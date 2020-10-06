REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA

Cases rise in Australia's virus hotspot, but most linked to known outbreaks

Australia's coronavirus hotspot of Victoria state on Tuesday reported a slight rise in new cases, but authorities sought to allay fears by saying they could link most of those infections to known outbreaks.

KYRGYZSTAN-PROTESTS

Post-election protests put Kyrgyzstan on brink of revolt

People protesting the results of a parliamentary election in Kyrgyzstan broke into government and security headquarters early on Tuesday and freed a former president from custody, local news websites said.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP

Trump faces backlash for removing mask on return to White House

U.S. President Donald Trump faced a fresh backlash on Tuesday for removing his mask when he returned to the White House and urging Americans not to fear the COVID-19 disease that has killed more than 209,000 people in the country and put him in hospital.

USA-ELECTION

Biden calls on Trump to send message: 'Masks matter'

Less than two hours after U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House after three days in hospital being treated for coronavirus, challenger Joe Biden criticized the president anew for downplaying the seriousness of the virus.

BUSINESS

USA-FED/CENBANKS

Mid-recovery, coronavirus spreading, global central bankers take stock

The world's top central bankers have opened the taps with trillions of dollars in promised credit to prevent a global pandemic from causing a global economic depression.

USA-TECH/ANTITRUST

U.S. House's antitrust report hints at break-up of Big Tech firms -lawmaker

The U.S. House of Representatives antitrust report on Big Tech firms contains a "thinly veiled call to break up" the companies, Republican Congressman Ken Buck said in a draft response seen by Reuters.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-LED ZEPPELIN

Led Zeppelin emerges victor in 'Stairway to Heaven' plagiarism case

British rock band Led Zeppelin on Monday effectively won a long-running legal battle over claims it stole the opening guitar riff from its signature 1971 song "Stairway to Heaven."

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CINEWORLD

Cineworld brings down curtain on U.S., UK theaters; 45,000 jobs hit

Cineworld, the world's second-biggest cinema chain, will close its UK and U.S. movie theaters this week, leaving as many as 45,000 workers unemployed for the foreseeable future as it fights to survive a coronavirus collapse in film-making and cinema-going.

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND/TRANSFERS

Cavani joins United, Bayern make double move

Manchester United made four signings on transfer deadline day, including Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani while European champions Bayern Munich strengthened with two new arrivals.

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-MIA

LeBron staying 'even keel' as Lakers look to bounce back

LeBron James on Monday said he isn't letting the highs and lows of the NBA Finals get the better of him, preferring to focus on fixing the mistakes that led his Los Angeles Lakers to fall 115-104 to the Miami Heat on Sunday.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-ASIAPAC (TV)

Asia Pacific health leaders to meet on COVID-19 and other issues at virtual WHO Regional Committee

Health ministers and senior officials from across the region will meet virtually from 6 to 9 October 2020 for the seventy-first session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Western Pacific.

6 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CEO-COUNCIL (TV)

Lagarde, Gates, Bolton and Nadella speak at WSJ conference

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, Bill Gates, John Bolton and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speak at the WSJ CEO Council summit.

6 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-GRAVEYARDS (PIX) (TV)

Expansion of a graveyard where coronavirus disease victims are buried as the death toll continues to rise

Inundated by large number of dead bodies from novel coronavirus disease, one of Delhi's oldest graveyards is clearing up wasteland and wild growth to create more space for graves. India has registered more than 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 disease so far with total number of infections rising past 6.6 million amid little signs of reversal.

6 Oct 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

NOBEL-PRIZE/PHYSICS (PIX) (TV)

2020 Nobel Physics Prize is announced

The winner or winners of this year's Nobel prize in physics are announced at a news conference.

6 Oct 05:45 ET / 09:45 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-BOARD (PIX) (TV)

WHO Executive Board holds special session on COVID-19 (Oct 5-6)

The Executive Board of the World Health Organization (WHO) holds second day a two-day meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic. Helen Clark and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, co-chairs of an independent panel reviewing the global response to the pandemic, are due to speak to the 34 member board which includes the United States.

6 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/DEBATE (PIX)

New Zealand leaders debate ahead of general election

New Zealand's leaders Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins debate ahead of the general election on Oct 17.

6 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

EU-SUMMIT/PARLIAMENT (PIX) (TV)

EU's Michel speaks to European lawmakers

European Council President Charles Michel gets quizzed by EU lawmakers on escalating tensions between Turkey and its EU neighbours, on relations with China and on the situation in Belarus. During the debate, lawmakers will also look ahead and give their input regarding the next regular EU summit, to be held 15-16 October.

6 Oct 03:15 ET / 07:15 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/EU-FORESTS

EU lawmakers debate bloc's new forests strategy

The European Parliament debates a future European Forest Strategy, that the EU's executive European Commission will prepare for 2021.

6 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/SENATE-COURT

Republicans hope Supreme Court fight could help them keep Senate, but Democrats see opportunity

As Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, Republican Lindsey Graham will play a starring role in the fight over President Donald Trump's third Supreme Court nominee, which he hopes will help energize his supporters and help stave off Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison in November. But Democrats see opportunity to further excite their voters -- particularly abortion rights supporters -- and use the fight to boost their chances of winning more of the nine competitive races that will determine control of the Senate.

6 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/EARLY VOTE

Early U.S. voting skyrockets, suggesting possible record election turnout

Americans are rushing to cast their ballots ahead of the November election at an unprecedented pace, early voting numbers show, indicating a possible record turnout for the showdown between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden.

6 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/MILITARY (PIX)

After summer of protests, U.S. National Guard puts troops on standby for coming months -officials

After a summer of civil unrest over racial injustice in the United States, the National Guard has put hundreds of military police on standby specifically to help law enforcement deal with any potential violence in the coming months, three U.S. military officials have told Reuters.

6 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE

U.S. vice presidential debate to draw more scrutiny after Trump's coronavirus diagnosis

The first and only debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, Democratic nominee Joe Biden's running mate, on Wednesday has taken on outsized importance as President Donald Trump battles COVID-19.

6 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/TURKEY

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at an event commemorating mosques and religious officials

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan set to speak an event to commemorate the week of mosques and religious officials in Ankara (1100 GMT).

6 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BELARUS-ELECTION/GERMANY (TV)

Merkel meets with Belarus opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to meet with Belarus opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya in Berlin.

6 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

UKRAINE-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

EU summit with Ukraine

European Council President Charles Michel and EU's High Representative for foreign affairs Josep Borrell meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Brussels, their first in person meeting since the since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

6 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUND-POLL

Reuters/Ipsos battleground state poll

Starting in September, the Reuters/Ipsos poll will begin releasing public opinion polls in each of six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

6 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-ECONOMY/HIRING

As U.S. job growth stalls, some workers face long-term unemployment

More than six months after the pandemic ravaged the U.S. labor market, millions of Americans who are still unemployed are bracing for the possibility that the jobs they held before the crisis may not come back for years, if at all.

6 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

WORLD-WORK/BENEFITS

A 'New Normal' for U.S. employee benefits? What it could look like

It is not just the new and expanded benefits for American workers that are taking human resources professionals by surprise. It is the sheer speed at which they are taking place.

6 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

6 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/EU

EU lawmakers debate climate law

The European Parliament debates the EU's proposed climate law, which sets out the European Green Deal's headline goal for the continent's economy and society to become climate neutral by 2050.

6 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

TRADE-WTO/ (TV)

WTO revised trade forecast on impact of COVID-19

The Geneva-based body is expected to revise a forecast from April which said that global trade in goods would fall by between 13% and 32% in 2020, numbers that the WTO chief described as "ugly", before rebounding by 21-24% in 2021.

6 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-FED/POWELL

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell speaks at virtual NABE conference

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks on the economic outlook before virtual annual meeting of the National Association for Business Economics, "Global Reset? Economics, Business and Policy in the Pandemic."

6 Oct 10:40 ET / 14:40 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

6 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/HARKER

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker speaks to GIC event

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on "Machine Learning" before the virtual Global Interdependence Center "Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning" webinar.

6 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/EU

EU lawmakers vote on new climate law to set target of climate neutrality by 2050

The European Parliament votes on the EU's proposed climate law, which sets out the European Green Deal's headline goal for the continent's economy and society to become climate neutral by 2050.

6 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/OPENENROLLMENT

#ReutersBenefits Open Enrollment Twitter chat

Twitter chat on open enrollment

6 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks on "An Inclusive Recovery"

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives remarks and participates in moderated question-and-answer session on "An Inclusive Recovery" before a virtual Leadership Florida event.

6 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan leads discussion on global and economic issues

DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan leads discussion on national global and economic issues before a third fall virtual Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Global Perspectives speaker series, with Alejandro Díaz de León Carrillo, governor of Banco de Mexico.

6 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

MIDEAST-SYRIA/GERMANY-CHEMICALWEAPONS

Syrians ask German prosecutors to look into chemical attacks

A group of NGOs will on Tuesday submit criminal complaints and dossiers of evidence to prosecutors in Germany on behalf of Syrian victims of suspected sarin bomb attacks they blame on the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

6 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

STORM-DELTA/ (PIX)

Major hurricane brews in Gulf of Mexico, threatens Louisiana-Florida

Tropical Storm Delta, the 25th named Atlantic storm of the year, was forecast to enter the Gulf of Mexico as a major hurricane on Wednesday and take aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center said.

6 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

CHILE-CRIME/RASPBERRIES (PIX)

How a Chilean raspberry scam dodged food safety controls from China to Canada

A Reuters investigation lays bare the ease with which mass quantities of high-risk foods can be slipped past some of the world's most sophisticated health and customs agencies

6 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

KENYA-ATTACK/COURT (PIX)

Kenyan court to issue verdict in Westgate shopping mall attack trial

A Kenyan court will issue a verdict in the case of three men charged with helping al Qaeda-linked militants launch a murderous attack on a Kenyan shopping mall in 2013. At least 67 people were killed in the assault on the upmarket Westgate shopping complex.

6 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

NIGERIA-LGBT/ (PIX) (TV)

POSTPONED - Trial resumes of 47 Nigerian men charged under homosexuality law

A closely-watched trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with public displays of affection with members of the same sex, seen as a test of a law criminalising homosexuality, was delayed again the day before it was scheduled to resume after repeated delays.

6 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT