REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES

Indonesia rejected U.S. request to host spy planes - officials

Indonesia rejected this year a proposal by the United States to allow its P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance planes to land and refuel there, according to four senior Indonesian officials familiar with the matter.

India posts lowest daily new coronavirus cases in nearly three months

India posted its lowest daily coronavirus caseload in nearly three months, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday, as new cases maintained decreasing trend from a peak in September.

Trump seeks campaign boost in battleground Pennsylvania with two weeks to go

U.S. President Donald Trump heads to the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday with hopes of rekindling the 11th-hour surge of support that powered his surprise 2016 victory.

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi, Mnuchin narrow differences on aid bill, Pelosi spokesman says

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin "continued to narrow their differences" in a 53-minute telephone conversation on Monday about a fresh coronavirus aid package, Pelosi's spokesman, Drew Hammill, wrote on Twitter.

BOJ to cut growth, inflation forecasts as pandemic pain persists - sources

Japan's central bank is expected to cut its growth and price forecasts for the current fiscal year at next week's rate review, sources familiar with its thinking said, as the coronavirus pandemic weighs on the economic recovery.

Didi considers 2021 Hong Kong IPO, targets valuation of more than $60 bln, sources say

China's top ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing is considering Hong Kong for a multibillion-dollar initial public offering (IPO) next year, people with knowledge of the matter said, rethinking previous aims to list in New York amid rising Sino-U.S. tension.

Pitt's 'Fight Club' jacket, 'Pretty Woman' boots up for sale in memorabilia auction

Film fans will have the chance to get their hands on the thigh-high patent leather boots worn by Julia Roberts in "Pretty Woman" or Tom Cruise's "Top Gun" bomber jacket when nearly 1,000 items of movie memorabilia go on sale in an auction in December.

Japan emphasises Olympics cybersecurity, condemns 'malicious' hacks

Japan said on Tuesday it would emphasize cybersecurity around the Tokyo Olympics and condemned "malicious cyberattacks" after Britain and the United States called out Russian military intelligence for trying to disrupt next year's Games.

Barty to present Aussie rules trophy if beloved Tigers win title

World number one Ash Barty has been nominated by the Richmond Tigers to present them with the Australian Football League (AFL) championship trophy if they win this weekend's "Grand Final" in her home city of Brisbane.

Latin American payment giant rises amid pandemic, with an eye on China's Ant

Latin America's largest e-commerce firm is revving up its digital payments engine amid the pandemic and is looking to China for inspiration to bring the region's unbanked and cash-loving savers online. The CEO of Mercado Pago, the finance arm of MercadoLibre, told Reuters the firm has seen payment transactions rise in the second quarter of the year – up by over double - as small businesses looked to adapt to the pandemic, moving sales online. MercadoLibre saw its share price more than double in the last six months.

20 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

Interview with the boss of Bentley

Interview with the boss of carmaker Bentley on the impact of COVID on the company's performance, product plans and launches and Brexit preparations as a deadline for a free trade with the EU looms.

20 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga visits Jakarta

Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrives in Jakarta for a summit meeting and joint press announcement with Indonesian President Joko Widodo as part of his first overseas trip since taking office in September.

20 Oct 04:45 ET / 08:45 GMT

For Biden, ambitious economics may wait on battle with coronavirus

The Democratic party's sprawling presidential primary last spring offered a wide open debate on economic policy that ranged from the merits of wealth taxes and other ways to ease U.S. economic inequality to aggressive proposals for reducing the use of fossil fuels. Yet even a "blue wave" victory next month giving Democrats control of the White House and both chambers of Congress may strand that sort of transformational economic thinking on the sidelines until the battle against the coronavirus is won.

20 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Walmart cranks up ad plans, with or without TikTok (INSIGHT)

Walmart is aggressively expanding its advertising business even as the likelihood of a proposed deal to buy a stake in hot video sharing app TikTok appears unpredictable. The world's largest retailer is exploiting its ability to link promotions on its website and app with ads inside its network of 4,700 U.S. stores. The story will exclusively report Walmart's previously undisclosed advertising sales figure.

20 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Netflix turns to telecom firms to win in challenging Africa market

Netflix Inc. is showing more African-made content and working with telecom operators to make it easier for potential subscribers in key markets to make payments, a senior executive told Reuters ahead of the company's third quarter earnings announcement on Tuesday. The streaming giant, which has 193 million subscribers globally, is keen to expand in Africa and is seeking ways to overcome challenges including slow and expensive internet and the lack of proper payments infrastructure in the 55-nation continent.

20 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Central bank bond buying auction results

20 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ConocoPhillips deal for Concho could signal more shale mergers, but smaller buyers

ConocoPhillips' deal to buy U.S. oil producer Concho Resources and Chevron's purchase of Noble Energy takes two of the biggest buyers out of the market for U.S. shale properties. European oil majors are turning away from fossil fuels or have been burned by past shale investments, while Exxon Mobil is looking to cut costs, leaving the likely consolidation of the industry to combinations of shale companies, analysts say.

20 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Quarles speaks on financial stability board agenda

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles speaks on "Financial Stability Board Agenda" before virtual SIFMA Annual Meeting.

20 Oct 10:50 ET / 14:50 GMT

GM invest in U.S. factories

General Motors said it will announce a major investment in its U.S. manufacturing operations on Tuesday, Oct. 20. GM has been expected to announce plans to build electric vehicles in Spring Hill TENN>

20 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

Wall Street sees a profit recovery for automakers, but will it last?

Wall Street expects U.S. automakers to report strong results for the third quarter, thanks to rising sales and tight inventories. Investors will be more intent on what industry executives have to say about the quarters ahead, as the coronavirus pandemic appears to be getting worse again in the United States and Europe.

20 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

20 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans speaks on the economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy before virtual event, "Detroit Economic Club: The Pandemic's Impact and the Future of the U.S. Economy."

20 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

Federal Reserve Board Governor Brainard speaks on the Community Reinvestment Act

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks on "Community Reinvestment Act" before virtual event hosted by the National Housing Conference.

20 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic is panelist at virtual event

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in "Perspectives on Fair Housing: Economics" virtual panel before the Penn Institute for Urban Research.

20 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

Mexico's America Movil reports third quarter results

America Movil, the flagship of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's business empire, reports its third quarter earnings.

20 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

Ethiopian farmers battle worst locust invasion in 25 years

Ethiopian farmer Marima Wadisha threw rocks, shouted and even shot a gun at the desert locusts devouring her harvest of sorghum, her family's only source of income. The United Nations says the locust invasion is the worst Ethiopia has seen in 25 years and threatens to worsen food insecurity in Africa's second-most populous nation, already battered by COVID-19 and flooding.

20 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

UAE government delegation heads to Israel on first official visit

A UAE government delegation, accompanied by U.S. dignitaries, heads to Israel on the first official visit as the countries expand cooperation following last month's accord to establish relations.

20 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

Seychelles prepares to hold parliamentary and presidential elections

The east African island nation of the Seychelles holds presidential and parliamentary elections on Thursday. If President Danny Faure wins re-election, it will be another five-year term for the ruling party in power since 1977. An opposition coalition captured parliament in the 2016 election, but has since split, with one half urging its supporters to vote for the ruling party.

20 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

EXPLAINER-What happens when electors go rogue?

An explainer on electors who are pledged to one candidate, but defect to another, and how Trump or Biden could use these so-called "faithless" electors to their advantage.

20 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Preview of the battle for control of the U.S. Senate

U.S. Senate candidates scramble in the final two weeks of a campaign that could give Democrats control of that chamber and with it, likely both houses of Congress. Key battles in demographically changing states including Arizona, Colorado and North Carolina will determine how sharply the balance of power in the Capitol shifts.

20 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Pelosi, Mnuchin push coronavirus relief talks as U.S. Senate votes on limited bill

U.S. Senate Republicans are preparing to bring up legislation on Tuesday to replenish a program that helps small businesses slammed by the coronavirus, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin discuss a larger stimulus package.

20 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

EU Financial Services Commissioner speaks at Brexit event

Newly appointed financial services chief, Ireland's Máiréad McGuinnes, speaks at webinar on the Northern Ireland Brexit protocol.

20 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien Visits Brazil

U.S. National Security Advisor, Robert O'Brien meets with Brazilian government officials to discuss a range of issues related to investment, security, trade and COVID-19 as the Trump administration seeks to reinforce its partnership with President Jair Bolsonaro.

20 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

Detention hearing for former Mexican defense minister facing drug-related charges

Former Mexican defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos appears in LA federal court for a detention hearing, facing four counts of drug trafficking and money laundering.

20 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

Reuters/Ipsos battleground state poll

Starting in September, the Reuters/Ipsos poll will begin releasing public opinion polls in each of six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

20 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

Trump to campaign in Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally on Tuesday in Erie, Pennsylvania.

20 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain

20 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Pope Francis documentary due to premiere in Rome

A new documentary with exclusive access to Pope Francis titled 'Francesco' and directed by Evgeny Afineevsky will premiere at Rome's Film Festival.

20 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT