REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

JAPAN-POLITICS-ELECTION Senior Japan ruling party member suggests early election: media

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's next prime minister could call a snap general election shortly after taking office next week, a senior member of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) said on Sunday, according to Kyodo news.

LEBANON-CRISIS-BLAST-LIFE

'No signs of life' in Beirut rubble after three-day search for blast survivors

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Rescue workers digging through the rubble of a Beirut building for the third day on Saturday said there was no longer hope of finding someone alive more than a month after a massive port explosion shattered Lebanon's capital.

U.S.

GLOBAL-RACE-USA-PROTESTS Rival groups square off at Kentucky Derby, Rochester police use tear gas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Reuters)- Armed police supporters and anti-racism demonstrators clashed in Louisville on Saturday before the Kentucky Derby horse race, while Rochester police used tear gas to disperse protesters, as discord in cities across the United States continued to simmer.

USA-TRUMP-COHEN Trump's ex-lawyer Cohen says president disparaged Black leaders and voters - report

WASHINGTON (Reuters)- Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, is alleging in a new book that Trump made disparaging remarks about Black world leaders including former South African President Nelson Mandela, as well as about U.S. minorities in general, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.

BUSINESS

VOLKSWAGEN-JOBS-OSTERLOH Volkswagen's labour chief rules out four-day week to save jobs

BERLIN (Reuters)- Volkswagen sees no need for a four-day week at its plants to secure jobs despite a growing shift to electric cars that are easier to build and require fewer workers, the company's head of labour relations was quoted saying on Sunday.

AMAZON-COM-SEEDS Amazon.com bans foreign sales of seeds in U.S. amid mystery packages

(REUTERS)- Amazon.com Inc said it has banned foreign sales of seeds in the United States after thousands of Americans received unsolicited packages of seeds in their mailboxes, mostly postmarked from China.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-GRETA Greta Thunberg says Venice documentary shows her real self

VENICE, Italy (Reuters)- A documentary following Greta Thunberg and her journey from Swedish schoolgirl to global climate activist accurately portrays her as a "shy nerd", the teenager said as the film premiered at the Venice film festival.

GERMANY-MUSIC As slow as possible: German organ changes note for first time in years

HALBERSTADT, Germany (Reuters)- Dozens of mask-wearing music enthusiasts gathered at a church in an eastern German town on Saturday to witness the first note change in seven years in the world's longest lasting pipe organ performance.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN-THIEM Thiem sees off Cilic to reach U.S. Open fourth round

NEW YORK (Reuters)- Second seed Dominic Thiem staved off a spirited fightback from Marin Cilic to beat the former champion 6-2 6-2 3-6 6-3 on Saturday and reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open.

TENNIS-USOPEN-SHAPOVALOV Shapovalov sets sights on maiden Grand Slam quarters NEW YORK (Reuters)- Denis Shapovalov will be eyeing a berth in his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final when he faces seventh seed David Goffin in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sunday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-TOWNS (PIX) Towns marooned by border closure fear further isolation as winter approaches Small towns along the Canadian-American border, marooned by geography, are nearly totally cut off by the border closure during the pandemic and as winter approaches residents are bracing to be trapped in total isolation, exposing the communities true interdependence. 6 Sep 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT