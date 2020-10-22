SEARCH
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET

22 Oct 2020 / 14:08 H.

    Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    GLOBAL

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-FLUSHOTS

    South Korean deaths spark flu vaccine safety fears

    South Korean officials refused to suspend the country's seasonal flu inoculation programme on Thursday, despite growing calls to do so following the deaths of at least 13 people who were vaccinated in recent days.

    THAILAND-PROTESTS

    Thailand lifts protest ban that backfired

    Thailand on Thursday rolled back an emergency decree aimed at ending months of protests against the government and monarchy that had only inflamed anger and brought tens of thousands of people onto Bangkok streets.

    U.S.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

    U.S. coronavirus aid prospects uncertain after Trump blasts Democrats

    High-level negotiations on a new coronavirus aid bill faced a setback on Wednesday when President Donald Trump accused Democrats of being unwilling to craft an acceptable compromise, despite reports of some progress earlier in the day.

    USA-ELECTION

    Obama blasts Trump's tweets, track record in 2020 campaign trail debut

    Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail on Wednesday with a blistering attack on Donald Trump with less than two weeks to go before the Republican president's Election Day face-off with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

    BUSINESS

    EUROPE-ECONOMY/SMALLBUSINESS

    Over half Europe's small firms fear for survival, survey finds

    Over half the small and medium-sized companies which together provide jobs for two-thirds of European workers fear for their survival in the coming 12 months, according to a survey released by management consultancy McKinsey on Thursday.

    TESLA-RESULTS

    Tesla sets revenue record, makes profit thanks to pollution credit sales to rivals

    Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported its fifth consecutive quarterly profit on record revenue of $8.8 billion, boosted by an uptick in vehicle deliveries and sales of environmental regulatory credits to other automakers.

    ENTERTAINMENT

    QUIBI-SHUTDOWN

    Streaming service Quibi to wind down operations six months after launch

    Streaming service Quibi said on Wednesday it intends to wind down its operations and start a process to sell its assets, just six months after its launch.

    MUSIC-MCCARTNEY

    Paul McCartney to release solo album in December

    Paul McCartney will release "McCartney III" in December, a new collection of stripped-back songs all written, performed and produced by the ex-Beatle, 50 years after his first solo album.

    SPORTS

    MOTOR-F1-STROLL

    Both Strolls tested positive for COVID-19 after Eifel GP

    Racing Point defended their actions on Wednesday after it emerged that Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll and team-owner father Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19 following this month's Eifel Grand Prix.

    BASEBALL-MLB-TB-LAD

    Rays' bats come alive in Game 2 to even World Series

    Brandon Lowe homered twice as the Tampa Bay Rays offense came to life to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 and even the World Series at one game apiece on Wednesday in Arlington.

    UPCOMING

    SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA (PIX)

    WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic

    Experts from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

    22 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

    Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain

    Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain as the health minister meets with regional leaders to discuss measures and their application according to tiers based on the extent of coronavirus infection.

    22 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FDA-VACCINE

    FDA advisory committee meet on COVID-19 vaccine development, authorization

    The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will hold a public meeting on Oct. 22, to discuss the development, authorization, and/or licensure of vaccines indicated to prevent COVID-19. The external scientific and public health experts will discuss general clinical development, approval, and authorization and the meeting is not intended to discuss any particular COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

    22 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-INSTITUTE (TV)

    German public health institute holds coronavirus briefing

    Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases holds a media briefing as coronavirus cases in the country are surging.

    22 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    THAILAND-PROTESTS/HOSTEL (PIX) (TV)

    Secret hostel gives refuge to Bangkok protesters

    University students have taken to Twitter to host a secret hostel gives refuge to Bangkok protesters to sleep for free amid ongoing anti-government protests.

    22 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    USA-ELECTION/GOOGLE-BIDEN (PIX)

    Google's antitrust legal woes far from over if Biden wins

    The U.S. Justice Department's nascent antitrust case against Google will get the attention it needs to succeed if Democrat Joe Biden wins the U.S. presidency next month, antitrust experts said.

    22 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    USA-ELECTION/LEGAL-CONTESTED

    What happens if Trump rejects the election results?

    With Trump repeatedly claiming that the election is rigged, some legal experts say the president is likely to dispute the election results if they do not go in his favor. What would happen if there's a contested election – what laws come into play and who would resolve the dispute?

    22 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    USA-ELECTION/MIRAGE

    EXPLAINER-Red mirage, blue mirage: Beware of early U.S. election wins

    Early vote counts in the most competitive, battleground states can be particularly misleading this election because of the surge in mail-in or absentee ballots, and the different ways that they are processed. Here is what to expect in some of the most bitterly contested states that will determine the next U.S. president

    22 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    CANADA-POLITICS/ALBERTA (PIX)

    As popularity slides, Alberta's Kenney has oil pipeline riding on U.S. vote

    The premier of Canada's oil-producing province Alberta is losing popularity as the pandemic deepens its economic woes, highlighting the big pipeline bet that Jason Kenney has riding on the U.S. election.

    22 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-ALTMAIER

    German economy minister speaks after discussing Covid-19 with hospitality industry

    German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and the head of the country's hotel and restaurant association Dehoga hold a joint virtual news conference after discussing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

    22 Oct 07:45 ET / 11:45 GMT

    BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

    UGANDA-RATES/ (PIX)

    Uganda central bank to announce its latest lending rate decision

    The central Bank of Uganda to announce its benchmark rate for the next two months. At the last sitting of the bank's monetary policy committee the rate was left unchanged at 7%.

    22 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

    UZBEKISTAN-RATES/

    Uzbekistan's central bank reviews policy rate

    Uzbekistan's central bank to review its policy rate

    22 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-ECONOMY (TV)

    UK finance minister Sunak to give economic update to lawmakers

    The UK's finance minister, Rishi Sunak, delivers an economic update to lawmakers after an unprecedented period of government expenditure brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

    22 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

    APPLE-RETAIL/

    Apple expands "Express" retail store format ahead of holiday season

    Apple Inc is expanding a new physical store format as it tries to get iPhone 12 models into customers' hands, its retail chief told Reuters in an interview.

    22 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    AIRLINES-RESULTS/USA

    American Airlines and Southwest post results with focus on cash to ride out crisis

    American Airlines and Southwest Airlines are due to post third-quarter results on Thursday with focus on how much cash the carriers are burning and how much liquidity they've shored up to withstand a deep industry crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    22 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    USA-FED/BARKIN

    Federal Reserve's Barkin, Daly speak at virtual Women in Banking Symposium

    Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin and Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participate in "Fireside Chat: Coast-to-Coast - Leading through the Pandemic" before virtual Women in Banking Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

    22 Oct 13:10 ET / 17:10 GMT

    TELEVISA-RESULTS/

    Mexican broadcaster Televisa reports 3rd quarter results

    Mexican broadcaster Televisa reports 3rd quarter results.

    22 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

    WALMEX-RESULTS/

    Mexio's biggest retailer Walmart de Mexico reports third quarter earnings

    Mexico's no. 1 retailer, Walmart de Mexico, will report third quarter results.

    22 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

    USA-FED/KAPLAN

    Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan leads discussion on global and economic issues

    DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan leads discussion on national global and economic issues before a fourth fall virtual Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Global Perspectives speaker series, with John Taylor, economics professor emeritus at Stanford University.

    22 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

    CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

    USA-COURT/BARRETT (TV)

    U.S. Senate panel votes on Barrett Supreme Court nomination

    U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee votes on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. Assuming she wins approval in the Republican-controlled panel, the full Senate could hold a procedural vote on limiting debate on the nominee as early as Oct. 25 followed by a possible final confirmation vote by the evening of Oct. 26.

    22 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    PEOPLE-GHISLAINE MAXWELL/ (PIX) (TV)

    Ghislaine Maxwell deposition that she fought to keep sealed is expected to be made public

    A transcript of an Aprli 2016 deposition that Ghislaine Maxwell gave in 2016 related to her dealings with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein is expected to be publicly released by Thursday morning in Manhattan federal court, after judges rejected her arguments to keep it under wraps. Lawyers for the British socialite had argued that the documents should remain sealed, in part to protect her right to a fair trial on criminal charges she helped Epstein recruit and groom underage girls to engage in illegal sexual acts in the 1990s.

    22 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    SPORTS

    SOCCER-EUROPA-TOT-LIN/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Europa League - Tottenham Hotspur v LASK Linz Tottenham Hotspur take on Austrian club LASK Linz at the start of the group phase of the Europa League.

    22 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

