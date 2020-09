Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ISRAEL-BAHRAIN-USA

Bahrain follows Emirates in normalizing ties with Israel

WASHINGTON/JERUSALEM/DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain joined the United Arab Emirates in agreeing to normalize relations with Israel on Friday, a move forged partly through shared fears of Iran but one that could leave the Palestinians further isolated.

RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALN

Germany says it will investigate Navalny poisoning case, if he agrees

BERLIN/MOSCOW (Reuters) - Berlin prosecutors said on Friday they would investigate the case of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who is being treated in Berlin for suspected poisoning, and hand information to Moscow - if he agreed.

BRITAIN-EU

EU boosts 'no-deal' planning as UK refuses to give way in Brexit stalemate

LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union stepped up planning for a "no-deal" Brexit on Friday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government refused to revoke a plan to break the divorce treaty that Brussels says will sink four years of talks.

U.S.

USA-WILDFIRES

Oregon's wildfires force mass evacuations as shifting weather offers glimmer of hope

PORTLAND, Ore. (Reuters) - An unprecedented spate of deadly wildfires raging across Oregon kept half a million people under evacuation alert on Friday even as weary firefighters took advantage of improved weather to go on the offensive against the blazes.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-FAUCI

Fauci disagrees with Trump on coronavirus, cites disturbing U.S. statistics

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top government infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday he disagreed with President Donald Trump's assessment the United States has "rounded the corner" on the coronavirus pandemic, saying the statistics are disturbing.

GLOBAL-RACE-MINNEAPOLIS

Judge bars 'sloppy' prosecutors from case of ex-cops charged in George Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - The judge in the criminal case against four former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death disqualified four local prosecutors on Friday because of "sloppy" work, while a special prosecutor said the defendants had "acted together" and should face trial together.

USA-SEPT11

Trump, Biden take break from campaign to commemorate 9/11 anniversary

NEW YORK/SHANKSVILLE, Pennsylvania (Reuters) - President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden separately commemorated the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Friday, taking a pause from campaigning to honor the almost 3,000 victims killed in the single-most deadliest assault on U.S. soil.

BUSINESS

CHINA-BYTEDANCE-TIKTOK-EXCLUSIVE

Exclusive: China would rather see TikTok U.S. close than a forced sale

Beijing opposes a forced sale of TikTok's U.S. operations by its Chinese owner ByteDance, and would prefer to see the short video app shut down in the United States, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

USA-DRUGPRICING-LOBBYING-SPECIAL-REPO

Special Report: Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog

As evidence grew this spring that the drug remdesivir was helping COVID-19 patients, some Wall Street investors bet on analysts' estimates that its maker, Gilead Sciences Inc, could charge up to $10,000 for the treatment.

USA-ELECTION-ECONOMY

U.S. economy is improving, weeks before the election. Will Trump benefit?

The U.S. labor market and broader economy made some gains this week, which history shows should be good news for President Donald Trump's re-election campaign.

BOEING-737MAX

FAA to begin key Boeing 737 MAX training review on Monday in London

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A training review for the grounded Boeing MAX will begin on Monday in London, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said, in a key milestone for the plane's eventual return to service.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-BTS

K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans

NEW YORK (Reuters) - For K-pop superstars BTS, 2020 is turning out to be a good year, with the group becoming the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart -- if only they could celebrate with their fans.

DISNEY-MULAN-CHINA

Disney's 'Mulan' battles mixed reviews and media muzzle at Chinese launch

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's live-action war epic "Mulan" opened to a lukewarm reception in China on Friday as it battled with mixed reviews, COVID-19 curbs on cinemas and a government ban on major media coverage amid international calls for a boycott.

BRITAIN-ROLLINGSTONES

The Rolling Stones become first band to top UK album charts over six different decades

LONDON (Reuters) - Veteran rockers The Rolling Stones topped the British album charts once again on Friday, creating history by becoming the first band to score a number one album across six different decades, the Official Charts Company said.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN-THIEM

Thiem grinds through two tiebreaks to reach U.S. Open final

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Austria's Dominic Thiem advanced to his second Grand Slam final of 2020, digging out a win over third seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-2 7-6(7) 7-6(5) at the U.S. Open on Friday.

TENNIS-USOPEN

Siegemund, Zvonareva claim U.S. Open women's doubles title

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Germany's Laura Siegemund and Russian Vera Zvonareva captured the U.S. Open women's doubles crown with a 6-4 6-4 win over third seeds Nicole Melichar of the United States and China's Yifan Xu on Friday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-UNITY

NFL moves forward after booing fans overshadow 'unity' message

The absence of spectators at all but one NFL game this weekend due to the COVID-19 outbreak could spare the league further embarrassment after Thursday's season opener was overshadowed by fans who booed during a moment of silence for social justice.

TENNIS-USOPEN-ZVEREV

Zverev rallies by Carreno Busta to reach U.S. Open final

NEW YORK (Reuters) - German fifth seed Alexander Zverev overcame a listless start to secure a thrilling 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-3 U.S. Open semi-final win over Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta on Friday to reach his first Grand Slam final.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-EDUCATION (PIX)

"It's exhausting": American families stumble through first weeks of virtual school

Meredith Kablick sat next to her five-year-old son Peter at home in Cheverly, Maryland, as he logged on to a Zoom video call for his first week of kindergarten at a French immersion school.

Like thousands of parents in the United States this week, the registrar assistant was supervising her child's virtual schooling while working full-time. As with many schools from coast to coast, classes in the Washington, D.C., suburb reopened online to avoid the risk of COVID-19 infection.

The new school year had held promise of some return to normalcy for American families since the pandemic upended daily life and made much of the spring semester unproductive. But the spread of the coronavirus over the summer set off a national debate over whether to resume in-classroom instruction.

12 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-MONEY

Facing potential money crunch, Trump ramps up big and small-dollar fundraising

President Donald Trump will embark on a heavier fundraising schedule in coming weeks as his re-election campaign faces a possible cash crunch that has forced it to pull back television advertising in some crucial states.

12 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-POMPEO/CYPRUS-TURKEY

Pompeo visits Cyprus

Pompeo meets Cypriot President Nikos Anastassiades.

12 Sep 13:20 ET / 17:20 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMEN

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/AWARDS (PIX) (TV)

Awards ceremony held at Venice Film Festival

Winners of this year's Venice Film Festival revealed.

12 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT