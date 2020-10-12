REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/ASIA-TRAVEL
Asia-Pacific countries begin to ease pandemic-related travel bans, but hurdles remain
Asia-Pacific countries including Singapore, Australia and Japan are gradually easing some international travel restrictions as coronavirus cases slow, in hopes of helping to revive their economies.
BRITAIN-EU
EU leaders to insist on tough enforcement powers in Brexit deal
French President Emmanuel Macron and other EU leaders will insist on tough enforcement rules for any trade deal with Britain, warning that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's bid to override the Brexit treaty has shown Britain's word cannot be trusted, the Financial Times reported.
U.S.
USA-ELECTION
Trump tries to put COVID-19 behind him with campaign rally in Florida
President Donald Trump will try to put his bout with COVID-19 behind him when he returns to the campaign trail on Monday, beginning a three-week sprint to the Nov. 3 election with a rally in the vital battleground state of Florida.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CONGRESS-RELIEF
White House seeks limited coronavirus relief bill, promises further talks on broader stimulus
The Trump administration on Sunday called on Congress to pass a stripped-down coronavirus relief bill using leftover funds from an expired small-business loan program, as negotiations on a broader package ran into resistance.
BUSINESS
JAPAN-ECONOMY/ORDERS
Japan's machinery orders extend gains as business spending stabilises
Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly rose in August, extending gains and highlighting resilience in capital spending even as the economy remains under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic.
TRILLER-M&A
TikTok rival Triller explores deal to go public -sources
Triller Inc, a budding competitor to popular short-video app TikTok, is in discussions with blank-check acquisition companies about a merger which would take the U.S. social media company public, according to people familiar with the matter.
ENTERTAINMENT
USA-BOXOFFICE
'The War With Grandpa' Tops 'Tenet' at Domestic Box Office
"The War With Grandpa," a Robert De Niro comedy about the battle between a wily septuagenarian and his grandson over a bedroom, was originally supposed to hit theaters in 2018.
SOUTHKOREA-KPOP/BTS
K-pop titan BTS's online concert draws global fans
Fans of BTS tuned in to an online concert by the K-pop boyband on Saturday, holding their signature light sticks and sharing messages in a chatroom.
SPORTS
BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-LAL
Lakers return to glory, claim record-tying 17th NBA title
The Los Angeles Lakers captured a record-tying 17th NBA Championship on Sunday with a 106-93 victory over the Miami Heat that sealed the best-of-seven title series 4-2, restoring the storied franchise to the top of the basketball world.
TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN
King Nadal continues Paris reign with record-equalling 20th Slam
Spaniard Rafael Nadal inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats on great rival Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on Sunday, thrashing the world number one 6-0 6-2 7-5 to lift a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam men's singles title.
UPCOMING
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
EU-FOREIGN/ (PIX) (TV)
EU foreign ministers discuss bloc's ties with Russia after Navalny poisoning
The Foreign Affairs Council will exchange views on Russia and on EU relations with the Latin America and the Caribbean region, and be informed about current affairs
12 Oct 01:45 ET / 05:45 GMT
NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/ISSUES
FACTBOX-Key issues in New Zealand election
Factbox story on the key issues in New Zealand's election.
12 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
USA-COURT/BARRETT-PROFILE
NEWSMAKER-U.S. Supreme Court nominee Barrett has staked out conservative positions
In nominating Amy Coney Barrett for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court, President Donald Trump has selected a federal appeals court judge who has staked out conservative legal positions on key hot-button issues in three years on the bench.
12 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
USA-ELECTION/TV NETWORKS (PIX)
U.S. TV news networks aim for credibility, not speed, on election night
Top executives at five major TV news networks described election night 2020 with a new focus on restraint, not speed; on transparency around what information is still unknown; and on reassuring viewers that slow results doesn't mean there's a crisis.
USA-ELECTION/ELECTORAL COLLEGE
EXPLAINER-The electoral college and the 2020 presidential race
A look at how the U.S. determines who will win the presidential race via the electoral college system, the history of faithless electors, what the holes are in the laws that could pave the way for Electoral College disputes if election results are unclear.
USA-COURT/BARRETT-RULINGS
FACTBOX-Noteworthy legal opinions from Trump's Supreme Court pick Barrett
Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court, has served as a federal appeals court judge since 2017 and has weighed in on cases involving several hot-button issues including abortion, gun rights, immigration and campus sexual assault.
HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/KENYA-SCHOOLS (PIX)
Kenya to begin phased reopening of schools
Kenya will partially reopen its schools on Monday, after the government scrapped plans to cancel the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
12 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)
GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising and falling in the United States
Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases, deaths and testing in all 50 U.S. states.
12 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUND-POLL
Reuters/Ipsos battleground state poll
Starting in September, the Reuters/Ipsos poll will begin releasing public opinion polls in each of six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
12 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT
USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX) (TV)
Trump to hold campaign rally in Florida
President Donald Trump will resume his campaign rallies after his COVID-19 diagnosis by traveling to Sanford, Florida, on Monday.
12 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
INDIA-ECONOMY/FINMIN
India's finance minister holds press conference on economy
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press conference on the state of economy on Monday, Oct 12 at 12.30 pm (Indian standard time). The meeting comes ahead of her meeting with state finance ministers later on Monday and is expected to announce some new measures to bolster the economy - predicted to contract around 10% on year in the current financial year ending in March 2021.
12 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT
NOBEL-PRIZE/ECONOMICS (PIX) (TV)
2020 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences is announced
The winner or winners of this year's Nobel prize in economic sciences are announced at a news conference.
12 Oct 05:45 ET / 09:45 GMT
APPLE-IPHONE/PRODUCTS
What phones and gadgets to expect from Apple on Tuesday
Factbox of products expected by analysts from Apple at its launch event, including the iPhone 12
CATERPILLAR-SERVICES/TECHNOLOGY (PIX)
Caterpillar bets on self-driving machines impervious to pandemics
Question: How can a company like Caterpillar try to counter a slump in sales of bulldozers and trucks during a pandemic that has made every human a potential disease vector? Answer: Cut out human operators, perhaps? Caterpillar's autonomous driving technology, which can be bolted on to existing machines, is helping the U.S. heavy equipment maker mitigate the heavy impact of the coronavirus crisis on sales of its traditional workhorses.
12 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
INDIA-ECONOMY/INFLATION
India releases CPI inflation data for Sept
India will release CPI inflation data for September on Monday, Oct 12 at 5.30 pm (Indian Standard Time).
12 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE
CONGO-PRISON/ (PIX) (TV)
Malnutrition stalks Congo's packed prisons
Friends of 18-year-old Muno Lembissa said he died in prison from sorrow. The jail's director said malnutrition contributed to his demise, because he did not have visitors to bring in meals to feed him.
12 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
USA-COURT/BARRETT (PIX) (TV)
Confirmation hearing scheduled to begin for Trump nominee to Supreme Court
Multi-day U.S. Senate confirmation hearing scheduled to begin for President Donald Trump's nominee to Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett.
12 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRIA-TYROL (PIX)
News conference on Tyrol's handling of coronavirus outbreak
A panel of experts set up by the province of Tyrol to assess its response to the coronavirus pandemic in light of the massive outbreak at the Ischgl ski resort holds a news conference on its findings being published on Monday.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN (PIX) (TV)
British PM Johnson unveils new coronavirus measures to parliament
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveils new coronavirus measures to parliament, stepping up local action to try to stem rapidly rising COVID-19 cases.
12 Oct 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND
Irish health officials biweekly coronavirus news conference
12 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE
USA-MILITARY/TRANSGENDER (PIX) (TV)
Transgender man's dream of entering U.S. military thwarted for now
Paulo Batista is striving to fulfill his father's dying wish for him to join the U.S. military, but says all he has heard from the armed forces is either silence or a door slamming shut. Batista is transgender, effectively banned from military service under a policy announced by U.S. President Donald Trump in 2017 and formally adopted in 2019.