REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RAPID TESTS

Countries turn to rapid antigen tests to contain second wave of COVID-19

Countries straining to contain a second wave of COVID-19 are turning to faster, cheaper but less accurate tests to avoid the delays and shortages that have plagued efforts to diagnose and trace those infected quickly.

THAILAND-PROTESTS

Thai protest brought forward over disruption fears

Thai anti-government protesters hurriedly brought forward a demonstration in Bangkok on Wednesday, saying they feared confrontation with royalist groups planning to assemble nearby in support of the king.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION

As more Americans vote early, Trump presses on to Iowa

With less than three weeks to go until the U.S. presidential election, President Donald Trump on Wednesday will hold a rally in Iowa, as he tries to make up for time lost on the campaign trail during his recent bout with the coronavirus.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

McConnell sets Senate vote on coronavirus aid, Pelosi spurns White House bid

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the Republican-led U.S. Senate would vote next week on a targeted, $500 billion coronavirus economic aid bill of the type Democrats already have rejected as they hold out for trillions in relief.

BUSINESS

APPLE-IPHONE/CHINA

In China, Apple's 5G iPhone 12 sparks fever-pitch, but divided reaction

Apple's iPhone 12 launch drew mixed reactions in mainland China on Wednesday, with fans cheering a 5G model for their favourite brand while others planned to wait for upcoming devices from local rivals like Huawei Technologies.

HUAWEI-M&A/DIGITAL CHINA

Huawei in talks to sell parts of its Honor smartphone business -sources

- Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is in talks with Digital China Group Co Ltd and other suitors to sell parts of its Honor smartphone unit in a deal that could fetch up to 25 billion yuan ($3.7 billion), people with knowledge of the matter said.

ENTERTAINMENT

NETFLIX-USA

Netflix stops offering free trials to U.S. viewers

Netflix, the world's largest streaming service, said on Tuesday it has stopped offering free trials in the United States.

MUSIC-STEVIE WONDER

Stevie Wonder releases two songs appealing for love and unity

Stevie Wonder on Tuesday released two new singles appealing for unity amid the challenges of systemic racism and the coronavirus pandemic, and said he would donate 100% of the proceeds of one of them to the non-profit Feeding America.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RONALDO

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, Portugal's Football Federation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GOLF-JOHNSON

Johnson out of CJ Cup after positive COVID-19 test

World number one Dustin Johnson has pulled out of this week's CJ Cup after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said in a statement on Tuesday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

THAILAND-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Thai demonstrators to stage protest in Bangkok

The People's Movement, an alliance of Thai anti-government protesters, are expected to stage a mass protest and march in Bangkok on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising. Protesters are expected to first gather at the Democracy Monument and then march towards Government House, spending the night in the area.

14 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

TURKEY-GREECE/

Turkey's Erdogan makes speech set to focus on east Med, Nagorno-Karabakh

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech to his ruling AK Party's parliamentary group where he is likely to focus in part on the eastern Mediterranean dispute and the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

14 Oct 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUND-POLL

Reuters/Ipsos battleground state poll

Starting in September, the Reuters/Ipsos poll will begin releasing public opinion polls in each of six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

14 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NIRELAND

Northern Ireland to announce tough COVID-19 restrictions

Northern Ireland's devolved government is due to announce tough COVID-19 restrictions that may amount to the strictest set of measures across the UK to halt one of the fastest rise in infections across Europe.

14 Oct 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

KENYA-VULTURES/ (PIX) (TV)

Protecting Kenya's vultures from falling prey to poisoning by humans

It's a scene safari lovers in Kenya treasure encountering: a swarm of vultures scavenging a lion's carcass, the birds playing their evolutionary role in an ecosystem as finely-tuned as an orchestra. But scientists say vulture populations are in peril, the victims of poisoning of carcasses by cattle herders, a sign of escalating conflict between humans and wildlife.

14 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TURKEY

Turkish health minister holds a news conference

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca chairs a meeting of the coronavirus science board and then holds a news conference.

14 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-MACRON (PIX) (TV)

Macron nationwide TV interview

French president Emmanuel Macron talks may announce further measures to tackle a second wave of coronavirus infections sweeping across France when he speaks on national television on Wednesday evening.

14 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/BARRETT

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Barrett faces second day of scrutiny

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett faces more grilling by senators on Wednesday, a day after fending off repeated efforts by Democrats to elicit clues about her views on the Obamacare law, abortion and same-sex marriage.

14 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-COURT/BARRETT (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Senate panel holds hearing on Supreme Court nominee

U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee continues hearing on nomination of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

14 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

GOLDMAN SACHS-RESULTS/

Goldman Sachs reports third-quarter results.

Goldman Sachs is expected to report third-quarter results before the market opens on Wednesday and hold a conference call for investors at 9.30am EST.

14 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks before virtual West Virginia Economic Outlook Conference

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before virtual West Virginia Economic Outlook Conference.

14 Oct 08:35 ET / 12:35 GMT

USA-FED/CLARIDA

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Clarida speaks on the economic outlook and monetary policy

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida speaks on the U.S. economic outlook and monetary policy before virtual Institute of International Finance Annual Meeting.

14 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-FED/QUARLES

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Quarles speaks on virtual Financial Stability panel

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles participates in "Financial Stability" panel before Systemic Risk Council Webinar.

14 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

GLOBAL-OIL/CANADA-ENVIRONMENT (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Canada's oil patch looks to government green aid to produce more crude

Canada's struggling oil patch is stepping up pressure on Ottawa to help fund projects that cut or offset their high carbon emissions to justify a long-term future of producing more oil and gas.

14 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/QUARLES

Federal Reserve's Quarles, Kaplan participate in virtual Financial Regulation panel

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles and Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participate in "Financial Regulation" panel before Hoover Institute Monetary Policy Virtual Series.

14 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

UNITED ARLNS-RESULTS/

United Airlines to post third-quarter loss as COVID-19 pandemic slams industry

United Airlines is due to post a third-quarter net loss on Wednesday and a continued hit on revenues from the COVID-19 pandemic, with focus on efforts to stem its daily cash burn.

14 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan speaks on the economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in a virtual town hall discussion on the economy and monetary policy hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

14 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BOOKS-SHAKESPEARE/AUCTION (PIX) (TV)

Shakespeare First Folio to be sold at NY auction

A 1623 rare first folio of 36 Shakespeare plays is to be auctioned at Christie's in New York with an estimated price of $4-6 million

14 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT