Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS

Myanmar generals tighten grip on power as U.S. threatens sanctions

The United States threatened to reimpose sanctions on Myanmar's generals after they seized power and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose whereabouts remained unknown on Tuesday more than 24 hours after her arrest.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN

EU vaccine curbs may delay Japan's inoculation drive

European Union curbs on exports of novel coronavirus vaccines could delay Japan's inoculation drive, the minister in charge of the campaign said on Tuesday, while the government is expected to extend a state of emergency in a bid to rein in the epidemic.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

Despite 'productive' Republican meeting, Biden will not accept a scaled-down COVID-19 bill -White House

After meeting with Republican senators at the White House on Monday, President Joe Biden appeared poised to push forward with his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan even if it fails to draw Republican support.

USA-COURT/IMMIGRATION

Biden asks U.S. Supreme Court to cancel asylum, border wall arguments

President Joe Biden's administration on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to cancel upcoming oral arguments and delay further action in two pending appeals that were filed by his Republican predecessor Donald Trump over U.S.-Mexico border wall funding and the so-called "remain in Mexico" asylum policy.

BUSINESS

RETAIL-TRADING/SILVER

Retail investors turn attention to silver as GameStop shares retreat

A social media-driven buying spree lifted silver to an eight-year high on Monday, though prices later pared gains on doubts about the ability of retail traders that have been focused on stocks to sway prices in the bigger, more liquid commodity.

USA-FED

Fed policy makers, like lawmakers, split on need for more fiscal aid

As the White House and Congressional Democrats press for a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package that many Republicans say is more than what the country needs or can afford, Federal Reserve policymakers are also split on the issue.

ENTERTAINMENT

SPOTIFY TECH-SOUTHKOREA

Spotify launches music streaming service in South Korea

Spotify Technology SA on Tuesday made a long-awaited debut in South Korea, the sixth largest music market in the world and home to the K-pop music genre.

TELEVISION-BLACK PANTHER

'Black Panther' director developing Wakanda TV series for Disney+

"Black Panther" director and co-writer Ryan Coogler is developing a streaming television series set in the movie's fictional futuristic kingdom of Wakanda, Walt Disney Co DIS.N said on Monday.

SPORTS

TENNIS-ATPCUP

Tennis-Djokovic down to business as Thiem bungles Italian job

Novak Djokovic kicked off his season in style with a 7-5 7-5 win over Canadian talent Denis Shapovalov on his favourite Rod Laver Arena court on Tuesday before returning to lead Serbia to a doubles victory that sealed their ATP Cup opener 2-1.

CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/LANGER

Cricket-Langer says reports of player discontent a 'wake-up call'

Australia's national cricket coach Justin Langer said media reports that his coaching style had caused discontent in the dressing room will serve as a "wake-up call".

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TURKEY-EDUCATION

Turkish education minister talks about schools reopening

Turkish Education Minister Ziya Selcuk makes a statement about the return to face-to-face education in schools after President Erdogan said some schools would begin to gradually reopen from March.

2 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NIGERIA-OXYGEN (PIX) (TV)

'Oxygen, oxygen, oxygen': Nigeria battles shortages amid COVID-19 surge

Ireti Aduke recalls the "horrendous" week she spent in the COVID-19 wing of a public hospital in Lagos, the sense of crisis lifted only briefly by whoops of joy when a patient secured one of the few available tanks of oxygen. "There was a shortage," Aduke, 47, a wholesale food trader in Nigeria's biggest city, told Reuters. "It was discussed all around. It felt like that was the main issue – oxygen, oxygen, oxygen," she said.

2 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SERBIA-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE (PIX) (TV)

Serbia starts mass vaccination with Russia's vaccine against COVID-19

Serbia to start mass vaccination program with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, after it recently purchased 40,000 doses. This is the second round of inoculation with Russia's vaccine. Belgrade is also negotiating with Russia to start local production of the Sputnik V vaccine.

2 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

Allies of Navalny protest as court hears his case

Allies of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny rally in his support as a court in Moscow considers jailing him for alleged violation of suspended sentence terms.

2 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY (PIX) (TV)

Moscow court rules on changing Navalny's suspended sentence to real prison term

Moscow court holds hearings on changing of suspended sentences to real prison term for Alexei Navalny. Moscow's prison service has applied to convert a suspended three-and-a-half year embezzlement sentence for Kremlin critic Navalny into real jail time.

2 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

TURKEY-POLITICS/ERDOGAN

Turkey's Erdogan speaks at road traffic security event

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at road traffic security event after saying late on Monday his ruling AK Party and its nationalist allies may start work on drafting a new constitution.

2 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-CONSTITUTION

Is Trump's post-presidency impeachment trial constitutional?

The upcoming second impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump on a charge of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol has prompted a debate over whether the proceeding is constitutional. Here is an overview of that debate that.

2 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-DEFENSE

South Carolina lawyers will defend Trump in second impeachment trial

A look at the relatively obscure team of South Carolina lawyers who will defend former U.S. President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, now that the team who represented him in his first challenge bowed out.

2 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/SEPARATION

Biden pledged to reunite migrant families separated by Trump policies. What happens now?

U.S. president Joe Biden is on Tuesday expected to announce a task force to reunify families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border during the administration of former President Donald Trump. An explainer of the status of family reunification efforts.

2 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

EU-HUNGARY/

Hungarian justice minister speaks at Irish webinar on EU rule of law

Judit Varga addresses webinar, alongside Ireland's Junior Minister for European Affairs Thomas Byrne

2 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

MYANMAR-POLITICS/UN (TV)

U.N. Security Council to hold closed meeting on Myanmar coup

U.N. Security Council to hold closed meeting on Myanmar coup.

2 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/SENATE-MAYORKAS (PIX)

U.S. Senate expected to vote on Biden homeland secretary Mayorkas, a key figure for Biden's immigration agenda

The U.S. Senate is expected on Monday to vote on the nomination of Alejandro Mayorkas to become secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. If confirmed, he would be the first Latino and immigrant to hold the position.

2 Feb 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CANADA-HEDGEFUNDS/

Hedge funds bet Canadian silver mining rally to run out of steam

Hedge funds raised bets against Canadian silver miners in the second half of January as companies that mined the precious metal enjoyed meteoric rises after retail investors piled into the market.

2 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

TURKEY-ECONOMY/TRADEFIGURES

Turkish trade minister announces January data

Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan holds a news conference to announce January trade data

2 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

2 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

GERMANY-BAFIN/

German FinMin holds news conference on re-organization of BaFin

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz holds a news conference on the planned re-organization of financial watchdog BaFin.

2 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

2 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated q&a with Association for Corporate Growth

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in virtual moderated question-and-answer session hosted by the Association for Corporate Growth.

2 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/MESTER

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester gives opening remarks before virtual Fed conference

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland Loretta Mester gives opening remarks before virtual "Uneven Outcomes in the Labor Market: Understanding Trends and Identifying Solutions" event hosted by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland, and Philadelphia.

2 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

RELIGION

TURKEY-RESTORATION/CHURCH (PIX) (TV)

Greek restorer tends to Istanbul church artefacts that 'live through centuries'

Greek restorer Venizelos Gavrilakis uses microscopes, cotton swabs and a delicate touch to bring artefacts back to life in churches in Istanbul, where concerns have grown about the preservation of its Byzantine history.

2 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

USA-TRUMP/CAPITOL-DEFENSE

'He invited us': Trump gets blamed by lawyers for accused Capitol rioters

At least five of the roughly 150 people facing criminal cases relating to the attack on the U.S. Capitol have adopted a longshot and potentially flawed defense: shifting blame onto former President Donald Trump, who urged them to "fight like hell" shortly before the deadly siege.

2 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

SWISS-ARTS/ (PIX)

Young International dancers will be judged virtually at the 49th Prix de Danse

78 young dancers will compete via pre shot videos of routines and variations instead of live in front of a jury in order to win a one-year all expenses paid scholarship at one of the Prix de Lausanne's partner schools or companies, among the most prestigious in the world.

2 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SPORTS

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-JUV/ (PIX)

Soccer - Soccer – Italy – Coppa Italia – Inter v Juventus

Inter face Juventus in the Coppa Italia semi-finals

2 Feb 15:30 ET / 20:30 GMT