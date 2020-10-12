REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/ASIA-TRAVEL

Asia-Pacific countries begin to ease pandemic-related travel bans, but hurdles remain

Asia-Pacific countries including Singapore, Australia and Japan are gradually easing some international travel restrictions as coronavirus cases slow, in hopes of helping to revive their economies.

BRITAIN-EU

EU leaders to insist on tough enforcement powers in Brexit deal

French President Emmanuel Macron and other EU leaders will insist on tough enforcement rules for any trade deal with Britain, warning that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's bid to override the Brexit treaty has shown Britain's word cannot be trusted, the Financial Times reported.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION

Trump tries to put COVID-19 behind him with campaign rally in Florida

President Donald Trump will try to put his bout with COVID-19 behind him when he returns to the campaign trail on Monday, beginning a three-week sprint to the Nov. 3 election with a rally in the vital battleground state of Florida.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CONGRESS-RELIEF

White House seeks limited coronavirus relief bill, promises further talks on broader stimulus

The Trump administration on Sunday called on Congress to pass a stripped-down coronavirus relief bill using leftover funds from an expired small-business loan program, as negotiations on a broader package ran into resistance.

BUSINESS

JAPAN-ECONOMY/ORDERS

Japan's machinery orders extend gains as business spending stabilises

Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly rose in August, extending gains and highlighting resilience in capital spending even as the economy remains under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic.

TRILLER-M&A

TikTok rival Triller explores deal to go public -sources

Triller Inc, a budding competitor to popular short-video app TikTok, is in discussions with blank-check acquisition companies about a merger which would take the U.S. social media company public, according to people familiar with the matter.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BOXOFFICE

'The War With Grandpa' Tops 'Tenet' at Domestic Box Office

"The War With Grandpa," a Robert De Niro comedy about the battle between a wily septuagenarian and his grandson over a bedroom, was originally supposed to hit theaters in 2018.

SOUTHKOREA-KPOP/BTS

K-pop titan BTS's online concert draws global fans

Fans of BTS tuned in to an online concert by the K-pop boyband on Saturday, holding their signature light sticks and sharing messages in a chatroom.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-LAL

Lakers return to glory, claim record-tying 17th NBA title

The Los Angeles Lakers captured a record-tying 17th NBA Championship on Sunday with a 106-93 victory over the Miami Heat that sealed the best-of-seven title series 4-2, restoring the storied franchise to the top of the basketball world.

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN

King Nadal continues Paris reign with record-equalling 20th Slam

Spaniard Rafael Nadal inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats on great rival Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on Sunday, thrashing the world number one 6-0 6-2 7-5 to lift a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam men's singles title.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

EU-FOREIGN/ (PIX) (TV)

EU foreign ministers discuss bloc's ties with Russia after Navalny poisoning

The Foreign Affairs Council will exchange views on Russia and on EU relations with the Latin America and the Caribbean region, and be informed about current affairs

12 Oct 01:45 ET / 05:45 GMT

NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/ISSUES

FACTBOX-Key issues in New Zealand election

Factbox story on the key issues in New Zealand's election.

12 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

USA-COURT/BARRETT-PROFILE

NEWSMAKER-U.S. Supreme Court nominee Barrett has staked out conservative positions

In nominating Amy Coney Barrett for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court, President Donald Trump has selected a federal appeals court judge who has staked out conservative legal positions on key hot-button issues in three years on the bench.

12 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TV NETWORKS (PIX)

U.S. TV news networks aim for credibility, not speed, on election night

Top executives at five major TV news networks described election night 2020 with a new focus on restraint, not speed; on transparency around what information is still unknown; and on reassuring viewers that slow results doesn't mean there's a crisis.

12 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ELECTORAL COLLEGE

EXPLAINER-The electoral college and the 2020 presidential race

A look at how the U.S. determines who will win the presidential race via the electoral college system, the history of faithless electors, what the holes are in the laws that could pave the way for Electoral College disputes if election results are unclear.

12 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-COURT/BARRETT-RULINGS

FACTBOX-Noteworthy legal opinions from Trump's Supreme Court pick Barrett

Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court, has served as a federal appeals court judge since 2017 and has weighed in on cases involving several hot-button issues including abortion, gun rights, immigration and campus sexual assault.

12 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/KENYA-SCHOOLS (PIX)

Kenya to begin phased reopening of schools

Kenya will partially reopen its schools on Monday, after the government scrapped plans to cancel the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

12 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising and falling in the United States

Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases, deaths and testing in all 50 U.S. states.

12 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUND-POLL

Reuters/Ipsos battleground state poll

Starting in September, the Reuters/Ipsos poll will begin releasing public opinion polls in each of six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

12 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX) (TV)

Trump to hold campaign rally in Florida

President Donald Trump will resume his campaign rallies after his COVID-19 diagnosis by traveling to Sanford, Florida, on Monday.

12 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

INDIA-ECONOMY/FINMIN

India's finance minister holds press conference on economy

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press conference on the state of economy on Monday, Oct 12 at 12.30 pm (Indian standard time). The meeting comes ahead of her meeting with state finance ministers later on Monday and is expected to announce some new measures to bolster the economy - predicted to contract around 10% on year in the current financial year ending in March 2021.

12 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

NOBEL-PRIZE/ECONOMICS (PIX) (TV)

2020 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences is announced

The winner or winners of this year's Nobel prize in economic sciences are announced at a news conference.

12 Oct 05:45 ET / 09:45 GMT

APPLE-IPHONE/PRODUCTS

What phones and gadgets to expect from Apple on Tuesday

Factbox of products expected by analysts from Apple at its launch event, including the iPhone 12

12 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CATERPILLAR-SERVICES/TECHNOLOGY (PIX)

Caterpillar bets on self-driving machines impervious to pandemics

Question: How can a company like Caterpillar try to counter a slump in sales of bulldozers and trucks during a pandemic that has made every human a potential disease vector? Answer: Cut out human operators, perhaps? Caterpillar's autonomous driving technology, which can be bolted on to existing machines, is helping the U.S. heavy equipment maker mitigate the heavy impact of the coronavirus crisis on sales of its traditional workhorses.

12 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

INDIA-ECONOMY/INFLATION

India releases CPI inflation data for Sept

India will release CPI inflation data for September on Monday, Oct 12 at 5.30 pm (Indian Standard Time).

12 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

CONGO-PRISON/ (PIX) (TV)

Malnutrition stalks Congo's packed prisons

Friends of 18-year-old Muno Lembissa said he died in prison from sorrow. The jail's director said malnutrition contributed to his demise, because he did not have visitors to bring in meals to feed him.

12 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-COURT/BARRETT (PIX) (TV)

Confirmation hearing scheduled to begin for Trump nominee to Supreme Court

Multi-day U.S. Senate confirmation hearing scheduled to begin for President Donald Trump's nominee to Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett.

12 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRIA-TYROL (PIX)

News conference on Tyrol's handling of coronavirus outbreak

A panel of experts set up by the province of Tyrol to assess its response to the coronavirus pandemic in light of the massive outbreak at the Ischgl ski resort holds a news conference on its findings being published on Monday.

12 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN (PIX) (TV)

British PM Johnson unveils new coronavirus measures to parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveils new coronavirus measures to parliament, stepping up local action to try to stem rapidly rising COVID-19 cases.

12 Oct 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Irish health officials biweekly coronavirus news conference

12 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

USA-MILITARY/TRANSGENDER (PIX) (TV)

Transgender man's dream of entering U.S. military thwarted for now

Paulo Batista is striving to fulfill his father's dying wish for him to join the U.S. military, but says all he has heard from the armed forces is either silence or a door slamming shut. Batista is transgender, effectively banned from military service under a policy announced by U.S. President Donald Trump in 2017 and formally adopted in 2019.

12 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT