Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/ 2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HONGKONG-SECURITY/

Hong Kong's Apple Daily vows to 'fight on' after owner arrested

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Apple Daily tabloid responded with defiance on Tuesday to the arrest of owner Jimmy Lai under a new national security law imposed by Beijing, promising to "fight on" in a front-page headline over an image of Lai in handcuffs.

USA-IRAN-UN/

Iran nuclear deal at risk as U.N. council prepares to vote on arms embargo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council is preparing to vote this week on a U.S. proposal to extend an arms embargo on Iran, a move that some diplomats say is bound to fail and put the fate of a nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers further at risk.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION-BIDEN/

Biden expected to announce U.S. presidential running mate this week: source

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has interviewed the finalists to be his running mate and his campaign is readying to announce his choice as soon as this week, a person familiar with the process told Reuters.

GLOBAL-RACE-PROTESTS-SEATTLE/

Seattle reduces police funding, signals deeper cuts ahead

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Seattle's council on Monday approved a reduction of the budget of the city's police department of less than 1% after months of protests demanding that it defund the force, but it signaled deeper cuts might be on the way.

BUSINESS

USA-TRADE-CHINA-COMPANIES/

Chinese firms that fail U.S. accounting standards to be delisted as of 2022: Mnuchin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said companies from China and other countries that do not comply with accounting standards will be delisted from U.S. stock exchanges as of the end of 2021.

TENCENT-MUSIC-RESULTS/

Tencent Music revenue jumps 18%, beats estimates, as paid subscribers flock to expanded library

China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) (TME.N) said on Monday its quarterly revenue leaped 18%, beating Wall Street estimates, as it put more music for streaming behind its paywall and grew its paid subscriber base by more than half.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-ANTONIO-BANDERAS/

Spanish actor Banderas says has COVID-19, feels 'relatively well

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, star of "The Mask of Zorro" and dozens of other films, announced on Monday, his 60th birthday, that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in quarantine.

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-ATL-RECAP/

Phillies slam Braves with early 10-run outburst

Didi Gregorius hit a grand slam, Bryce Harper hit a three-run homer, and the host Philadelphia Phillies provided starter Aaron Nola with plenty of run support in a 13-8 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

OLYMPICS-FIGURESKATING-ABUSE/

Abusive coaches must be banned from Games, says former skater Yu

Former Singapore figure skater Jessica Shuran Yu has called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to do more to stop the culture of abuse in sport, and to ban abusive coaches from the Olympic Games.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/UNIVERSITIES (PIX) (TV

Some U.S. colleges stick to in-person reopening in pandemic despite doubts, pushback

Many U.S. universities are revamping campuses to resume in-person classes despite COVID-19, requiring students to be tested, wear masks and socially distance, but some college town residents and critics say schools are putting profits before public safety.

11 Aug 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

11 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks on economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on "Perspectives on the Economy and What is Next for Recovery" before webinar hosted by the Center for Regional Economic Competitiveness.

11 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-FED/DALY

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly speaks to professional business women's group

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in fireside chat before the Professional Business Women of California Annual Conference.

11 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

11 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

ECUADOR-ECONOMY/

Ecuador finance minister offers interview following debt renegotiation

Ecuador's Finance Minister Richard Martinez offers a virtual interview following a major debt renegotiation that has helped the South American oil producing nation improve cash flow amid low crude prices and economic contraction caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

11 Aug 17:30 ET / 21:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

RUSSIA-GERMANY/ (PIX)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with German counterpart

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with German counterpart Heiko Maas.

11 Aug 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/FLYNN

Case of ex-Trump aide Flynn reheard by full U.S. appeals court

U.S. appeals court rehears arguments over whether judge assigned to criminal case against Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, must grant request to dismiss it.

11 Aug 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/LATAM (TV)

WHO Americas director briefs on coronavirus epidemic in the region

WHO Regional Director for the Americas Carissa Etienne will hold a virtual briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in the region with other directors of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)

11 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/DEFECTORS

Defectors say S.Korea's investigations threaten N.Korean 'Underground Railroad'

A combination of coronavirus border closures and an unprecedented pressure campaign by the South Korean government keen to engage Pyongyang may decimate the networks that North Korean defectors have long used to find new lives in the South, activist groups say.

12 Aug 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

MAURITIUS-ENVIRONMENT/ (PIX)

Environmentalists in Mauritius mourn oil spill's damage to coast, fear for marine park

Environmentalists in Mauritius explain the damage done to their pristine beaches and endangered species by an oil spill from a Japanese ship that has run aground. Both France and Japan are sending experts to help, but conservationists fear that the oil will spill into the famous Blue Bay national park, whose spectacular corals are already threatened by global warming.

11 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE (PIX)

France's Macron holds government meeting on COVID-19

French President Emmanuel Macron holds a government meeting on the COVID-19 epidemic, after France saw a resurgence in confirmed cases that prompted many cities to make masks mandatory in outdoor areas.

11 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUSSIA

Head of Russian Direct Investment Fund holds briefing on Russia's efforts to fight coronavirus

Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), holds a news conference about Russia's efforts to combat the novel coronavirus.

11 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT