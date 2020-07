July 5 - Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

WHO halts hydroxychloroquine, HIV drugs in COVID trials after failure to reduce death

GENEVA (REUTERS) - The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that it was discontinuing its trials of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and combination HIV drug lopinavir/ritonavir in hospitalised patients with COVID-19 after they failed to reduce mortality.

USA-ELECTION-KANYE-WEST Rapper Kanye West announces U.S. presidential bid on Twitter

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent challenge to Trump and his presumptive Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

U.S.

Trump repeats vow to defeat 'radical left' in July Fourth speech

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday vowed to defeat the "radical left," in an Independence Day speech at the White House that condemned recent protests against monuments to historical figures as attempts to destroy the United States.

Predominantly Black armed protesters march through Confederate memorial park in Georgia

JULY 4 (REUTERS) - A predominantly Black group of heavily armed protesters marched through Stone Mountain Park near Atlanta on Saturday, calling for removal of the giant Confederate rock carving at the site that civil rights activists consider a monument to racism.

BUSINESS

WASHINGTON (REUTERS)- U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday signed into law a deadline extension to August 8 for small businesses to apply for relief loans under a federal aid program to help businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House said.

LONDON (Reuters)- Britain's government will double the number of its job coaches as part of a plan to tackle a rise in unemployment triggered by the coronavirus lockdown, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

ENTERTAINMENT

LUANDA (Reuters) - When the Angolan government imposed its coronavirus lockdown in late March, local entrepreneur and innovator Claudio Kiala saw a gap in the market when it came to virtual entertainment.

PRAGUE (Reuters)- A Czech film festival disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic unveiled a scaled-down programme of movies on Friday with an opening ceremony in an empty auditorium and a star-free red carpet.

SPORTS

JULY 5 (Reuters)- Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was among four players from the Major League Baseball (MLB) outfit to test positive for COVID-19, team manager Brian Snitker said.

Man Utd's Solskjaer hails 'specialist finisher' Greenwood JULY 5 (REUTERS) Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described teenager Mason Greenwood as a "specialist finisher" after the striker scored a brace in their 5-2 Premier League win over Bournemouth on Saturday.