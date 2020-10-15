REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS

Worried European nations revive curfews, lockdowns amid 'exponential growth' in virus

France imposed curfews while other European nations are closing schools, cancelling surgeries and enlisting student medics as overwhelmed authorities face the nightmare scenario of a COVID-19 resurgence at the onset of winter.

USA-NORTHKOREA/SOUTHKOREA-MILITARY

N.Korea's nuclear, missile programs 'serious threat' to security - Pentagon chief

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Wednesday said North Korea's nuclear and missile programs pose a global threat, after Pyongyang's unveiling of previously unseen intercontinental ballistic missiles at a predawn military parade.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION

Split screen: Trump and Biden to headline dueling town halls

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will hold dueling prime-time town halls on Thursday instead of their second presidential debate, which was canceled after Trump declined to take part in a virtual matchup.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

Mnuchin says coronavirus aid deal unlikely before U.S. election, will keep trying

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said he and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi were "far apart" on another coronavirus economic relief package, and that a deal would be hard to reach before the Nov. 3 elections, but he would keep trying.

BUSINESS

CHINA-ECONOMY/INFLATION

China's inflation struggles to perk up despite broader recovery

China's factory gate prices fell at a faster-than-expected pace in September and consumer inflation slowed to its weakest in 19 months, underscoring the challenges still facing China as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

BTS-BIG HIT/IPO

K-pop group BTS' label Big Hit debuts at double its IPO price

Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of South Korean superstar K-pop group BTS, hit the stock market with a 9.6 trillion won ($8.38 billion) valuation on Thursday before worries over its narrow revenue stream pulled shares below the debut price.

ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-DEXTER

TV's serial killer drama 'Dexter' gets a revival

Dexter, one of America's best known TV serial killers, is on his way back.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RONALDO

We are all equally vulnerable, fans say after Ronaldo's positive COVID-19 test

Football fans in Lisbon were unsurprised after Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive COVID-19, saying it simply showed everyone was at risk of getting infected - and famous athletes were no exception.

CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/LANGER

Australia coach Langer opposed to test and T20 schedule clash

Australia coach Justin Langer says he is opposed to the prospect of playing a test series and Twenty20 series concurrently in early 2021.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TSMC-RESULTS/

Taiwan's TSMC reports Q3 earnings results

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, major supplier to Apple and Qualcomm, reports Q3 earnings. Analysts expect the world's largest contract chipmaker to deliver strong quarterly results thanks to rising demand for the company's flagship advanced chips amid U.S.-China tensions

15 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

NIGERIA-INFLATION/

Nigeria Inflation

The pace of inflation in Nigeria has quickened in recent months. Prices have risen since the country partially closed land borders in August 2019 as part of a crackdown on smuggling.

15 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

SPAIN-ECONOMY/

Spanish Economy Minister discusses economic outlook with reporters

Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino discusses the country's economic outlook with reporters.

15 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

MEXICO-AGRICULTURE/ (PIX)

Imported tortillas? Big Mexican farmers fear cuts to hit harvests

Mexico's most productive farmers fear they may not be able to meet growing demand after state funding cuts, warning of a rising reliance on imports of the white corn used for staples such as tortillas and tamales.

15 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

MORGAN STANLEY-RESULTS/

Morgan Stanley reports third quarter results.

Morgan Stanley is expected to report third-quarter results before the market opens on Thursday and hold a conference call with investors.

15 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks before virtual summit

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives presentation on "Equity, the Economy and Benefits Cliffs" and participates in panel before virtual "Reframing Benefits Cliffs: Solutions for an Inclusive Recovery" summit.

15 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated Q&A

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in moderated question-and-answer session before virtual U.S. India Chamber of Commerce Annual Small Business Forum.

15 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-FED/QUARLES

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Quarles speaks on response to COVID

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles speaks on "Response to the COVID Threat" before virtual Institute of International Finance Annual Meeting.

15 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-FED/BULLARD

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard speaks on monetary policy and heterogeneity

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard presents academic paper and discusses "Monetary Policy and Heterogeneity" before virtual Federal Reserve Board of Governors Conference on Monetary Policy and Heterogeneity.

15 Oct 11:10 ET / 15:10 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks to Economic Club of New York webinar

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on "What's Ahead? Learning from the CFO Survey" before an Economic Club of New York webinar.

15 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/DEBATE (PIX) (TV)

Final leaders' debate ahead of New Zealand general election

A final live debate between Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins before New Zealanders head to the voting booths.

15 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

GUINEA-ELECTION/ (TV)

"Dangerous rhetoric" as Conde seeks third presidential term in Guinea

Guineans head to the polls on Sunday in a tense election in which octogenerian President Alpha Conde is seeking to extend his rule into a third term, drawing fierce criticism from opponents who say he is breaking the law by running again.

15 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

GUINEA-ELECTION/AFRICA-PRESIDENTS (PIX) (TV)

FACTBOX-Africa's longest-ruling leaders

A factbox on Africa's longest-serving heads of state as Guineans head to the polls on Sunday in a tense election in which octogenerian President Alpha Conde is seeking to extend his rule into a third term.

15 Oct 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DUELING ELECTORS

EXPLAINER- What are 'dueling electors' and how could they determine who becomes president?

What happens if there are so-called "dueling electors" in battleground states (two sets of electors submitted by one state)? Who decides which set of electors is legitimate and what, if any, precedent is there?

15 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CONTESTED

Democrats urge early, decisive voting as Trump stokes fears of contested election

USA-ELECTION/DEMOCRATS

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his allies remain concerned that President Donald Trump will seek to dispute November's election results if the incumbent loses. Democrats are urging their voters to hand Biden a landslide victory to avoid a post-election fight in Congress or the courts.

15 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

EU-DIGITAL/ (TV)

German economy minister holds news conference after talks with EU telecommunication ministers

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier holds a news conference at 1045 GMT after a video conference with EU countries' telecommunication ministers. Key issues include data use and artificial intelligence.

15 Oct 06:45 ET / 10:45 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/CENTRALAMERICA (PIX) (TV)

Central Americans edge north as pandemic spurs economic collapse

Central America's complex migration machinery is reactivating only weeks before the U.S. presidential election, with pent-up demand from the collapse of Central America's already fragile economies bubbling over and creating what could become a lightning rod political issue for the next U.S. administration.

15 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUSSIA-POLITICS/ (TV)

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman holds online media briefing

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova holds an online briefing.

15 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

EU-SUMMIT/ (PIX) (TV)

EU Summit in Brussels

European leaders meet in Brussels for a two-day summit to discuss the epidemiological situation, Brexit as well as climate change and relations with Africa

15 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HOLOCAUST-POLAND/POLANSKI

Polanski to attend Righteous Among Nations award ceremony in Poland

Oscar-winning film director Roman Polanski is to attend Righteous Among the Nations award ceremony in Poland. The award, given to individuals who risked their lives to save Jews from the Nazis, will be presented to a descendant a Polish couple Jan and Stefania Buchala who gave shelter to Polanski during World War Two.

15 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

GERMANY-POLAND/ (PIX) (TV)

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meets Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau at Villa Borsig in Berlin

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau hold a news conference after a meeting at Villa Borsig in Berlin

15 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA (PIX)

WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic Experts from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will hold an online media briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

15 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU-VACCINATION (PIX) (TV)

EU Commission to present COVID-19 vaccination strategy

The European Commission presents a COVID-19 vaccination strategy for the 27-nation bloc.

15 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain

15 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Irish health officials biweekly coronavirus news conference

15 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

AUSTRALIA-KOALAS/NSW (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

WIDER IMAGE - The fight to save koalas from extinction in New South Wales

A year-long parliamentary inquiry released at the end of June concluded koalas will go extinct before 2050 in NSW unless urgent intervention is enacted. The Blue Mountains area, encompassing Blue Mountains National Park and the nearby foothills that border on metropolitan Sydney, is a critical sub-region for koalas in NSW despite many having been killed there in last season's bushfires.

15 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA-MOTORCYCLING (PIX) (TV)

Kenyan couple set off to motorbike around the world - but run into COVID

Kenyan couple Dos and Wamuyu Kariuki loved adventure almost as much as each other. Two months after they got married, they quit their jobs and set off in 2018 to motor-bike across all seven continents. Then they ran into COVID-19.

15 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-GUNS/ (PIX)

INSIGHT-U.S. gun sales soar amid pandemic, social unrest, election fears

The United States is seeing a record surge in firearms sales amid increasingly disturbing news about the pandemic, social unrest over police brutality, and a potentially contested election. Background checks have surged 41% over last year - a record year - and the buyers are a diverse group, including many outside the industry's white, male, politically conservative customer base.

15 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-COURT/BARRETT (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Senate panel concludes hearing on Supreme Court nominee

U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee conducts final day of hearings on nomination Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett with testimony from people who know judge; and outside witnesses who are proponents or opponents of her nomination.

15 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SPORTS

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/SWIATEK

French Open winner Iga Swiatek recounts her victory, what's next

Poland's Iga Swiatek, 19, will sit down with Reuters on Thursday for a Zoom interview about her tennis victory at Roland-Garros over the weekend and what's next in her career.

15 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT