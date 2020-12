Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m.SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HONGKONG-SECURITY/JIMMYLAI

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai in custody after fraud charge

HONG KONG, (Reuters) - Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai was denied bail on Thursday on a charge of fraud related to the lease of a building that houses his Apple Daily, an anti-government tabloid.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-EXAM

S.Korea students sit college exam behind plastic barriers and in hospitals due to COVID-19

SEOUL, (Reuters) - Nearly half a million South Korean students nervously began a hyper-competitive university entrance exam on Thursday, with COVID-19 students taking the exam in hospital and others separated by transparent barriers.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN/

Biden promises help to U.S. workers hit by pandemic, Trump hints at 2024 run

WILMINGTON, Del./WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday promised a group of workers hit by the raging COVID-19 pandemic that more aid would be on the way, while President Donald Trump hinted he may be ready to begin planning another run for the White House in 2024.

USA-TRUMP/INAUGURATION

Ivanka Trump questioned under oath in lawsuit over use of inauguration funds

Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and adviser, was questioned under oath this week as part of a civil lawsuit alleging misuse of nonprofit funds for Donald Trump's inauguration four years ago.

BUSINESS

CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI

Growth in China's services sector soars on stronger consumer demand - Caixin PMI

BEIJING, (Reuters) - Growth in China's services sector accelerated in November as new business rose at the fastest pace in over a decade, a private survey showed on Thursday, pointing to a further recovery in consumer demand after the country curbed its coronavirus outbreak.

JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ

BOJ's Suzuki says c.bank should allow yield curve to steepen more

TOKYO, (Reuters) - Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Hitoshi Suzuki said on Thursday the central bank should allow super-long bond yields to rise moderately as part of efforts to make its stimulus programme sustainable.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-LGBT

Battered but unbowed by coronavirus, Tokyo's gay district forges stronger ties

TOKYO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - When Toshitsune Tamashiro was young and closeted in 1980s Japan, Tokyo's Shinjuku Ni-chome gay district was a haven. Now he runs a bar there, and has fought to keep the district going during the coronavirus pandemic.

TWITTER-CONTENT/HATE

Twitter expands hate speech rules to include race, ethnicity

Twitter Inc on Wednesday expanded its policy barring hateful speech to include "language that dehumanizes people on the basis of race, ethnicity and national origin," it said in a statement.

SPORTS

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MUN-PSG/REPORT

Neymar strikes twice as PSG win at Old Trafford

MANCHESTER, England, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian Neymar scored twice and his compatriot Fred was sent off as Paris St Germain beat 10-man Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford on Wednesday to throw Champions League Group H wide open.

RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-ARG-AUS/

O'Connor back at flyhalf for Australia's Tri-Nations finale

SYDNEY, Dec 3 (Reuters) - James O'Connor will bring some welcome experience to the playmaker role after being named as starting flyhalf for Australia's final Tri-Nations test against Argentina at Western Sydney Stadium this weekend.

