REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m.SGT

TOP STORIES

U.S. Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and thousands of businesses scrambled Monday to investigate and respond to a sweeping hacking campaign that officials suspect was directed by the Russian government.

U.S. sanctions NATO ally Turkey over purchase of Russian defense system

The United States imposed long-anticipated sanctions on Turkey on Monday over Ankara's acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense systems, further complicating already strained ties between the two NATO allies.

'Democracy prevailed,' Biden says after U.S. Electoral College confirms his win

President-elect Joe Biden delivered a forceful rebuke on Monday to President Donald Trump's attacks on the legitimacy of his victory, hours after winning the state-by-state Electoral College vote that officially determines the U.S. presidency.

'Race against time': First Americans vaccinated as U.S. death toll passes 300,000

A New York City intensive care unit nurse on Monday became the first person in the United States to receive a coronavirus vaccine, saying she felt "healing is coming," as the nation's COVID-19 death toll crossed a staggering 300,000 lives lost.

Exclusive-China search giant Baidu considers making own electric vehicles -sources

China's Baidu Inc is considering making its own electric vehicles and has held talks with automakers about the possibility, said three people with knowledge of the matter, the latest move in a race among tech firms to develop smart cars.

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

Facebook, Twitter and TikTok face fines of up to 10% of turnover if they fail to remove and limit the spread of illegal content under laws proposed by Britain on Tuesday.

U.S. FTC seeks data on how Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and others use personal data

The Federal Trade Commission is seeking information from Facebook, Twitter and other social media and video streaming companies about how they use the personal information that they collect on their users, the U.S. agency said on Monday.

Most seasons of 'The Office' will require a monthly payment on Peacock

Starting in January, most seasons of popular workplace comedy "The Office" will be accessible only with a monthly subscription to Comcast Corp's Peacock Premium streaming service, the company announced on Monday.

Lakers emerge victorious in turbulent season

LeBron James and the Lakers overcame the death of Kobe Bryant, widespread social unrest and the isolation of the Orlando bubble to emerge victorious in an NBA season marked by tragedy and triumph.

Kim in no hurry to leave Houston after US Women's Open triumph

U.S. Women's Open champion Kim A Lim likes the Champions Golf Club venue so much she said she wants to put up a tent and stay a few more days. With two weeks quarantine awaiting her back in South Korea it is no surprise she is reluctant to leave Houston.

Drip irrigation emerges to solve the rice paddy problem

The creeping dribble of drip irrigation is for the first time replacing flooded paddies that have supplied the world with rice for generations but caused a surprising level of damage to the environment.

ECB's Vasiliauskas announces updated Lithuania's macro forecasts

Merkel speaks with college students, professors

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a virtual discussion with college students and professors.

World Organization on Animal Health briefing on COVID-19

Dr Keith Hamilton, head of the preparedness and resilience department at the Paris-based World Organization for Animal Health, gives briefing on COVID-19. Expected to comment on the virus in minks and research into the origins of SARS-CoV-2.

Youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party protest against new farms laws

Farmers have been demonstrating for nearly three weeks against deregulation of the agriculture sector that will allow them to sell produce to buyers beyond government-regulated wholesale markets, where growers are assured a minimum price.

Refugee camps at U.S.-Mexico border pose an early test for Biden's immigration promises

U.S. President elect Joe Biden has promised to unravel his predecessor Donald Trump's policies that dramatically reduced entries at the southern border with Mexico. But U.S. border officials, shelter directors, and people close to the Biden transition team told Reuters they are concerned about a looming increase in migrants that could overwhelm resources and create an early crisis for the incoming administration.

After the White House, Trump faces uncertain future and legal threats

President Donald Trump is leaving the White House but he is not going to fade away quietly. After failing in his legal efforts to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election that he lost to Democrat Joe Biden, Trump will enter private life on Jan. 20 with an array of opportunities - including another White House run in 2024 or new pursuits in media - and facing potential legal jeopardy and business challenges.

National Bank of Hungary to decide on interest rates, to publish fresh inflation and GDP forecasts

The National Bank of Hungary will hold a rate setting meeting and publish its latest economic forecasts.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Serbia

Lavrov is scheduled to meet Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and the two are expected to have a joint news conference. Topics of the talks would include bilateral ties and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canadian PM Trudeau to address media, a day after first injections against COVID-19

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will speak to reporters a day after health authorities kicked off a inoculation campaign against COVID-19.

Witness testimony enters final scheduled days in Huawei CFO's U.S. extradition case

Witness testimony in the case to extradite Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou to the United States enters its fourth week on Monday in a Canadian courtroom. Meng, 48, was arrested in December 2018 at the Vancouver International Airport on charges of bank fraud from the United States, alleging that she misrepresented Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's business dealings in Iran to its lender, HSBC Holdings PLC, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions.

Nigeria Inflation

The pace of inflation in Nigeria has quickened in recent months. Prices have risen since the country partially closed land borders in August 2019 as part of a crackdown on smuggling.

Fed will face 2021 test as vaccines boost outlook

If 2020 was the year the Federal Reserve overhauled its game plan for supporting the U.S. economy, 2021 will be the year its new approach gets put to the test should a coronavirus vaccine deliver the lift that many economists expect.

Feeling like a fraud at work? Here are ways to combat 'Imposter Syndrome'

Feeling like a fraud? In fact, 75% of female executives across industries have experienced some level of Imposter Syndrome, according to a new report from accounting and advisory firm KPMG. Here are some ways to combat your insecurities.

From scoring goals to saving Argentina's economy: Martin Guzman

Argentina's 38-year-old Economy Minister Martin Guzman is focused on the policies he says are needed to spark the recovery that he expects to start taking shape in Latin America's No. 3 economy next year.

Central bank bond buying auction results

WIDER IMAGE - Santas around the world

Santas are photographed in their hometowns around the world.

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

Soccer-Napoli title challenge in wake of Maradona passing faces big test at Inter

With emotions still running high in the aftermath of Diego Maradona's death, Napoli travel to troubled Inter Milan, with their title aspirations facing the first acid test since the club icon's passing.

Irish court to hear Facebook challenge on EU-US data transfers

The future of Facebook's transatlantic data flows is to be considered by Ireland's High Court on Tuesday as the social media giant fights a ruling by its main European Union regulator that questioned their legality. A ruling is not expected until next year.

