TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

KYRGYZSTAN-PROTESTS

Protesters and vigilantes scuffle in Kyrgyz capital as political crisis festers

Anti-government protesters scuffled with vigilante groups in Kyrgyzstan's capital of Bishek overnight, after authorities in the Central Asian nation annulled parliamentary election results, local news website 24.kg reported.

STORM-DELTA/MEXICO

Mexico's Cancun braced for possibly 'catastrophic' Hurricane Delta

Mexicans formed long lines at supermarkets near Cancun on Tuesday to stock up in preparation for a hit overnight from powerful Hurricane Delta, which weakened slightly as it bore down on the Caribbean resort and its famous shoreline.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP

Stuck at White House, Trump seeks ways to recharge re-election bid

U.S. President Donald Trump, under coronavirus quarantine in the White House and restricted from traveling, is grasping for ways to put a spark back in his struggling re-election bid and mount a big comeback with four weeks left until Election Day.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

Coronavirus aid hopes evaporate as Trump ends talks with U.S. Democrats

Prospects for more aid for Americans struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic and U.S. airlines seeking to avert a wave of layoffs crumbled on Tuesday when President Donald Trump ended negotiations with Congress over a large coronavirus bill.

BUSINESS

USA-TECH/ANTITRUST-CONGRESS

U.S. lawmakers detail Big Tech's market abuses and press for strict reform

A U.S. House of Representatives panel looking into abuses of market power by four big technology companies found they used "killer acquisitions" to smite rivals, charged exorbitant fees and forced small businesses into "oppressive" contracts in the name of profit.

USA-FED/MINUTES

Fed's appetite for further easing, higher inflation in focus

The U.S. Federal Reserve last month signaled that interest rates are likely to stay at zero through 2023, vowing to wait on rate hikes until inflation reaches 2% and is set to rise moderately above that level for a time.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-VAN HALEN

Eddie Van Halen dies at 65, guitar virtuoso ruled '70s, '80s rock

Eddie Van Halen, the pioneering guitar player whose hard-rocking band emerged from the Sunset Strip music scene in Los Angeles in the early 1970s to stand at the top of rock 'n' roll for a decade, died of cancer on Tuesday. He was 65.

PEOPLE-JOHNNY NASH

Singer Johnny Nash dead at 80, U.S. media report

American singer Johnny Nash, known for the 1970s reggae hit "I Can See Clearly Now," has died at the age of 80, his son told celebrity website TMZ and a Los Angeles TV station.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-LAL

Lakers hit back to beat Heat and take 3-1 NBA Finals lead

LeBron James overcame a sluggish start and Anthony Davis made a key three-pointer and block late on as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 102-96 on Tuesday to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven NBA Finals.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV

'Nothing concrete' in Barca talk, says Liverpool's Wijnaldum

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has played down reports linking him with a move to Barcelona.

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ITALY-GRANDAD (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Losing my grandfather to dementia during the pandemic

Through a series of intimate photographs, Marzio Toniolo tells the story of his grandfather's demise after a battle with dementia that worsened during one of the world's longest lockdowns.

7 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-ECONOMY (PIX) (TV)

Spanish PM to present Spain's COVID economic recovery plan

Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez to present Spain's COVID economic recovery plan.

7 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GLOBALIZATION (PIX)

Globalisation revised but not reversed by COVID

Global trade volumes have inevitably been hit as the world plunged into recession, but global economic ties are proving more resilient than many thought.

7 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

NOBEL-PRIZE/CHEMISTRY (PIX) (TV)

2020 Nobel Chemistry Prize is announced

The winner or winners of this year's Nobel prize in chemistry are announced at a news conference.

7 Oct 05:45 ET / 09:45 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Irish health officials biweekly coronavirus news conference

7 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BELARUS-ELECTION/FRANCE (TV)

Belarus opposition leader speaks at French parliament

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speaks with the Foreign Affairs commission of the French National Assembly by video link.

7 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND

Irish foreign minister at Brexit parliamentary committee

7 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

PHILIPPINES-RIGHTS/

UN Human Rights Council votes on resolution on Philippines at end of four-week session

United Nations Human Rights Council votes on resolution on the Philippines, brought by Iceland, at the end of four-week session. It follows a U.N. report in June that found that Tens of thousands of people in the Philippines may have been killed in the war on drugs since mid-2016 amid "near impunity" for police and incitement to violence by top officials.

7 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

BRITAIN-BODIES/IRELAND (PIX) (TV)

London trial due to begin in case of 39 Vietnamese truck deaths

A trial is due to begin over the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese men, women and boys who died in the back of a lorry near London last year.

7 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POLL WATCHERS

Cellphones in hand, 'Army for Trump' readies poll watching operation

Republicans are mobilizing thousands of volunteers to watch early voting sites and ballot drop boxes leading up to November's election, part of an effort to find evidence to back up President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated complaints about widespread voter fraud.

7 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POLL WATCHERS-FACTS

EXPLAINER: Challengers, observers and electioneering: the history and rules of U.S. poll watching

The U.S. has a long history of political parties using "poll watching" to intimidate minority voters, and regulations on who can "watch" voting and how continue vary from state to state.

7 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TANZANIA-ELECTION/

Crackdown on opposition, media as Tanzania election approaches

Tanzanian police teargassed a presidential candidate on the campaign trail, opposition party offices were firebombed and dozens of their parliamentary candidates disqualified from running.

7 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ESTONIA-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Interview with Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid

Interview with Estonian president on NATO, economic recovery from the COVID pandemic, Brexit and others.

7 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/LATAM (TV)

WHO Americas director briefs on coronavirus epidemic in the region

WHO Regional Director for the Americas Carissa Etienne will hold a virtual briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in the region with other directors of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)

7 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUND-POLL

Reuters/Ipsos battleground state poll

Starting in September, the Reuters/Ipsos poll will begin releasing public opinion polls in each of six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

7 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/

Manufacturing execs speak at FT conference

Manufacturing sector execs speak at an online conference organsied by the Financial Times

7 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

EU-TRADE/

EU lawmakers to approve two new commissioners for bloc's executive arm

EU lawmakers decide on the appointment of European Parliament Vice President Mairead McGuiness to become the new Commissioner for Financial Services. Adding to his current portfolio, Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis will also take over Trade.

7 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

STORM-DELTA/ENERGY (PIX)

Storm weary offshore energy firms prep for massive hurricane

Oil and gas workers withdrew en masse from offshore production facilities as Hurricane Delta grew into a powerful storm over the Caribbean on its way to the Gulf of Mexico.

7 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HYUNDAI-SWITZERLAND/HYDROGEN-TRUCKS (PIX) (TV)

Announcement on Hyundai hydrogen trucks for Switzerland

Hyundai will update the press on its new hydrogen fuel cell trucks designated to hit Swiss roads for the zero-emission transport of goods.

7 Oct 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN

CANCELLED: Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin discusses "The State of Agriculture in the Fifth District and Beyond"

CANCELLED: Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin participates in "The State of Agriculture in the Fifth District and Beyond" online discussion as part of the "Investing in Rural America" virtual conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

7 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives opening remarks before in virtual "Racism and the Economy" event

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives opening remarks before virtual "Racism and the Economy" event.

7 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams moderates a conversation

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams moderates a virtual conversation organized by the Economic Club of New York.

7 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/MINUTES (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

FOMC minutes

Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of Sept. 15-16.

7 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/BANKS

Federal Reserve's Bostic, Kashkari, Rosengren participate in "Racism and the Economy" event

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari and Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren participate in virtual "Racism and the Economy" event.

7 Oct 14:40 ET / 18:40 GMT

USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams speaks to Hoover Institution

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks before virtual event, "The Road Ahead for Central Banks" organized by the Hoover Institution.

7 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

USA-FED/ROSENGREN

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Rosengren gives closing remarks before in virtual "Racism and the Economy" event

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Rosengren gives closing remarks before in virtual "Racism and the Economy" event.

7 Oct 15:20 ET / 19:20 GMT

USA-FED/EVANS

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans speaks for virtual Metals group event

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy before virtual Metals Service Center Institute Economic Senior Leadership Event.

7 Oct 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/

Manufacturing execs speak at FT conference

Manufacturing sector execs speak at an online conference organsied by the Financial Times

8 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

GREECE-GOLDEN DAWN/TRIAL (PIX) (TV)

Greek court set to rule if far-right Golden Dawn party engaged in criminal activity

A Greek court is expected to rule whether the far-right Golden Dawn party constitutes a criminal organization engaged in criminal activity, in a trial that has lasted years and was sparked following the killing of a rap singer by a party supporter.

7 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

USA-MEXICO/CORRUPTION

Former Mexico police commander linked to El Chapo to be arraigned on U.S. criminal charges

Genaro Garcia Luna, a former Mexican government official who oversaw public security in his country, is expected to be arraigned on an amended indictment accusing him of accepting millions of dollars in bribes to protect the Sinaloa drug cartel once run by imprisoned drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. The hearing in the federal court in Brooklyn, New York is before U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan, who oversaw Guzman's trial.

7 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-COURT/GOOGLE

Supreme Court to hear Google bid to end Oracle copyright suit

Supreme Court hears Google's attempt to escape Oracle's multi-billion dollar lawsuit accusing the company of infringing software copyrights to build the Android operating system.

7 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA-MOTORCYCLING (PIX) (TV)

POSTPONED: Kenyan couple set off to motorbike around the world - but run into COVID

Kenyan couple Dos and Wamuyu Kariuki loved adventure almost as much as each other. Two months after they got married, they quit their jobs and set off in 2018 to motor-bike across all seven continents. Then they ran into COVID-19.

7 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

PEOPLE-PATTY JENKINS/ (PIX) (TV)

'Wonder Woman' director warns moviegoing could disappear without cinema aid

Patty Jenkins, the filmmaker behind "Wonder Woman," is trying to raise alarm that the century-old tradition of movie-going could disappear for good unless theaters get financial aid to weather the coronavirus pandemic

7 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SPORTS

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-SWI-CRO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - International Friendly - Switzerland v Croatia

7 Oct 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT