REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN-TALKS Afghan peace talks open with calls for ceasefire, women's rights

DOHA (Reuters)- Afghan government representatives and Taliban insurgents gathered on Saturday for historic peace talks aimed at ending two decades of war that has killed tens of thousands of combatants and civilians.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN-VACCINE AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness

LONDON (Reuters)- AstraZeneca has resumed British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, after getting the green light from safety watchdogs, the company said on Saturday.

USA-WILDFIRES Search on for bodies in charred path of wildfires, Trump to visit California

PORTLAND, Ore. (Reuters)- Search and rescue crews using dogs combed through neighborhoods left in blackened ruins by massive wildfires burning across three states on Saturday, and U.S. President Donald Trump said he would travel to California to see the devastation first-hand.

USA-ELECTION-TRUMP Trump rallies supporters in Nevada, seeks to overcome Biden lead in the state

MINDEN, Nev. (Reuters)- Republican President Donald Trump rallied his backers in Nevada on Saturday in a bid to drum up support in a state where polls show his Democratic rival Joe Biden is ahead.

BOEING-737MAX-CONGRESS Boeing execs defend safety decisions on 737 MAX development

WASHINGTON/CHICAGO (Reuters)- Two senior Boeing Co executives who oversaw the development of the 737 MAX defended the company's decisions on a key cockpit system later tied to two fatal crashes, according to testimony before congressional investigators seen by Reuters.

ARM-HOLDINGS-M-A-NVIDIA Nvidia nears deal to buy chip designer Arm for more than $40 billion, sources say

(Reuters)- Nvidia Corp is close to a deal to buy British chip designer Arm Holdings from SoftBank Group Corp for more than $40 billion in a deal which would create a giant in the chip industry, according to two people familiar with the matter.

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-AWARDS 'Nomadland' wins top prize at masked and distanced Venice film festival

VENICE (Reuters)- "Nomadland", a U.S. movie about a community of van dwellers traversing the vast American West, won the Golden Lion award for best film at the Venice film festival on Saturday.

AUCTION-HIPHOP Biggie Smalls crown likely to fetch top dollar at Sotheby's first-ever hip hop auction

NEW YORK (Reuters)- It started out as just a plastic prop from a party shop but the gold colored crown that American rapper Biggie Smalls wore on the last photo shoot before his death could fetch hundreds of thousands of dollars at Sotheby's first-ever hip-hop auction.

TENNIS-USOPEN-CHAMPION Champion Osaka harnesses sport's biggest spotlight in fight for racial justice

NEW YORK (Reuters)- Naomi Osaka capped a transformative U.S. Open with another Grand Slam title and a challenge to the millions watching across the globe on Saturday to "start talking" about racial justice.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-LEE Liverpool and Arsenal off to flying starts in new Premier season

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters)- Liverpool and Arsenal got off to winning starts with victories over promoted sides on the opening day of the new Premier League season on Saturday.

INSIGHT-Once an American foe, now a friend: OPEC turns 60 In 1973, Arab members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries brought the U.S. economy to its knees. Now, the cartel created on Sept. 14, 1960 in Baghdad is more likely to do Washington's bidding.

