REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS

France extends curfew as COVID second wave surges in Europe

France extended curfews to around two thirds of its population on Thursday and Belgium's foreign minister was taken into intensive care with COVID-19, as the second wave of the pandemic surged across Europe.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-FLUSHOTS

S.Korea finds no link between flu shot, boy's death as toll rises

South Korea's forensic agency has found no links between a 17-year-old boy's death and a flu shot he had taken, the Yonhap news agency reported, amid rising concerns about the safety of the vaccines following the death of at least 32 people.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE

In final Trump-Biden showdown, less chaos but plenty of clashes

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden offered sharply contrasting views on the still-raging coronavirus pandemic at Thursday's final presidential debate, seeking to persuade the few remaining undecided voters 12 days before their Nov. 3 contest.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

Pelosi, White House see progress on COVID-19 aid talks; Senate Republicans wary

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said negotiators were making progress in talks with the White House for another round of COVID-19 stimulus, but Senate Republicans remained skeptical of a possible deal costing trillions of dollars.

BUSINESS

HUAWEI-RESULTS

Huawei ekes out third-quarter revenue growth as U.S. restrictions bite

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd eked out a gain in third-quarter revenue as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic added to supply-chain difficulties brought about by U.S. restrictions on doing business with the Chinese firm.

JAPAN-ECONOMY/INFLATION

Japan's consumer prices continue to slide on deflationary pressure from COVID-19

Japan's core consumer prices slipped for the second consecutive month in September, a sign that a coronavirus-induced demand downturn is piling deflationary pressure on the world's third-largest economy already blighted by recession.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-THEATRE

Rousing emotion as 'The Great Gatsby' reopens in London West End

Amid the sharp suits and glamorous dresses in 1920s styles, the fashion accessory of 2020 - the face mask - stood out as guests lined up in a socially distanced queue for the relaunch of "The Great Gatsby" in London's West End on Thursday evening.

SPORTS

MOTOR-F1-PORTUGAL

Grosjean blames financial reasons for Haas driver clear-out

The U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team announced on Thursday they will have an all-new driver lineup next year, with departing Frenchman Romain Grosjean blaming the decision on financial reasons.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NFL

League safeguards Sunday prime time slot after Raiders COVID-19 positive

Las Vegas Raiders' Week 7 showdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been bumped from its Sunday prime time slot, the NFL said on Thursday after a positive test on the Raiders team.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

GERMANY-HITLER/AUCTION (TV)

Hitler artefacts go under the hammer

Artefacts which had belonged to Adolf Hitler are auctioned in Munich, including a teapot and manuscripts.

23 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

LIBERTY OILFIELD-CEO/WRIGHT (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Oilman Chris Wright's unusual route to top ranks of U.S. fracking services

Chris Wright has always stood out in the oilfield: A mountain climber and MIT grad who ran an oil explorer in North Dakota, he launched a hydraulic fracturing firm after learning suppliers were chronically short-handed during the shale boom. Nine years later, he is running he second-largest fracker in North America and fighting to maintain its unique culture during the industry's worst bust.

23 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BRITAIN-EU/FRANCE

DO NOT PUBLISH - EXCLUSIVE - "Macron holds the key" to EU Brexit compromise on fisheries

Out of the public eye, France is preparing its prominent fishing industry for smaller catch after Brexit, industry members said, revealing President Emmanuel Macron's strategy that will make or break the EU's new trade deal with Britain.

23 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

EU-COMPETITION/

German economy minister, EU officials hold news conference

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and EU commissioners Thierry Breton and Margrethe Vestager hold a joint news conference after a videoconference of the bloc's competition ministers.

23 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

EU-FOOD/VEGETARIAN

European Parliament to vote on whether to ban terms such as "veggie burgers"

The European Parliament will vote on whether to ban plant-based products from using terms such as 'burger', 'sausage' or 'steak' as well as restrictions on their labeling of dairy substitutes

23 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/PENNSYLVANIA (PIX)

SPECIAL REPORT-Why the Pennsylvania vote count might throw U.S. into political crisis

President Donald Trump's attacks on the integrity of November's election and partisan fighting over voting rules are compounding the difficulty of conducting an election during a pandemic. The strains are acute in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania, whose 20 Electoral College votes are key to victory for both Trump and his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

23 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CONTESTED-EXAMPLES

'Dueling' electors, 'hanging chads': a history of contested U.S. elections

The combination of the coronavirus pandemic and President Donald Trump's accusations of mass voter fraud by Democrats has legal experts warning of the possibility of a contested presidential election. Americans have selected a president 58 times. Four times, an inconclusive or disputed result tested the legal underpinnings of U.S. democracy.

23 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CONTESTED-SCENARIOS

EXPLAINER-What happens if November U.S. election is contested? President Donald Trump's repeated attacks on mail-in voting and his refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power have led to widespread concern among Democrats that his campaign will dispute the election results. That could set off one of many legal and political dramas in which the presidency could be decided by the courts, state politicians and Congress.

23 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CYPRUS-TURKEY/

Ersin Tatar sworn in as president of breakaway state of North Cyprus

Ersin Tatar, until now prime minister of the breakaway state of North Cyprus, is sworn in as president after winning last weekend's election. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay attends the ceremony.

23 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL (PIX) (TV)

Portuguese lawmakers vote on proposal to make masks compulsory

Portuguese lawmakers vote on a government proposal to make masks compulsory in crowded outdoor spaces. Worried about the economy, the government wants to avoid a full lockdown at all costs and forcing people to wear a face masks in crowded outdoor spaces could help, according to experts.

23 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

RWANDA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Bail hearing for Rusesabagina of 'Hotel Rwanda' fame

Paul Rusesabagina, depicted as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwanda's 1994 genocide and now facing trial on terrorism charges, is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, when the presiding judge will decide whether to release him pending his trial. The foreign lawyers representing him say they have been stopped from seeing their client.

23 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

FATF-PAKISTAN/

Pakistan seek removal from global watchdog terrorism financing "grey list"

A global dirty money watchdog (FATF) will decide whether to keep Pakistan on its global financing grey list, punish the country for failing to carry out adequate reforms and place it on a blacklist or take it off the watch list altogether.

23 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

TANZANIA-SECURITY/MOZAMBIQUE

300 Militants from Mozambique staged deadly attack in Tanzania: police

Tanzanian police have confirmed that more than 300 armed men from Mozambique staged a cross-border raid on a village in southern Tanzania, killing an unknown number of people. The police statement is Tanzania's first official recognition that Islamist insurgents staging frequent attacks in Mozambique are also active in the east African nation.

23 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/POLAND

Poland to announce new curbs aimed at containing COVID-19 spread

Poland's government will hold a news conference on new measures aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 after the country hit another all time high record of daily infections at more than 12,000 on Thursday.

23 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain as authorities discuss new restrictions

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain as the government and regional leaders discuss what measures to take to curb the spread of coronavirus. The state of emergency applicable to Madrid is set to expire on Saturday at 14:47GMT and authorities are to announce new measures.

23 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TURKEY

Turkish health minister holds news conference on coronavirus

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca attends a meeting of health officials from northwest Turkey in the city of Bursa and hold a news conference on the coronavirus

23 Oct 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

SPORTS

SOCCER-ZAMBIA/CHINA (PIX) (TV)

Zambian female footballer's success in Chinese league cheered at home

After clinching the top scorer award in the Women's Chinese Super League, Zambian footballer Barbra Banda is inspiring girls at home to follow in her footsteps. The 20-year-old won the Golden Boot of China's top flight after scoring 18 goals in 13 games.

23 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

WORLD-WORK/BORDA (PIX)

The music - and work - never stops for New York Philharmonic's Borda

Deborah Borda became the first woman to manage a major American orchestra when she was named executive director of the New York Philharmonic in 1991. She spoke to Reuters about how her work and life philosophy is guiding her through the pandemic.

23 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT