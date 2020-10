Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GLOBAL-CASES

Global coronavirus cases surpass the 40 million milestone

Worldwide coronavirus cases crossed 40 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, as the onset of winter in the northern hemisphere fuelled a resurgence in the spread of the disease.

BOLIVIA-ELECTION

Bolivia's socialists claim victory as unofficial count shows big win

Bolivia's socialist candidate Luis Arce looks set to win the country's presidential election without the need for a run-off, an unofficial count indicated on Monday, putting the leftwing party of Evo Morales on the brink of a return to power.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION

Early voting begins in crucial Florida as campaign enters closing stretch

Early voting for the Nov. 3 presidential election begins in the crucial battleground state of Florida on Monday as a record 28 million Americans have already cast ballots with barely two weeks remaining in the campaign.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

House Speaker Pelosi 'optimistic' on coronavirus relief deal before U.S. election

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that differences remained with President Donald Trump's administration on a wide-ranging coronavirus relief package but that she was optimistic legislation could be pushed through before Election Day.

BUSINESS

CHINA-ECONOMY/GDP

China's economic recovery quickens as consumption returns

China's economic recovery accelerated in the third quarter as consumers shook off their coronavirus caution, although the weaker-than-expected headline growth suggested persistent risks for one of the few drivers of global demand.

SUN ART RETAIL-M&A/ALIBABA

Alibaba shops for hypermarket chain Sun Art in $3.6 bln deal

Alibaba Group Holdings said on Monday it will invest $3.6 billion to acquire a controlling stake in hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd, gaining further ground in China's retail market.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BOXOFFICE

Liam Neeson Thriller 'Honest Thief' Leads Cratering U.S. Box Office

Liam Neeson's thriller "Honest Thief" limped to first place at the domestic box office, debuting at $3.7 million. Those ticket sales, among the lowest ever to land at No. 1, came in slightly ahead of Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" and Robert De Niro's family comedy "War With Grandpa."

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND

Villa maintain perfect start, Bale's Spurs return eclipsed by West Ham fight back

Aston Villa preserved the Premier League's only 100% record as Ross Barkley's late goal earned them a 1-0 win at Leicester City on Sunday to move into second place, one point behind early leaders Everton whose perfect start ended on Saturday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-DET

Jaguars' 27-year-old kicker nails his first regular-season field-goal attempt

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Jon Brown notched a 31-yard field goal in the first quarter of his team's 34-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, a play that would scarcely warrant mention if not for it being the first field goal he had ever attempted in a regular-season game at any level.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-FDIC/INCLUSION

U.S. regulator to release survey on financial inclusion

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) will host a media conference call next Monday, October 19, 2020, to discuss the findings of its biennial survey of household use of banking and financial services. Since 2009, the FDIC has measured the banked and unbanked populations in the U.S. and studied household use of banking and financial products and services, the most comprehensive analysis of its kind.

19 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CORONAVIRUS (PIX) (TV)

In 2016, Trump won these Rust Belt counties on the economy. In 2020, he might lose them over coronavirus

The COVID-19 pandemic has hammered some of the very communities that handed Donald Trump the 2016 election: working-class, white counties that defected from Obama in 2012, believing Trump could bring back jobs. Reuters visited two such counties -- Trumbull, OH, and Northampton, PA -- where COVID death rates have been high and unemployment rates have spiraled. Some voters there have soured on him.

19 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

NIGERIA-PROTESTS/POLICE-ACTIVISTS (PIX) (TV)

Meet the tech-savvy Nigerians using digital skills to drive police reform protests

Nigerian protesters demanding an end to alleged police brutality have staged nationwide demonstrations for more than a week. The protests are driven by young, tech-savvy activists who say they have been a target of the police and are using social media to share images of alleged abuses, finance events through crowdfunding, and garner support from celebrities around the world.

19 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/LITIGATION (FACTBOX)

Major legal wins the Republicans and Democrats have racked up ahead of the U.S. presidential election

With hundreds of lawsuits filed ahead of the 2020 election, a factbox of the key legal victories that could shape the election

19 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRIA (PIX)

Austrian government announces new anti-coronavirus measures

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz holds a news conference on new anti-coronavirus measures after a government conference call with the governors of Austria's provinces. Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer and Health Minister Rudolf Anschober will also speak at the news conference.

19 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

IVORYCOAST-ELECTION/ (PIX)

West Africa delegation holds press conference in Ivory Coast over election dispute

A delegation from the Economic Community of West African States will hold a press conference in Abidjan on Monday after meeting the country's political leaders over the weekend to ease tensions over President Alassane Ouattara's third term bid in the Oct. 31 presidential election. Clashes broke out in an eastern city on Saturday after the opposition called for a boycott and urged their supporters to prevent the poll form going ahead.

19 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

JAPAN-SOUTHEASTASIA/VIETNAM-JOINT STATEMENT (PIX) (TV)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hold a joint news conference in Hanoi

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga holds a joint statement with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi during his first trip abroad since taking office.

19 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

USA-BRAZIL/ (PIX)

US National Security Advisor meets São Paulo business leaders

The U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien meets with São Paulo industry lobby FIESP head Paulo Skaff and other business leaders to discuss increased trade and investment, accompanied by Export Import Bank president Kimberly Reed, Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Michael Nemelka and the Managing Director of the Development Finance Cooperation, Sabrina Teichman,

19 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising and falling in the United States

Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases, deaths and testing in all 50 U.S. states.

19 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUND-POLL

Reuters/Ipsos battleground state poll

Starting in September, the Reuters/Ipsos poll will begin releasing public opinion polls in each of six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

19 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

NETFLIX-RESULTS/PREVIEW

PREVIEW: How has the pandemic boosted Netflix? Results due Tuesday

Netflix Inc will tell investors on Tuesday how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic affected membership in the third quarter - and how that number compares to the weak subscriber guidance the company issued in July. Reuters previews the streaming giant's third quarter results.

19 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

UGANDA-TOYOTA/ (PIX) (TV)

Toyota hopes start-up Tugende's low cost loans will boost business in Africa

The trading arm of the Toyota Group has invested $4 million in a Ugandan start-up, saying it hopes Tugende's small loans for businessmen in the informal sector will also provide financing for customers to buy Toyota vehicles. The loans target people like 25-year-old driver Mark Yaweh, who put a down payment on a new motorbike from India's Hero Motocorp Ltd. He'd scraped by driving someone else's bike for three years but hoped to own his own after 18 months.

19 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-SKI

Canada ski resorts face winter without international cash cows

With international borders largely shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada's popular ski resorts, including Vail's Whistler Blackcomb, are facing a winter without a key moneymaking demographic - international tourists. Instead they will have to rely on locals.

19 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-HOUSING/EVICTION (PIX)

After a reprieve, a deluge of evictions expected across U.S.

It has been a nightmare year for many of America's renters. Now, with the CDC reprieve expiring in two months, housing experts say a new national housing emergency looms, with an estimated $32 billion in back rent due and up to 8 million renters facing eviction filings by January 2021.. In a typical year, 3.6 million people face eviction filings, according to the Princeton University COVID tracking lab, a national housing research center.

19 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/POWELL

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell is panelist at IMF annual meeting

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell participates in "Cross-Border Payments and Digital Currencies" panel before virtual International Monetary Fund Annual Meeting Panel on Cross-Border Payments.

19 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/CLARIDA

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Clarida speaks on the economic outlook and monetary policy

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida speaks on "U.S. Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy" before virtual American Bankers Association Convention.

19 Oct 11:45 ET / 15:45 GMT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Ireland to impose nationwide COVID-19 curbs on Monday

Ireland will bring in "decisive" nationwide COVID-19 restrictions on Monday that are set to shut a number of retailers again but will stop short of reintroducing the kind of lockdown imposed earlier this year, a senior minister said.

19 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks before SIFMA virtual event

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on "The Benefits of a Diverse and Inclusive Economy" before virtual SIFMA Annual Meeting 2020.

19 Oct 14:20 ET / 18:20 GMT

USA-FED/HARKER

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker speaks on post-COVID recovery

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on "Post-COVID Recovery: Private Sector Response and Outlook" before virtual Operation HOPE Annual Meeting.

19 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain

19 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Irish health officials biweekly coronavirus news conference

19 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT