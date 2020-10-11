REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

NORTHKOREA-MISSILES

North Korea unveils 'monster' new intercontinental ballistic missile at parade

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea unveiled previously unseen intercontinental ballistic missiles at an unprecedented predawn military parade on Saturday that showcased the country's long-range weapons for the first time in two years.

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN-DIPLOMACY

Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

YEREVAN/BAKU (Reuters) - Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of swiftly and seriously violating the terms of a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday, raising questions about how meaningful the truce, brokered by Russia, would turn out to be.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION

Trump back to campaigning as his doctor says he is no longer a transmission risk

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump appeared back to his old self on Saturday as he addressed supporters at the White House in his first public event since being diagnosed with COVID-19 and his doctor said he was no longer a transmission risk.

USA-ELECTION-TEXAS

Appeals court keeps alive for now Texas' limit on drop boxes for absentee ballots

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. federal appeals court on Saturday issued a temporary stay that allows the Republican governor of Texas to continue limiting counties to a single drop-off site for absentee ballots in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

BUSINESS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-INDONESIA-MINING

Freeport does a balancing act as world's biggest gold mine grapples with COVID-19

SINGAPORE/HOUSTON (Reuters) - When miners at Indonesia's giant Grasberg gold and copper mine started testing positive for coronavirus early in the pandemic, the mountain-top mining complex was quickly locked down with a skeletal staff left in place to maintain production.

USA-STOCKS-WEEKAHEAD

Wall Street Week Ahead: U.S. earnings improvement expected, but still a weak quarter

NEW YORK (Reuters) - While good business news has been in short supply, investors may take slight comfort in coming weeks from U.S. corporate earnings that are likely to be bad, but not as bad as they have been.

ENTERTAINMENT

SOUTHKOREA-KPOP-BTS

K-pop titan BTS's online concert draws global fans

SEOUL (Reuters) - Fans of BTS tuned in to an online concert by the K-pop boyband on Saturday, holding their signature light sticks and sharing messages in a chatroom

IRAN-MAESTRO

Iranian composer and opposition figure Shajarian buried near national poet

Mohammad Reza Shajarian, Iran's most celebrated musician and a critic of the government, was buried on Saturday near the 10th century national poet Ferdowsi, Iranian media reported.

SPORTS

GOLF-SHRINERS

Golf: Laird, Cantlay share lead in low-scoring Las Vegas

Leaders Martin Laird and Patrick Cantlay shot matching six-under-par 65s while Matthew Wolff fired three back-nine eagles for a 10-under 61 at the third round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas on Saturday.

BASEBALL-MLB-TB-HOU

Rays' Snell opposes Astros' Valdez in ALCS opener

Tampa Bay ace Blake Snell will oppose fellow left-hander Framber Valdez when the Rays face the Houston Astros on Sunday in the opener of the American League Championship Series at San Diego.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BELARUS-ELECTION/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

Minsk residents march demanding Lukashenko to resign

Anti-government protests hit the two-month mark in Belarus, as calls for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko show no sign of letting up.

11 Oct

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/BARRETT

U.S. Senate prepares for Supreme Court confirmation showdown

Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, will face a grilling from Democrats in her Senate confirming hearing in the coming days on a range of legal issues, facing questions on topics like an upcoming case on the Obamacare law and whether she would step aside if election-related issues reach the justices.

11 Oct

SPORTS

ATHLETICS-CHICAGO/ (PIX)

CANCELLED - Athletics - Chicago Marathon

The 43rd edition of the Chicago Marathon has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

11 Oct