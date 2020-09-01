REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

JAPAN-POLITICS

Largest faction of Japan's ruling party backs Suga to replace Abe as PM: NHK

Japan's top government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, has won the backing of the largest faction of the ruling party to become its next leader, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday, making him a strong front-runner to become the next premier.

ISRAEL-EMIRATES-USA

Israeli, U.S. officials land in UAE, Kushner urges Palestinians to negotiate

Senior U.S. and Israeli officials landed in the United Arab Emirates on Monday on a historic trip to finalise a pact marking open relations between Israel and the Gulf state, and they told Palestinians it was now time for them to negotiate peace.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION-BIDEN

In battleground Pennsylvania, Biden accuses Trump of stoking violence

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Monday called for rioters and looters to be prosecuted, and slammed President Donald Trump for stoking violence in American cities gripped by protests over police brutality and racial inequality.

GLOBAL-RACE-PROTESTS-PORTLAND

Oregon state police called to Portland amid escalating tensions

State police and law enforcement from neighboring suburbs were sent to Portland, Oregon, on Monday as tensions mounted following a fatal weekend shooting in the midst of clashes between supporters of President Donald Trump and counter-protesters.

BUSINESS

SAMSUNG-ELEC-HEIR

South Korean prosecutors indict Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee on charges concerning 2015 merger

outh Korean prosecutors indicted Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee on charges including manipulating stock prices and breach of trust in order to cement control of the group, a prosecution official said on Tuesday.

CHINA-AUTOS-PICKUP-TRUCK

Geely and GM venture both wade into China's pickup truck competition

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group as well as General Motors Co's Chinese venture are planning to launch their first pickup truck models, intensifying competition in a segment dominated by Great Wall Motor.

ENTERTAINMENT

AUSTRALIA-MEDIA/FACEBOOK

Facebook to block news on Australian sites after new law, riling lawmakers

Facebook Inc on Tuesday said it would stop Australians sharing news content on its platforms if a proposal to make it pay local media outlets for their content becomes law, escalating tension with the Australian government.

MUSIC-BTS

BTS score a first for Korean band on Billboard chart with 'Dynamite'

K-Pop band BTS roared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts in the United States on Monday, becoming the first Korean pop act to debut at No. 1.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN

Djokovic embracing the pressure as he extends winning streak

Novak Djokovic showed a bit more passion than might have been expected in his first-round win over Damir Dzumhur on Monday but the world number one brushed aside any question that he was feeling the pressure as overwhelming U.S. Open favourite.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW/MERGERS

More resignations at Singapore firm linked to Newcastle United bidders

Several directors resigned from a Singaporean firm linked to bidders for soccer club Newcastle United on Tuesday, the latest hiatus for the bidding group since Reuters reported doctored photos of Barack Obama were among various suspect claims it had made.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

NORWAY-COD/ (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Farmed cod and chips? Norway revives bid to breed species at risk in wild

Norway is relaunching cod farms in Europe's ice-cold northern waters after mass escapes and failure to thrive condemned its earlier attempt to become the first country to try large-scale breeding of a species declining in the wild.

1 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

MACAU-REVENUES/ (PIX)

Macau posts August gambling revenues as liquidity tightens in VIP sector

The world's biggest gambling hub Macau will post gambling revenues for the month of August as a liquidity crunch in the VIP sector hits appetite from high rollers to gamble.

1 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BANKS-BRANCHES (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Return to big offices? Why bank branches may get a new lease of life

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift to online banking in Europe, but it has also given some suburban branches an unexpected new purpose – as alternative office spaces for staff reluctant to commute to big HQs in city centres.

1 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-ECONOMY (PIX) (TV)

German economy minister presents updated 2020 economic outlook

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier presents the government's updated economic outlook for this year, which is marked by a historic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic. A source told Reuters last week the government is set to revise upward its forecast to a decline of less than 6% from a previous estimate of -6.3%.

1 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NIGERIA-RESTAURANT (PIX) (TV)

Grounded by COVID, Nigerian diners get a taste of air travel

Missing the thrill of air travel during the coronavirus lockdown? A Nigerian restaurant is now offering its customers the illusion of flight without them ever having to leave the ground.

1 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

1 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/TRADE-ABBOTT

UK lawmakers quiz former Australian prime minister Abbott, tipped for key trade role

British lawmakers will quiz former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott, who is tipped to become a leading UK government adviser on trade

1 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

1 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/BRAINARD

Fed Governor Brainard speaks on economy at Washington thinktank

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks on "Monetary Policy Framework Review" before Brookings Institution Hutchins Center on Fiscal & Monetary Policy virtual event.

1 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-TRUMP (PIX) (TV)

Trump travels to Kenosha, Wisconsin, defying state governor, city mayor

Despite entreaties to stay away, President Donald Trump will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday to highlight his "law and order" campaign theme in a city that has been upended by protests and violence after police shot an unarmed Black man in the back, leaving him paralyzed 1 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

TURKEY-GREECE/

Turkey's Erdogan makes speech, chairs party meeting

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a judicial year opening ceremony (0800 GMT) and chairs a meeting of his AK Party (1400 GMT) and may comment on tensions with Greece in the east Mediterranean.

1 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EUROPE-EDUCATION (PIX)

Texts books and face masks: Europe's children return to school

Across Europe tens of million of pupils are returning to school this week, their school bags packed with exercise books, calculators and, for many, face masks to shield them from a resurgent coronavirus.

1 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

TURKEY-ALGERIA/

Turkish, Algerian foreign ministers hold news conference

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu holds a news conference with Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum which likely to focus on developments in Libya.

1 Sep 04:45 ET / 08:45 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-CYBER (PIX)

EXCLUSIVE on cyberattacks and elections

An EXCLUSIVE on hackers and elections.

1 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

MEXICO-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Mexico's President delivers his state of the union address to Congress

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address.

1 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT