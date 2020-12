Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-EU

Have your turbot and eat it? UK, EU set weekend deadline for new Brexit pact

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union's chief executive gave themselves until the end of the weekend to seal a new trade pact after failing to overcome persistent rifts over a "frank" and "lively" dinner of turbot on Wednesday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-VACCINE

UK issues anaphylaxis warning on Pfizer vaccine after adverse reactions

Britain's medicine regulator said anyone with a history of anaphylaxis to a medicine or food should not get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, giving fuller guidance on an earlier allergy warning about the shot.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN

Biden says 'right moment' for Pentagon nominee Austin, amid concerns over recent Army service

President-elect Joe Biden said it was the "right moment" in U.S. history for his defense secretary nominee, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, despite concerns about the recently out-of-uniform soldier taking on a role reserved by law for civilians.

USA-BIDEN/HUNTER

Hunter Biden says U.S. prosecutor investigating his taxes

President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden, a focus of attacks from President Donald Trump and his Republican allies during the campaign for the White House, said on Wednesday the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware is investigating his tax affairs.

BUSINESS

TECH-ANTITRUST/FACEBOOK

Facebook faces U.S. lawsuits that could force sale of Instagram, WhatsApp

Facebook Inc could be forced to sell its prized assets WhatsApp and Instagram after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and nearly every U.S. state filed lawsuits against the social media company, saying it used a "buy or bury" strategy to snap up rivals and keep smaller competitors at bay.

USA-CHINA/S&P DJI

S&P DJI to remove 21 Chinese firms from equities, bond indices

S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Thursday it would remove Chinese companies including Hikvision from its products, becoming the latest index provider to do so following a Trump administration order restricting purchases of their shares.

ENTERTAINMENT

SPACE-EXPLORATION/USA-MOON

Pence announces pool of U.S. astronauts for planned moon mission

Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday announced 18 astronauts chosen for possible participation in planned NASA missions to return to the moon's surface during the final U.S. space policy meeting before he and President Donald Trump leave office next month.

MUSIC-YO YO MA

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma offers 'Songs of Comfort and Hope' in duo album

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and pianist Kathryn Stott have teamed up for the third time in "Songs of Comfort and Hope," dedicated to all the people who are going through tough times around the world.

SPORTS

GOLF-WOMEN-USOPEN

USGA drives for gender equity with 'Women Worth Watching' campaign

The USGA said it hoped to spark greater interest in women's golf with the official launch of its "Women Worth Watching" campaign on Wednesday, an initiative that has the backing of some of the top players on the men's PGA Tour.

SOCCER-ITALY/ROSSI

Italy's World Cup hero Rossi dies aged 64

Paolo Rossi, Italy's goalscoring hero from their victorious 1982 World Cup campaign, has died at the age of 64.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY INSTITUTE (PIX) (TV)

Germany's Robert Koch Institute holds news conference on COVID-19 situation

Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases holds a news conference on the COVID-19 situation in the EU's most populous country, which is struggling to bring down case numbers.

10 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Irish Foreign Minister Coveney speaks at Northern Irish webinar

Coveney speaking EU leaders gather in Brussels to discuss Brexit

10 Dec 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PFIZER-VACCINE (TV)

FDA advisory panel considers emergency approval of Pfizer vaccine

An outside advisory panel of the Food and Drug Administration considers an application by Pfizer for Emergency Use Authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine.

10 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

UZBEKISTAN-RATES/

Uzbekistan's central bank reviews policy rate

Uzbekistan's central bank to review policy rate

10 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

WALT DISNEY-STREAMING/ (PIX)

Disney outlines future streaming strategy

Walt Disney Co updates investors on plans for its streaming services including Disney+, the company's competitor to Netflix Inc

10 Dec 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

MEDIA-CONSERVATIVE/ (PIX)

FOCUS-Newsmax plans to capitalize on Trump support, anger at Fox News

In the days following the U.S. election, aggrieved Fox News viewers began checking out six-year-old Newsmax TV, a rival cable channel where anchors refused to acknowledge President Trump's defeat. Aided by promotion from Trump himself, one of Newsmax's primetime shows topped 1 million viewers for the first time. But even with continued Trump endorsements, Newsmax's TV audience has slumped.The network's primetime audience dropped 21% last week from a week earlier to 391,000. The decline illustrates the challenges faced by anyone trying to dent Fox's ratings crown.

10 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONOVIRUS/USA-MANUFACTURING

FOCUS-Manufacturers hunt for deals amid pandemic wreckage

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a disaster for many U.S. manufacturers - but it is also creating acquisition opportunities.

10 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ECONOMY/WEALTH

Federal Reserve issues Flow of Funds accounts for Q3 2020

Federal Reserve releases figures on the financial health of U.S. household in its Flow of Funds report for the third quarter of 2020, in Washington.

10 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-GIFTS (PIX)

No Christmas corporate party this year? In Spain, a basket could fill the gap

Colleagues won't toast this year at the traditional corporate Christmas parties as big gatherings are forbidden due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Spanish tradition of sending Christmas baskets is already filling the gap.

10 Dec 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

SPORTS

WORLD-WORK/DELOITTE

How organizations and leaders can leverage the lessons of 2020 to fundamentally reimagine work - report

Deloitte's 2021 Global Human Capital Trends report, released on December 10, finds that 72% of executives see "the ability of their people to adapt, reskill and assume new roles" as a priority for navigating future disruptions

10 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

EU-SUMMIT/ (PIX) (TV)

EU Summit in Brussels

EU leaders meet in Brussels to discuss further coordination on COVID-19, climate change, trade, security and external relations. Also on the agenda could be progress on a trade deal with Britain and a solution to the veto of Poland and Hungary to the EU's 1.8 trillion euro financial package for the next 7 years.

10 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

NOBEL-PRIZE/PEACE (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Nobel Peace Prize Award Ceremony

The laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize will receive the award during a digital ceremony. The scaled-down ceremony will take place on the anniversary of the death of Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards.

10 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

PORTUGAL-CABINET/

Portugal's government holds weekly cabinet meeting

Portugal's government holds weekly cabinet meeting. Presser due to start at 1300 GMT.

10 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CHANGE-SUITE/VMWARE (PIX)

VMware's call to action for the next decade: Q&A with CEO Gelsinger

VMware unveils its 2020 Agenda, a decade long-commitment to address trust, equity and sustainability. A Q&A with CEO Pat Gelsinger.

10 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Witness testimony resumes in Canada court for Huawei CFO's US extradition case

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou will return to a Canadian court on Monday as witness testimony in her U.S. extradition case resumes, amid news last week that her lawyers and U.S. prosecutors held talks to reach a deal that could see her release and to return to China after two years of house arrest.

10 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

ODDLY ENOUGH

LIFE-SPAIN/SKATEBOARDER (PIX) (TV)

Barcelona skateboarder achieves stature, proves height is no big deal

Athletic, cheerful and doe-eyed, Petar "Stewie" Stantchev has a sizeable arsenal of skateboarding tricks he likes to flaunt on the squares of Barcelona, the city the Bulgarian-born 25-year-old chose to live because of its vibrant skateboarding scene.

10 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT