TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-SYRIA/STRIKE

U.S. conducts air strikes against Iranian-backed militia facilities in Syria -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday directed U.S. military air strikes in eastern Syria against facilities belonging to what the Pentagon said were Iran-backed militia, in a calibrated response to rocket attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq.

MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Myanmar police raid protest district as World Bank halts some payments

Myanmar police launched a crackdown overnight in a neighbourhood of the main city of Yangon to break up a protest against a military-appointed official, as the World Bank said it would not process requests for funds made after the Feb. 1 coup.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-WAGE

U.S. Senate referee says Democrats cannot include $15 minimum wage in COVID bill

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - In a blow to Democrats, the Senate parliamentarian ruled the chamber cannot include President Joe Biden's proposed $15-an-hour minimum wage in a $1.9 trillion coronavirus bill the party aims to pass without Republican votes, lawmakers said on Thursday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA

New York officials downplay concern over new coronavirus variant

NEW YORK, (Reuters) - Mayor Bill de Blasio's chief medical adviser on Thursday downplayed the results of two studies suggesting that a new coronavirus variant found in New York City in November will be more resistant to vaccines now being administered.

BUSINESS

AUSTRALIA-MEDIA/FACEBOOK

Facebook switches news back on in Australia, signs content deals

Facebook Inc ended a one-week blackout of Australian news on its popular social media site on Friday and announced preliminary commercial agreements with three small local publishers.

RETAIL-TRADING/GAMESTOP

GameStop jumps nearly 19%; 'meme stocks' fade after another wild ride

GameStop Corp shares rallied on Thursday, finishing with double-digit gains despite a sharp retreat from session highs and leading a surprise resurgence of so-called "stonks" championed online by passionate retail investors.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-LADY GAGA/DOGS

Lady Gaga offers $500,000 reward for stolen French Bulldogs

Pop superstar Lady Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her French Bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, stolen in a violent altercation in Los Angeles that left a man fighting for his life, police and a source close to the singer said Thursday.

SPORTS

GYMNASTICS-USA/GEDDERT

Gymnastics-Former U.S. Olympics coach dies by suicide after being charged

Former U.S. Olympic gymnastics coach John Geddert, who had ties to disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar and was charged earlier on Thursday with human trafficking and sexual assault, has since died by suicide, authorities said.

PEOPLE-WOODS/ACCIDENT

Woods moved to new hospital to continue recovery

Tiger Woods has been moved to a new hospital in Los Angeles, the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center said on Thursday, as he recovers from multiple injuries sustained in a serious car accident this week.

BRITAIN-ROYALS/ (PIX) (TV)

Britain's Prince Philip remains in hospital

Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, continues stay at London's King Edward VII Hospital.

26 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

BRITAIN-BANKS/OFFICES (PIX)

Banks weigh up home working - the new normal or an aberration?

As the finance industry prepares for life post-pandemic, commercial banks are moving quickly to harness working from home to cut costs, while investment banks are keen to get traders and advisers back to the office.

26 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VECTOR-IMMUNITY (PIX)

Astra, Sputnik vaccines face hurdles if COVID shots become yearly routine

Vaccines from AstraZeneca, Russia's Gamaleya Institute and Johnson & Johnson fight the coronavirus with another virus, leaving scientists concerned the shots may lose potency if annual inoculations become necessary to fight against variants.

26 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

CIMB-RESULTS/

Malaysia's CIMB posts Q4 results

CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Malaysia's second largest lender by assets, posts its fourth-quarter financial results

26 Feb 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

CANADA-BANKS/OUTLOOK

Canadian banks' provisions-led earnings beat masks operational challenges

Canadian banks are likely to see slower growth from their core retail and business banking divisions in the next few quarters due to an uncertain economic recovery, but overall earnings would get a boost as lenders claw back some of the C$20 billion ($15.9 billion) of provisions they took last year.

26 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

INDIA-ECONOMY/GDP

India releases Oct-Dec quarter GDP data

India will release quarterly GDP estimates for Oct-Dec period on Feb 26, Friday at 5.30 pm (Indian Standard Time) , along with second estimates for the current fiscal year ending in March. India's economy probably returned to growth in Dec quarter, after a recession earlier in 2020, economists said, and the recovery is expected to gather pace as consumer demand and investments shake off the effects of the pandemic. The median forecast from a survey of 58 economists this week predicted gross domestic product in Asia's third-largest economy grew 0.5% year-on-year in the December quarter, after shrinking 23.9% and 7.5% in the April-June and July-September periods, respectively.

26 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

G20-ECONOMY/

G20 economy ministers, central bankers hold video call

G20 economy ministers and central bankers hold their first video conference call under the rotating presidency of Italy. No joint communique is planned, but Italian officials are expected to hold a news conference after the event.

26 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

INDIA-DISASTER/ (GRAPHIC)

Disaster in the Himalayas

A graphics led reconstruct of the flooding in Uttarakhand on February 7. The disaster shed light on how the region is vulnerable to the burgeoning development.

26 Feb 01:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

POPE-IRAQ/CHRISTIANS (PIX) (TV)

Iraq's scattered Christians occupy fragile place in Mesopotamian heartland

A jihadist message, "Islamic State endures", is still graffitied onto the front gate of Thanoun Yahya, an Iraqi Christian from the northern city of Mosul, scrawled by Islamist militants who occupied his home for three years when they ruled the city.

26 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

SOMALIA-POLITICS/

Somali government, opposition strike deal, averting demonstrations

The Somali government and opposition have agreed to defer demonstrations as they iron out political wrangling that has delayed elections. The opposition had said it wanted supporters to demonstrate on Friday, potentially sparking a confrontation with security forces.

26 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SPAIN-RIGHTS/RAPPER-YOUTH (PIX) (TV)

Protests over jailed rapper expose growing frustration among Spanish youth

The protests over the jailing of rapper Pablo Hasel, for glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs, have exposed the growing frustration among Spanish youth on their dim economic prospects and other issues

26 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

UN-RIGHTS/ (TV)

U.N. rights boss Bachelet makes main speech with global update

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet delivers the main speech at the Human Rights Council four-week session, with a global update on countries and issues of concern, expected to include the crises in Myanmar and Ethiopia, among others.

26 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRITAIN-POLITICS/SCOTLAND (TV)

In threat to independence, Scotland's ex-first minister Alex Salmond presses accusations against government

Scotland's former first minister Alex Salmond is expected to press his accusations of conspiracy at the top of government in a row that threatens to damage the nation's independence movement. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon denies the charges.

26 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

USA-CYBER/SOLARWINDS (TV)

U.S. House committees hold hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

U.S. House of Representatives' Oversight & Reform and Homeland Security committees conduct joint hearing on cybersecurity incidents including attack targeting SolarWinds Orion Software.

26 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NETHERLANDS-COURT

Dutch appeals court rules in coronavirus curfew case against the state

A Dutch appeals court in a case against the government's night-time coronavirus curfew brought by anti-lockdown group. The court is weighing an appeal against the ruling by a lower court, which found that the government measure lacked legal justification and must be scrapped.

26 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-JOHNSON&JOHNSON (TV)

U.S. FDA panel considers authorization of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

Independent advisors the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will meet on Friday to discuss Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, and potentially pave the way for its emergency use authorization in the United States.

26 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BRITAIN-UNAOIL/SBM-SENTENCING

Fourth man in UK's Unaoil-linked investigation sentenced

A former sales manager of Dutch energy services company SBM Offshore will be sentenced after being convicted of conspiracy to bribe public officials to secure oil contracts in Iraq after the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003. Paul Bond is the fourth man to be sentenced in a Serious Fraud Office investigation into Monaco-based consultancy Unaoil and its former Western clients.

26 Feb 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

BRITAIN-BARCLAYS/STAVELEY

Judgment due in financier Staveley's $1 bln lawsuit against Barclays over 2008 fundraising

A London judge will on Friday announce his judgment after a bitter High Court clash between British businesswoman Amanda Staveley and Barclays over whether she was deceived when negotiating a financial lifeline for the British bank at the height of the credit crisis in 2008.

26 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

TURKEY-DEFENCE/

Turkey's Defence Ministry holds news conference

Turkish Defence Ministry holds news conference in Ankara

26 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT