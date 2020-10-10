REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN-DIPLOMACY/

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to ceasefire, Russia's Lavrov says

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire starting on Saturday to exchange prisoners and bodies of those killed in the conflict between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

BOLIVIA-ELECTION-POLL/

Race tightening between Bolivia's main candidates as election nears, poll shows

LA PAZ (Reuters) - The race is tightening between Bolivia's two main presidential candidates, according to an opinion poll released on Friday, though many voters said they were still undecided with little more than a week ahead of the crucial vote.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

Trump to resume campaigning; second debate canceled

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will resume in-person campaigning on Saturday after being sidelined by a case of COVID-19, but a debate next week against his presidential election opponent Joe Biden was canceled because Trump refused to participate.

USA-ELECTION-TEXAS/

Federal judge blocks Texas order limiting ballot drop-off sites to 1 per county

A U.S. district judge blocked on Friday an order from Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott limiting the number of drop-off sites allowed for absentee ballots statewide to just one per county, a constraint Democrats denounced as blatant voter suppression.

BUSINESS

USA-STOCKS-WEEKAHEAD/

Wall Street Week Ahead: U.S. earnings improvement expected, but still a weak quarter

NEW YORK (Reuters) - While good business news has been in short supply, investors may take slight comfort in coming weeks from U.S. corporate earnings that are likely to be bad, but not as bad as they have been.

STORM-DELTA-ENERGY/

Hurricane Delta shuts most U.S. offshore oil output in 15 years

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Large and powerful Hurricane Delta dealt the greatest blow to U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico energy production in 15 years, halting most of the region's oil and nearly two-thirds of natural gas output.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BROADWAY/

Broadway theaters sound alarm as closure extended through May 2021

Broadway theaters on Friday extended a coronavirus shutdown until the end of May 2021, bringing the closure of one of New York City's biggest tourist attractions to more than a year and forcing a revival of musical "The Music Man" into 2022.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN-FILM/

London Film Festival offers beacon of hope to COVID-hit industry

LONDON (Reuters) - The pizzazz of the red carpet will be lacking and fewer films will be on offer at this year's London Film Festival, but fans can still enjoy a broad programme, either on the big screen while socially distanced or streamed into their own homes.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-LAL/

Butler brilliant as Heat stave off elimination

Jimmy Butler scored a 35-point triple-double and the Miami Heat defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 111-108 on Friday to stave off elimination and force an NBA Finals Game Six on Sunday.

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN-FINAL/

French Open history won't matter in final against Djokovic, says Nadal

PARIS (Reuters) - The past will not mean anything to Rafa Nadal when he takes on world number one Novak Djokovic in Sunday's French Open final with two more milestones up for grabs.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (TV)

Police monitor movement of Madrid residents under the state of emergency

Police put check points in place to enforce state of emergency in the Spanish capital and nearby towns

10 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SOUTH SUDAN-FLOODS/

South Sudanese families, weary from fleeing fighting, forced out again by floods

By the time the waters started rising, ethnic violence had already forced South Sudanese mother Vorgol Pulo, her husband, and their seven children to flee their home twice this year. The worst rains in living memory have forced nearly 370,000 people to flee their homes since July, and roughly half of South Sudan's 78 counties have large swathes of land underwater, the U.N. says.

10 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

FRANCE-ANIMALS/BLESSING (TV)

Paris church organises mass for animals blessing

Animals blessing ceremony in Paris

10 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT