong authorities are scrutinizing the financial records of pro-democracy activists as they crack down on political opposition, according to some activists and a senior bank executive.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/

House Democrats deliver Trump impeachment charge to Senate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives delivered to the Senate on Monday a charge that former President Donald Trump incited insurrection in a speech to supporters before the deadly attack on the Capitol, setting in motion his second impeachment trial.

USA-BIDEN-YELLEN/

U.S. Senate votes overwhelmingly to confirm Yellen as first female Treasury chief

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Janet Yellen won overwhelming Senate confirmation as the first woman to lead the U.S. Treasury on Monday, setting her quickly to work with Congress on coronavirus relief, reviewing U.S. sanctions policy and strengthening financial regulation.

BUSINESS

APOLLO-GLOBAL-CEO/

Leon Black step downs as Apollo CEO after review of Epstein ties

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Leon Black said on Monday he would step down as chief executive at Apollo Global Management Inc, following an independent review of his ties to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

USA-ELECTION-CORPORATE-GOOGLE/

Google stops donations to U.S. Congress members who voted against election results

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Monday it will not make contributions from its political action committee this election cycle to any Congress member who voted against certifying the results of the presidential election.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-KEIRA KNIGHTLEY/

Keira Knightley says no interest in filming sex scenes for men

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actress Keira Knightley is no longer interested in doing sex scenes just to appeal to men, she said, calling her no-nudity decision partly a result of having two children.

GLOBAL-RACE/

Disney's Jungle Cruise ride to remove 'negative depictions'

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Jungle Cruise ride at Disney's theme parks in California and Florida is getting a makeover to remove what the company called "negative depictions" of some cultures.

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE/

Chelsea sack manager Lampard after New Year slump

Chelsea dismissed Frank Lampard following 18 months in charge on Monday after the man at the heart of much of their greatest success as a player failed to deliver as coach despite spending over 200 million pounds ($273.28 million) in the close season.

HEALTH-CORONVIRUS/

League nears Super Bowl finish line amid COVID-19 pandemic

It took multiple schedule changes and revisions to health and safety protocols but the finish line is finally in sight with the NFL now one championship game away from closing out a full season played against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CHANGE-SUITE/RITZ

Extreme customer service in the New Normal: Ritz-Carlton's playbook

Antonia Hock, global head of the Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center, helps other companies boost their customer-service and employee-relations games – in an era when every single interaction has taken on added importance. She sat down with Reuters to talk about what customer service looks like in the New Normal.

26 Jan 05:00 ET, 10:00 GMT

DAVOS-MEETING/RAMAPHOSA (TV)

South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa addresses virtual Davos WEF

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

26 Jan 07:00 ET, 12:00 GMT

IVORYCOAST-COCOA/EXPORTERS (PIX)

Ivorian cocoa traders seek reform to break export dominance by multinationals

Ivory Coast's domestic cocoa traders association GNI has called on the sector regulator of the world's top producer to carry our an urgent reform to break the monopoly of six multinationals that dominate the country's cocoa exports.

26 Jan 10:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results.

26 Jan 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

IMF-OUTLOOK/ (TV)

IMF releases updated World Economic Outlook

The International Monetary Fund releases an updated World Economic Outlook.

26 Jan 13:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

JOHNSON & JOHNSON-RESULTS/

Johnson & Johnson to report Q4 earnings

Johnson & Johnson, which is expected to disclose late-stage data on its COVID-19 vaccine this month, will report fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday. Investors remain keenly focused on commentary about the single-dose vaccine, and will also look out for the company's 2021 profit forecast.

26 Jan 13:30 ET, 18:30 GMT

HSBC HLDG-HONG KONG/

HSBC CEO to face lawmaker questions over Hong Kong accounts

HSBC Chief Executive Noel Quinn faces an official questioning by British lawmakers over the bank's decision to freeze the accounts of Hong Kong politicians linked to the Asian city's democratic movement.

26 Jan 14:30 ET, 19:30 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday.

26 Jan 16:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

INDIA-REPUBLICDAY/ (PIX) (TV)

India holds parade on Republic Day

India celebrates its Republic Day with a grand parade exhibiting its military might and national culture.

26 Jan 05:00 ET, 10:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/SUMMIT-NETHERLANDS

US, China join Dutch-hosted international Climate Adaptation Summit

The Unites States and China take part in the online international Climate Adaptation Summit, which aims to set out practical solutions and plans for dealing with climate change until 2030. The event comes just days after the decision by U.S. President Joe Biden that the U.S. will re-join the Paris Agreement on climate change. Speakers expected to appear by video link at the opening ceremony include Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Han Zheng, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

26 Jan 08:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/EXPORTERS (PIX) (TV)

UK shoemaker feels pinch from hidden cost of Brexit - tax

At British luxury shoemaker Trickers, boxes of returned shoes are starting to pile up as customers in the European Union balk at new tax costs that now apply. Managing Director Martin Mason says the change represents a hidden cost of Brexit that his clients were not ready for.

26 Jan 10:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

TURKEY-ERDOGAN/

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at an appointment ceremony, chairs AK Party meeting

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at an appointment ceremony (1030 GMT) and chairs his AK Party central administrative committee meeting (12:00 GMT).

26 Jan 10:30 ET, 15:30 GMT

USA-BIDEN/ (PIX)

Biden to roll out police, justice reforms as soon as Tuesday

President Joe Biden will sign executive actions as soon as Tuesday on prisons and local law enforcement, according to a person familiar with the matter and a planning document.

26 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

CONGO-POLITICS/

Congo prime minister faces vote of no confidence

Congo's Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba faces a vote of no confidence after a majority in the lower house of parliament filed a motion against him last week. The move will likely force the government's collapse, handing President Felix Tshisekedi a major political victory over a coalition formed by his predecessor Joseph Kabila.

26 Jan 13:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

IMF-OUTLOOK/GOPINATH (TV)

IMF chief economist discusses Fund's latest global forecast

Gita Gopinath, chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, discusses the Fund's latest forecast for the global economy in an interview with Reuters, amid surging COVID-19 infections and continued problems rushing vaccines to people around the world.

26 Jan 17:00 ET, 22:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/BLINKEN

U.S. Senate expected to confirm Blinken as Secretary of State

The U.S. Senate is due to vote on the confirmation of President Joe Biden's nominee, veteran diplomat Antony Blinken, to be Secretary of State.

26 Jan 17:00 ET, 22:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

SAFRICA-ART/BEYOND WALLS (PIX) (TV)

Artist Saype spray paints iconic "Beyond Walls" frescoes in Cape Town

On a sandy patch with tufts of grass in Cape Town's impoverished Philippi shantytown, French artist Saype checks a laminated image in hand before adding details to a huge fresco spray-painted on the ground, part of a global project he hopes will foster unity in an increasingly polarised world.

26 Jan 09:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

FASHION-PARIS/HAUTECOUTURE-CHANEL (PIX) (TV)

Chanel unveils haute couture collection in digital show

Chanel unveils its spring/summer 2021 haute couture collection, again in a digital format, as COVID-19 restrictions in France still ban gatherings such as fashion shows.

26 Jan 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

PEOPLE-KOBE BRYANT/ (PIX) (TV)

One year anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death

One year since Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time greatest players and an athlete of global renown, was killed at age 41 in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven on board.

26 Jan 16:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO (TV)

WHO Executive Board to hold its last day of meeting

World Health Organization's Executive Board holds its last day a 10 days long meeting. Director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expected to speak.

26 Jan 09:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-MODERNA (TV)

WHO vaccine expert panel 'SAGE' due to issue recommendations on Moderna COVID vaccine

The World Health Organization (WHO) panel of independent vaccine experts known as SAGE (Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation) to issue recommendations on the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, after reviewing the data last week. It issued recommendations for the Pfizer vaccine in early January. Speakers at 12:30 CET/11:30 GMT briefing, are Dr Alejandro CRAVIOTO, Chair, Dr Joachim HOMBACH, Executive Secretary SAGE, WHO, Dr Kate O'BRIEN, Director, Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals, WHO.

26 Jan 11:30 ET, 16:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GAVI-VACCINES (TV)

GAVI CEO to brief on COVAX vaccine issues, for U.N. correspondents

Seth Barkley, CEO of the GAVI vaccine alliance, to give briefing on COVAX vaccine, for U.N. accredited correspondents in Geneva.

26 Jan 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT