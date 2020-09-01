REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

SEARCH
    Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    GLOBAL

    JAPAN-POLITICS

    Largest faction of Japan's ruling party backs Suga to replace Abe as PM: NHK

    Japan's top government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, has won the backing of the largest faction of the ruling party to become its next leader, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday, making him a strong front-runner to become the next premier.

    ISRAEL-EMIRATES-USA

    Israeli, U.S. officials land in UAE, Kushner urges Palestinians to negotiate

    Senior U.S. and Israeli officials landed in the United Arab Emirates on Monday on a historic trip to finalise a pact marking open relations between Israel and the Gulf state, and they told Palestinians it was now time for them to negotiate peace.

    U.S.

    USA-ELECTION-BIDEN

    In battleground Pennsylvania, Biden accuses Trump of stoking violence

    Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Monday called for rioters and looters to be prosecuted, and slammed President Donald Trump for stoking violence in American cities gripped by protests over police brutality and racial inequality.

    GLOBAL-RACE-PROTESTS-PORTLAND

    Oregon state police called to Portland amid escalating tensions

    State police and law enforcement from neighboring suburbs were sent to Portland, Oregon, on Monday as tensions mounted following a fatal weekend shooting in the midst of clashes between supporters of President Donald Trump and counter-protesters.

    BUSINESS

    SAMSUNG-ELEC-HEIR

    South Korean prosecutors indict Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee on charges concerning 2015 merger

    outh Korean prosecutors indicted Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee on charges including manipulating stock prices and breach of trust in order to cement control of the group, a prosecution official said on Tuesday.

    CHINA-AUTOS-PICKUP-TRUCK

    Geely and GM venture both wade into China's pickup truck competition

    Zhejiang Geely Holding Group as well as General Motors Co's Chinese venture are planning to launch their first pickup truck models, intensifying competition in a segment dominated by Great Wall Motor.

    ENTERTAINMENT

    AUSTRALIA-MEDIA/FACEBOOK

    Facebook to block news on Australian sites after new law, riling lawmakers

    Facebook Inc on Tuesday said it would stop Australians sharing news content on its platforms if a proposal to make it pay local media outlets for their content becomes law, escalating tension with the Australian government.

    MUSIC-BTS

    BTS score a first for Korean band on Billboard chart with 'Dynamite'

    K-Pop band BTS roared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts in the United States on Monday, becoming the first Korean pop act to debut at No. 1.

    SPORTS

    TENNIS-USOPEN

    Djokovic embracing the pressure as he extends winning streak

    Novak Djokovic showed a bit more passion than might have been expected in his first-round win over Damir Dzumhur on Monday but the world number one brushed aside any question that he was feeling the pressure as overwhelming U.S. Open favourite.

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW/MERGERS

    More resignations at Singapore firm linked to Newcastle United bidders

    Several directors resigned from a Singaporean firm linked to bidders for soccer club Newcastle United on Tuesday, the latest hiatus for the bidding group since Reuters reported doctored photos of Barack Obama were among various suspect claims it had made.

    UPCOMING

    BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

    NORWAY-COD/ (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

    Farmed cod and chips? Norway revives bid to breed species at risk in wild

    Norway is relaunching cod farms in Europe's ice-cold northern waters after mass escapes and failure to thrive condemned its earlier attempt to become the first country to try large-scale breeding of a species declining in the wild.

    1 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

    MACAU-REVENUES/ (PIX)

    Macau posts August gambling revenues as liquidity tightens in VIP sector

    The world's biggest gambling hub Macau will post gambling revenues for the month of August as a liquidity crunch in the VIP sector hits appetite from high rollers to gamble.

    1 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BANKS-BRANCHES (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

    Return to big offices? Why bank branches may get a new lease of life

    The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift to online banking in Europe, but it has also given some suburban branches an unexpected new purpose – as alternative office spaces for staff reluctant to commute to big HQs in city centres.

    1 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-ECONOMY (PIX) (TV)

    German economy minister presents updated 2020 economic outlook

    German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier presents the government's updated economic outlook for this year, which is marked by a historic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic. A source told Reuters last week the government is set to revise upward its forecast to a decline of less than 6% from a previous estimate of -6.3%.

    1 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NIGERIA-RESTAURANT (PIX) (TV)

    Grounded by COVID, Nigerian diners get a taste of air travel

    Missing the thrill of air travel during the coronavirus lockdown? A Nigerian restaurant is now offering its customers the illusion of flight without them ever having to leave the ground.

    1 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

    Central bank bond buying auction results

    1 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    BRITAIN-EU/TRADE-ABBOTT

    UK lawmakers quiz former Australian prime minister Abbott, tipped for key trade role

    British lawmakers will quiz former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott, who is tipped to become a leading UK government adviser on trade

    1 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

    Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

    Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

    1 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    USA-FED/BRAINARD

    Fed Governor Brainard speaks on economy at Washington thinktank

    Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks on "Monetary Policy Framework Review" before Brookings Institution Hutchins Center on Fiscal & Monetary Policy virtual event.

    1 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

    GLOBAL-RACE/USA-TRUMP (PIX) (TV)

    Trump travels to Kenosha, Wisconsin, defying state governor, city mayor

    Despite entreaties to stay away, President Donald Trump will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday to highlight his "law and order" campaign theme in a city that has been upended by protests and violence after police shot an unarmed Black man in the back, leaving him paralyzed 1 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

    TURKEY-GREECE/

    Turkey's Erdogan makes speech, chairs party meeting

    Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a judicial year opening ceremony (0800 GMT) and chairs a meeting of his AK Party (1400 GMT) and may comment on tensions with Greece in the east Mediterranean.

    1 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EUROPE-EDUCATION (PIX)

    Texts books and face masks: Europe's children return to school

    Across Europe tens of million of pupils are returning to school this week, their school bags packed with exercise books, calculators and, for many, face masks to shield them from a resurgent coronavirus.

    1 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

    TURKEY-ALGERIA/

    Turkish, Algerian foreign ministers hold news conference

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu holds a news conference with Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum which likely to focus on developments in Libya.

    1 Sep 04:45 ET / 08:45 GMT

    USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-CYBER (PIX)

    EXCLUSIVE on cyberattacks and elections

    An EXCLUSIVE on hackers and elections.

    1 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    MEXICO-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

    Mexico's President delivers his state of the union address to Congress

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address.

    1 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

