TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

CARIBBEAN-VOLCANO/

Volcano erupts in southern Caribbean, sparking evacuation 'frenzy'

ROSE HALL, St Vincent and the Grenadines - La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent erupted on Friday after decades of inactivity, sending dark plumes of ash and smoke billowing into the sky and forcing thousands from surrounding villages to evacuate.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-INDIA/

India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections

NEW DELHI - India reported a record 145,384 new COVID-19 cases, health ministry data showed on Saturday, as the country grappled with a overwhelming second-wave of infections.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN-BUDGET/

Biden's budget meets criticism from right and left on Pentagon spending

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden asked Congress to sharply hike spending on climate change, cancer and underperforming schools, but his first budget wishlist on Friday drew howls of bipartisan concern over military spending.

USA-RACE-GEORGEFLOYD/

Doctor who performed George Floyd autopsy stands by homicide conclusion

MINNEAPOLIS - The medical examiner who performed the autopsy on George Floyd after last May's deadly arrest explained how he concluded the death was a homicide at the hands of police in testimony on Friday at former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin's murder trial.

BUSINESS

CHINA-ALIBABA/

China fines Alibaba record $2.75 billion for anti-monopoly violations

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - Chinese regulators have fined Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 18 billion yuan ($2.75 billion) for violating anti-monopoly rules and abusing its dominant market position, marking the highest ever antitrust fine to be imposed in the country.

USA-INVESTORS-MEETINGS/

Exclusive: Berkshire Hathaway gives activist okay to phone it in on May 1

Berkshire Hathaway Inc reversed course on Friday and told an activist group it could present a shareholder proposal remotely for the company's May 1 annual meeting, in line with renewed guidance from the U.S. securities regulator.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-TAYLOR-SWIFT/

Taylor Swift releases re-recording of hit 2008 "Fearless" album

LONDON - American music star Taylor Swift released a re-recording of her 2008 hit album "Fearless" on Friday, as the Grammy Award winner seeks to take back control of her early catalogue.

PEOPLE-DMX/

Rapper, actor DMX, five-time Billboard chart topper, dead at 50

NEW YORK -American rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, died on Friday, his record label said, after he suffered a heart attack during what media reports said was a drug overdose. He was 50 years old.

SPORTS

GOLF-MASTERS-JOHNSON/

Johnson no longer defending champion after missing Masters cut

AUGUSTA - Dustin Johnson's quest to join an exclusive group of back-to-back Masters champions ended lamely when he bogeyed the final two holes and missed the halfway cut on Friday.

OLYMPICS-2020-USA/

'What do we have available?' Tokyo hopefuls adapt training in COVID-19 era

Amid the monotony of quarantine life that people had to put up with due to the outbreak of COVID-19, housebound residents in one corner of Los Angeles were treated to the startling sight of an Olympic champion sprinting down their block at full speed.