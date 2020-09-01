REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
JAPAN-POLITICS
Largest faction of Japan's ruling party backs Suga to replace Abe as PM: NHK
Japan's top government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, has won the backing of the largest faction of the ruling party to become its next leader, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday, making him a strong front-runner to become the next premier.
ISRAEL-EMIRATES-USA
Israeli, U.S. officials land in UAE, Kushner urges Palestinians to negotiate
Senior U.S. and Israeli officials landed in the United Arab Emirates on Monday on a historic trip to finalise a pact marking open relations between Israel and the Gulf state, and they told Palestinians it was now time for them to negotiate peace.
U.S.
USA-ELECTION-BIDEN
In battleground Pennsylvania, Biden accuses Trump of stoking violence
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Monday called for rioters and looters to be prosecuted, and slammed President Donald Trump for stoking violence in American cities gripped by protests over police brutality and racial inequality.
GLOBAL-RACE-PROTESTS-PORTLAND
Oregon state police called to Portland amid escalating tensions
State police and law enforcement from neighboring suburbs were sent to Portland, Oregon, on Monday as tensions mounted following a fatal weekend shooting in the midst of clashes between supporters of President Donald Trump and counter-protesters.
BUSINESS
SAMSUNG-ELEC-HEIR
South Korean prosecutors indict Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee on charges concerning 2015 merger
outh Korean prosecutors indicted Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee on charges including manipulating stock prices and breach of trust in order to cement control of the group, a prosecution official said on Tuesday.
CHINA-AUTOS-PICKUP-TRUCK
Geely and GM venture both wade into China's pickup truck competition
Zhejiang Geely Holding Group as well as General Motors Co's Chinese venture are planning to launch their first pickup truck models, intensifying competition in a segment dominated by Great Wall Motor.
ENTERTAINMENT
AUSTRALIA-MEDIA/FACEBOOK
Facebook to block news on Australian sites after new law, riling lawmakers
Facebook Inc on Tuesday said it would stop Australians sharing news content on its platforms if a proposal to make it pay local media outlets for their content becomes law, escalating tension with the Australian government.
MUSIC-BTS
BTS score a first for Korean band on Billboard chart with 'Dynamite'
K-Pop band BTS roared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts in the United States on Monday, becoming the first Korean pop act to debut at No. 1.
SPORTS
TENNIS-USOPEN
Djokovic embracing the pressure as he extends winning streak
Novak Djokovic showed a bit more passion than might have been expected in his first-round win over Damir Dzumhur on Monday but the world number one brushed aside any question that he was feeling the pressure as overwhelming U.S. Open favourite.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW/MERGERS
More resignations at Singapore firm linked to Newcastle United bidders
Several directors resigned from a Singaporean firm linked to bidders for soccer club Newcastle United on Tuesday, the latest hiatus for the bidding group since Reuters reported doctored photos of Barack Obama were among various suspect claims it had made.
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
NORWAY-COD/ (PIX) (GRAPHIC)
Farmed cod and chips? Norway revives bid to breed species at risk in wild
Norway is relaunching cod farms in Europe's ice-cold northern waters after mass escapes and failure to thrive condemned its earlier attempt to become the first country to try large-scale breeding of a species declining in the wild.
1 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
MACAU-REVENUES/ (PIX)
Macau posts August gambling revenues as liquidity tightens in VIP sector
The world's biggest gambling hub Macau will post gambling revenues for the month of August as a liquidity crunch in the VIP sector hits appetite from high rollers to gamble.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BANKS-BRANCHES (PIX) (GRAPHIC)
Return to big offices? Why bank branches may get a new lease of life
The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift to online banking in Europe, but it has also given some suburban branches an unexpected new purpose – as alternative office spaces for staff reluctant to commute to big HQs in city centres.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-ECONOMY (PIX) (TV)
German economy minister presents updated 2020 economic outlook
German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier presents the government's updated economic outlook for this year, which is marked by a historic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic. A source told Reuters last week the government is set to revise upward its forecast to a decline of less than 6% from a previous estimate of -6.3%.
1 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NIGERIA-RESTAURANT (PIX) (TV)
Grounded by COVID, Nigerian diners get a taste of air travel
Missing the thrill of air travel during the coronavirus lockdown? A Nigerian restaurant is now offering its customers the illusion of flight without them ever having to leave the ground.
1 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER
Central bank bond buying auction results
1 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
BRITAIN-EU/TRADE-ABBOTT
UK lawmakers quiz former Australian prime minister Abbott, tipped for key trade role
British lawmakers will quiz former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott, who is tipped to become a leading UK government adviser on trade
1 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION
Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions
Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday
1 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
USA-FED/BRAINARD
Fed Governor Brainard speaks on economy at Washington thinktank
Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks on "Monetary Policy Framework Review" before Brookings Institution Hutchins Center on Fiscal & Monetary Policy virtual event.
1 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
GLOBAL-RACE/USA-TRUMP (PIX) (TV)
Trump travels to Kenosha, Wisconsin, defying state governor, city mayor
Despite entreaties to stay away, President Donald Trump will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday to highlight his "law and order" campaign theme in a city that has been upended by protests and violence after police shot an unarmed Black man in the back, leaving him paralyzed 1 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
TURKEY-GREECE/
Turkey's Erdogan makes speech, chairs party meeting
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a judicial year opening ceremony (0800 GMT) and chairs a meeting of his AK Party (1400 GMT) and may comment on tensions with Greece in the east Mediterranean.
1 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EUROPE-EDUCATION (PIX)
Texts books and face masks: Europe's children return to school
Across Europe tens of million of pupils are returning to school this week, their school bags packed with exercise books, calculators and, for many, face masks to shield them from a resurgent coronavirus.
1 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT
TURKEY-ALGERIA/
Turkish, Algerian foreign ministers hold news conference
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu holds a news conference with Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum which likely to focus on developments in Libya.
1 Sep 04:45 ET / 08:45 GMT
USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-CYBER (PIX)
EXCLUSIVE on cyberattacks and elections
An EXCLUSIVE on hackers and elections.
MEXICO-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)
Mexico's President delivers his state of the union address to Congress
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address.
1 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT