TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

FRANCE-SECURITY

Seven more people handed over to judge in probe on French teacher's murder

Seven more people, including two underage minors, were handed over to a judge overnight as part of the ongoing investigation into last week's murder of French teacher Samuel Paty, said an official from the French anti-terrorist prosecutor's office.

AUSTRALIA-CHINA/WRITER

Australian writer detained in Beijing told supporter he was a former Chinese spy

Yang Hengjun, an Australian writer detained in Beijing and facing trial for espionage on behalf of a country China hasn't publicly named was a former Chinese spy, according to a confidential letter he wrote to a supporter in 2011.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION

After keeping low profile on campaign trail, Obama makes debut for Biden

Former U.S. President Barack Obama will make his first appearance on the campaign trail on Wednesday for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who is locked in a tight race with President Donald Trump in crucial states 13 days before the Nov. 3 election.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

U.S. coronavirus aid talks imperiled amid Republican opposition

The White House and Democrats in the U.S. Congress moved closer to agreement on a new coronavirus relief package on Tuesday as President Donald Trump said he was willing to accept a large aid bill despite opposition from his own Republican Party.

BUSINESS

CATHAY PACIFIC-LAYOFFS

Cathay Pacific to slash workforce, end Cathay Dragon brand due to pandemic

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Wednesday it would slash 5,900 jobs and end its regional Cathay Dragon brand, joining peers in cutting costs as it grapples with a plunge in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TECH-ANTITRUST/GOOGLE

U.S. says Google breakup may be needed to end violations of antitrust law

The U.S. sued Google on Tuesday, accusing the $1 trillion company of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals in the biggest challenge to the power and influence of Big Tech in decades.

ENTERTAINMENT

NETFLIX-RESULTS/SOUTHKOREA

South Korea's pop culture machine boosts Netflix's international growth

A zombie drama, a TV series about a supernatural nurse and one about an antisocial children's book author helped turn South Korea into one of Netflix's biggest sources of growth in the international markets, a source familiar with the matter said.

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB-TB-LAD

Dodgers beat Rays 8-3 to draw first blood in World Series

Mookie Betts hit a home run, stole two bases and scored twice as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 to win the first game of the World Series in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday.

GOLF-ZOZO/WOODS

No roars will leave players in dark at Masters, says Woods

From the weather to a lack of bustling crowds, much will be different about a Masters forced from April to November by the COVID-19 pandemic, but for Tiger Woods the most unsettling thing will be the absence of that familiar Augusta National soundtrack.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/CZECH

Czech government extraordinary session as coronavirus epidemic escalates

The Czech government meets in an extraordinary session to discuss coronavirus situation as it has not succeeded to tame the recent surge in new cases, hospitalisations and deaths.

21 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/POLAND

Polish parliament to discuss bill to fight coronavirus

The Polish parliament is to resume an emergency debate on new rules to boost the number of medics available to treat COVID-19 cases, after Poland reported on Tuesday its second steepest daily rise in the number of cases since the start of the pandemic.

21 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

LEBANON-CRISIS/PRESIDENT (PIX) (TV)

Lebanon's president speaks ahead of consultations on new PM

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun delivers a public address, a day before he is due to consult parliamentary parties to nominate a new prime minister to tackle the country's worst crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

21 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/INFREQUENT VOTERS

These voters sat out in 2016. Now they could determine the next U.S. president

Opinion polls and early voting returns indicate that millions of Americans who typically don't participate in presidential elections are coming off the sidelines this year and backing Democrat Joe Biden by wide margins.

21 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUND-POLL

Reuters/Ipsos battleground state poll

Starting in September, the Reuters/Ipsos poll will begin releasing public opinion polls in each of six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

21 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CHINA (PIX)

ANALYSIS-China struggles to fill Trump's 'America First' leadership void

As Donald Trump has pulled the United States inward under his "America First" presidency, China has had only halting success at filling a global leadership vacuum, presenting openings for a more internationalist Joe Biden administration if he wins next month's election.

22 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX) (TV)

Trump to campaign in North Carolina

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally on Wednesday in Gastonia, North Carolina.

21 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

METRO BANK-RESULTS/

Britain's Metro Bank gives Q3 trading update

Britain's Metro Bank will give a brief update on third quarter performance, focused on whether loans and deposits have grown or shrunk as the COVID-19 pandemic hits the economy.

21 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

USA-FED/BRAINARD

Federal Reserve Board Governor Brainard speaks on "Economic and Monetary Policy Outlook"

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks on "Economic and Monetary Policy Outlook" before the Post-COVID Policy Challenges for the Global Economy, online conference hosted by the Society of Professional Economists.

21 Oct 08:50 ET / 12:50 GMT

USA-FED/MESTER

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester speaks on monetary policy

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on monetary policy before virtual Money Macro and Finance Society Annual Monetary and Financial Policy Conference.

21 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-FED/ROSENGREN

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Rosengren speaks before working communities event

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren speaks before virtual Maine Working Communities Challenge Announcement Event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

21 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated Q&A on the economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in virtual moderated question-and-answer session on "The Current State of the Economy" hosted by the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

21 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/KASHKARI

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari speaks at virtual quality education event

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari speaks on "Amending the Minnesota State Constitution to Guarantee a Quality Education for All Students" before virtual event, "From 'Adequate' to 'Quality': A Constitutional Amendment for Minnesota Students" hosted by AchieveMpls.

21 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/DALY

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly participates in virtual Q&A

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in moderated question-and-answer session before virtual Professional Speechwriters Association World Conference.

21 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin participates in virtual panel on Virginia economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin participates in panel on "Rural Virginia's Economic Recovery" before virtual Virginia Rural Center Governor's Summit on Rural Prosperity.

21 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/QUARLES

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Quarles participates in financial stability panel

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles participates in "Financial Stability" panel before virtual Managed Funds Association Outlook Conference.

21 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/BEIGEBOOK

Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

Federal Reserve issues Beige Book of economic condition, in Washington.

21 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/BULLARD

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard speaks on economy to banking group

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard participates in fireside chat on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before virtual Federal Home Loan Banks of Des Moines 2020 Leadership Summit.

21 Oct 16:45 ET / 20:45 GMT

ALFA-RESULTS/

21 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

LIBYA-SECURITY/UN BRIEFING (TV)

UN envoy for Libya holds press conference mid-way through week-long talks on ceasefire

Stephanie Turco Williams, Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, gives press conference at the UN in Geneva mid-way through week-long talks of the Joint Military Commission as the world body seeks a ceasefire in the war and a demilitarised zone in central Libya.

21 Oct 03:15 ET / 07:15 GMT

IRAQ-SECURITY/PM (PIX)

INSIGHT - Iraqi leader battles pressure from friends and foes in security crackdown

Since taking office in May, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, has sought to reduce the stranglehold Iran-backed militias have developed on large parts of Iraq's security forces since the U.S.-led ouster of Saddam Hussein in 2003. But he operates in a complicated political reality that limits his ability to make changes, say security officials, militia leaders, senior politicians and Western diplomats.

21 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

21 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Irish health officials biweekly coronavirus news conference

21 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

KENYA-FILM/ (PIX) (TV)

Kenyan documentary spotlights activist torn between family and the struggle

Kenyan documentary "Softie" opens in 2013 with Njeri Mwangi standing in a doorway, light illuminating a sleepy toddler on her hip as her husband Boniface sieves buckets of clotted blood outside.

21 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

POPE-FILM/ (PIX) (TV)

Pope Francis documentary due to premiere in Rome

A new documentary with exclusive access to Pope Francis titled 'Francesco' and directed by Evgeny Afineevsky will premiere at Rome's Film Festival.

21 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT