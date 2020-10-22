REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-FLUSHOTS

South Korean deaths spark flu vaccine safety fears

South Korean officials refused to suspend the country's seasonal flu inoculation programme on Thursday, despite growing calls to do so following the deaths of at least 13 people who were vaccinated in recent days.

THAILAND-PROTESTS

Thailand lifts protest ban that backfired

Thailand on Thursday rolled back an emergency decree aimed at ending months of protests against the government and monarchy that had only inflamed anger and brought tens of thousands of people onto Bangkok streets.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

U.S. coronavirus aid prospects uncertain after Trump blasts Democrats

High-level negotiations on a new coronavirus aid bill faced a setback on Wednesday when President Donald Trump accused Democrats of being unwilling to craft an acceptable compromise, despite reports of some progress earlier in the day.

USA-ELECTION

Obama blasts Trump's tweets, track record in 2020 campaign trail debut

Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail on Wednesday with a blistering attack on Donald Trump with less than two weeks to go before the Republican president's Election Day face-off with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

BUSINESS

EUROPE-ECONOMY/SMALLBUSINESS

Over half Europe's small firms fear for survival, survey finds

Over half the small and medium-sized companies which together provide jobs for two-thirds of European workers fear for their survival in the coming 12 months, according to a survey released by management consultancy McKinsey on Thursday.

TESLA-RESULTS

Tesla sets revenue record, makes profit thanks to pollution credit sales to rivals

Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported its fifth consecutive quarterly profit on record revenue of $8.8 billion, boosted by an uptick in vehicle deliveries and sales of environmental regulatory credits to other automakers.

ENTERTAINMENT

QUIBI-SHUTDOWN

Streaming service Quibi to wind down operations six months after launch

Streaming service Quibi said on Wednesday it intends to wind down its operations and start a process to sell its assets, just six months after its launch.

MUSIC-MCCARTNEY

Paul McCartney to release solo album in December

Paul McCartney will release "McCartney III" in December, a new collection of stripped-back songs all written, performed and produced by the ex-Beatle, 50 years after his first solo album.

SPORTS

MOTOR-F1-STROLL

Both Strolls tested positive for COVID-19 after Eifel GP

Racing Point defended their actions on Wednesday after it emerged that Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll and team-owner father Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19 following this month's Eifel Grand Prix.

BASEBALL-MLB-TB-LAD

Rays' bats come alive in Game 2 to even World Series

Brandon Lowe homered twice as the Tampa Bay Rays offense came to life to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 and even the World Series at one game apiece on Wednesday in Arlington.

