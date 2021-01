Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

INDONESIA-CRASH/

Indonesia uses unmanned undersea vehicle in hunt for air crash victims, 'black boxes'

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia has deployed a remotely operated underwater vehicle to help divers search for the remains of victims and recover the flight recorders from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the sea three days ago soon after takeoff.

HONGKONG-SECURITY-DEMOCRACY/

Exclusive: China plans further Hong Kong crackdown after mass arrest – sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The arrest of more than 50 democrats in Hong Kong last week intensifies a drive by Beijing to stifle any return of a populist challenge to Chinese rule and more measures are likely, according to two individuals with direct knowledge of China's plans.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP/

Democrats barreling toward impeaching Trump in wake of Capitol siege

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives plan to impeach Donald Trump on Wednesday unless he steps down or is removed before then, after drawing up charges accusing him of inciting insurrection ahead of last week's siege of the Capitol.

USA-TRUMP-MCCARTHY/

McCarthy says Trump accepts 'some responsibility' for Capitol riot-sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump acknowledged he bears "some responsibility" for an assault on the U.S. Capitol last week, Republican congressional leader Kevin McCarthy told party lawmakers on Monday, according to two people familiar with McCarthy's briefing.

BUSINESS

USA-ELECTION-CORPORATE/

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. Congress faced growing blowback on Monday from businesses that said they would cut off campaign contributions to those who voted last week to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

USA-BIDEN-ANTITRUST/

Biden should expand antitrust cases, break up tech companies, high-profile group says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration should expand antitrust cases against Alphabet's Google and Facebook and encourage breaking up companies, according to a group whose founder is working with the president-elect's transition team.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-JAPAN-CELEBRATION/

Young Japanese celebrate Coming of Age Day under COVID's shadow

TOKYO (Reuters) - Young women in colourful traditional costumes, masks and white stoles braved cold weather in lines and sat seats apart from one another in Yokohama on Monday to mark Japan's Coming of Age Day, even though the city is under a state of emergency.

POPE-WOMEN/

Pope, in new decree, allows more roles for women in Church

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis, in another step towards greater equality for women in the Roman Catholic Church, on Monday changed its law to allow them to serve as readers at liturgies, altar servers and distributors of communion.

SPORTS

USA-TRUMP-BELICHICK/

Patriots coach Belichick declines Medal of Freedom from Trump

BOSTON (Reuters) - New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said on Monday he has decided not to accept the Medal of Freedom from U.S. President Donald Trump in the wake of last week's siege of the Capitol by the president's supporters.

TENNIS-DELRAY-HARRISON/

Tennis: Harrison fined $3,000 for declining interview over wearing mask

American tennis player Christian Harrison has been fined $3,000 by the ATP after refusing to take part in a mandatory on-court interview at the Delray Beach Open in Florida as it required him to wear a mask.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CHANGE-SUITE/BADTECH

Bad technology is stressing us out

Technology is affecting our state of mind – and not in a good way. Some new research is bearing that out: Computer giant Dell Technologies, in partnership with neuroscience firm EMOTIV, decided to put people through a gauntlet of bad tech experiences to measure their levels of stress.

12 Jan 05:00 ET, 10:00 GMT

INDIA-FOREIGN MINISTER/

REUTERS NEXT - Interview with Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar

REUTERS NEXT- Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speaks to Reuters on the growing alliance with the United States as a new Democratic administration takes over in Washington, the tense military standoff with largest neighbour China and India's vaccine diplomacy.

12 Jan 05:30 ET, 10:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-ECONOMY (TV)

German industrial association holds news conference

German industrial association BDI holds a news conference on the German economy and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

12 Jan 09:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

CHEVRON-OUTLOOK/INTERVIEW

REUTERS NEXT-Interview with Chevron CEO Michael Wirth

Chevron Chief Executive Michael Wirth discusses energy trends, global economics and pandemic recovery as part of the REUTERS NEXT virtual forum.

12 Jan 10:30 ET, 15:30 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results.

12 Jan 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks on economic recovery and inequality before virtual event

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on "Economic Recovery and Addressing Inequality" before virtual Recording of Talks at GS Episode.

12 Jan 14:30 ET, 19:30 GMT

USA-FED/BRAINARD

Federal Reserve Board Governor Brainard speaks on artificial intelligence

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks on "Artificial Intelligence and Financial Services" before virtual Federal Reserve Artificial Intelligence Symposium.

12 Jan 14:35 ET, 19:35 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks to racism and economy event

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks before virtual "Racism and the Economy: Focus on Education" event.

12 Jan 16:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan is panelist at racism and the economy event

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan gives opening remarks and participates in panel before virtual "Racism and the Economy: Focus on Education" event.

12 Jan 16:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

USA-FED/ROSENGREN

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Rosengren speaks at racism and economy event

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren gives brief remarks before virtual "Racism and the Economy: Focus on Education" event.

12 Jan 16:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday.

12 Jan 16:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

USA-FED/GEORGE

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President George speaks on economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks on the economic and monetary policy outlook before virtual event hosted by The Central Exchange.

12 Jan 18:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

USA-FED/GEORGE

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President George speaks on economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks on the economic and monetary policy outlook before virtual event hosted by The Central Exchange.

12 Jan 18:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

USA-FED/ROSENGREN

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Rosengren speaks before economic event

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren speaks before virtual Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce 2021 Economic Review.

12 Jan 19:00 ET

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

TURKEY-TOURISM/

Turkish tourism minister holds a news conference

Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy holds a news conference on his ministry's activities in 2020 and its plans for this year (0700 GMT).

12 Jan 07:00 ET, 12:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SENEGAL (PIX) (TV)

Senegal's hospitals stretched as COVID infections surge

Senegal is rushing to provide more hospital beds for coronavirus patients as infections soar and a lack of capacity means doctors are only able to admit the most severe cases, health officials said.

12 Jan 07:00 ET, 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU-VACCINE (TV)

EU vaccines negotiator speaks to EU Parliament

The EU's lead negotiator for the COVID-19 vaccines supply contracts, Sandra Gallina, speaks to European lawmakers in Brussels on the topic in a regular quarterly hearing.

12 Jan 08:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EVICTION-GRANDMOTHER (PIX)

SPECIAL REPORT - Sheltering: Grandmother and grandson live under eviction and Covid threats

In the fourth story in a series about older Americans navigating the perils of the pandemic, a physically disabled Washington, DC, grandmother and her 16-year-old grandson live under two threats: eviction and Covid-19. They face being booted from their public housing unit amid a pandemic that has already taken three of her cousins. Their story is one from the front lines of an eviction crisis that may soon unfold across the country.

12 Jan 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-VACCINE-VERAN (TV)

French health minister faces Senate questions over vaccine rollout

Health Minister Oliver Veran faces questions from Senate committee on France's slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

12 Jan 16:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

CLIMATECHANGE-CAMPAIGNS/

REUTERS NEXT: Campaigners make the case for keeping fossil fuels in the ground

Leading environmentalists make the case at Reuters Next conference that communities, energy investors and employees would benefit from a rapid transition to clean energy in panel discussion on keeping fossil fuels in the ground.

12 Jan 18:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

SINGAPORE-LAWMAKING/SOCIALMEDIA

REUTERS NEXT-Interview with Singapore law minister K. Shanmugam

Singapore's minister for law and home affairs K. Shanmugam speaks to Reuters about the city-state's fake news law and the role of social media companies in managing online falsehoods.

12 Jan 07:30 ET, 12:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

TURKEY-GREECE/

Turkey's Erdogan speaks at opening ceremony, may comment on Greece talks

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends the opening of a sports facility in Ankara and may comment on Turkey and Greece's decision to resume long-suspended exploratory talks over territorial claims in the Mediterranean Sea on Jan. 25 in Istanbul.

12 Jan 08:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

TURKEY-EU/

Turkish foreign minister meets European Union ambassadors

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu makes a speech to the ambassadors of European Union countries after the country's president said Turkey wanted to turn a new page in relations with the EU.

12 Jan 08:30 ET, 13:30 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX)

EXPLAINER-Trump is heading for a second impeachment. Here's what to expect

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday expects to vote on whether to begin a second impeachment of President Donald Trump, accusing him of inciting insurrection ahead of last week's storming of the Capitol, Congressional Democrats said on Monday.

12 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/ (TV)

U.S. House could vote to push VP Pence to lead effort to remove Trump from office

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives as early as Tuesday could vote on a nonbinding measure urging Vice President Mike Pence to lead the Cabinet in invoking the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to remove President Donald Trump from power after his supporters stormed the Capitol.

12 Jan 16:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Canada court hears application to change bail terms for Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou

A Canadian court will hear an application to change the terms of bail for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who is being held in Vancouver after her December 2018 arrest on a U.S. arrest warrant charging her with bank fraud. She is fighting extradition to the United States.

12 Jan 18:00 ET, 23:00 GMT