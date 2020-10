Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

CORONAVIRUS-AUSTRALIA-INT

Melbourne opens up dining, shopping as four month virus lockdown lifted

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Melbourne's shops, restaurants and hotels opened for business on Wednesday after a four month coronavirus lockdown, with happy customers enjoying alfresco eating in the spring sunshine and shopkeepers hoping for big sales to make up for lost revenue.

FRANCE-SECURITY-BOYCOTT

France warns citizens to be cautious as anger seethes in Muslim world over cartoons

PARIS/MOSCOW (Reuters) - France warned its citizens in several Muslim-majority countries to take extra security precautions on Tuesday as anger surged over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, and the head of Russia's Chechnya region said Paris was pushing people towards terrorism.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION

With six days left in race, Trump heads to Arizona and Biden delivers COVID-19 speech

LAS VEGAS/WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will hold two campaign rallies on Wednesday in the battleground state of Arizona, where polls show him narrowly trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden, as the White House race heads into its final six-day stretch.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations surge, governors crack down

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Nearly half a million people have contracted COVID-19 in the United States over the last seven days, according to a Reuters tally, as new cases and hospitalizations set records in the Midwest.

BUSINESS

MICROSOFT-RESULTS

Microsoft beats sales estimates as Azure growth ticks upward

Microsoft Corp beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Tuesday, powered by a slight uptick in growth in its flagship cloud computing business as the software maker continued to benefit from a global shift to working from home and online learning.

SAMSUNG-LEE-FUNERAL

Funeral send-off held for late Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee

SEOUL (Reuters) - The family of late Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee held a funeral ceremony on Wednesday for the patriarch, whose death on Sunday threw into question the control of the chipmaker and the country's largest conglomerate.

ENTERTAINMENT

WORLD-WORK-BALANCE

Juggling act: Tips for balancing remote work and home life in 2020

NEW YORK - Any remote worker can tell you how office demands have invaded the home in 2020 and started creeping into every corner of the day.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-SPAIN-CATS

Catalan cat shelter gets smart to help COVID orphans

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Overflowing with aging cats who lost their owners to the COVID-19 pandemic, Barcelona's cat sanctuary El Jardinet dels Gats has launched an online campaign to get them adopted.

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB-TB-LAD

Dodgers beat Rays to snap 32-year World Series drought

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Los Angeles Dodgers ended decades of heartbreak with their first World Series win since 1988 on Tuesday, a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Arlington sealing the best-of-seven championship 4-2.

TENNIS-ROUNDUP

Djokovic, Thiem prevail in Vienna

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic recorded eight aces while defeating fellow Serbian Filip Krajinovic 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the opening round of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, Austria.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/BLACK VOTERS (PIX)

INSIGHT-Too hard to vote? Fired-up Black voters are doing it anyway

Groups trying to turn out Black voters in November say their effort got a boost from President Donald Trump, who has called for poll monitoring and sought restrictions on mail balloting despite the coronavirus pandemic.

28 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

IVORYCOAST-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Bitter rivals, familiar faces and fears as Ivory Coast votes for president

Residents of Ivory Coast's biggest city Abidjan are stocking up on provisions and sending loved ones to rural villages ahead of a contentious election many fear could turn violent.

28 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

IVORYCOAST-ELECTION/CANDIDATES (PIX)

FACTBOX - Who are the candidates vying for Ivory Coast's presidency

President Alassane Ouattara will face three challengers when he seeks re-election on Saturday after a decade in power. But his main rivals, former president Henri Konan Bedie and former prime minister Pascal Affi N'guesan, have urged their supporters to boycott the poll and prevent it from happening.

28 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

AUSTRIA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Weekly Austrian cabinet meeting

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to address media

28 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SWISS-HOSPITAL (PIX) (TV)

Visit of a Covid ward in Geneva's hospital as cases are rising

Visit of a Covid ward in Geneva's hospital as cases are rising and Swiss government is expected to announce new restrictive measures later in the day.

28 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/GOVERNORS (FACTBOX)

FACTBOX-Five U.S. gubernatorial races to watch

Only a handful of the U.S. gubernatorial elections this year are expected to be competitive, according to current polling, with either Democratic and Republican candidates enjoying commanding leads in most states. Voters will go to the polls to elect governors in 11 states and two territories.

28 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/USA (PIX)

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and U.S. ambassador sign agreement extending U.S.-Israeli scientific cooperation to West Bank, Golan Heights

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and U.S. ambassador to Israel sign agreement extending U.S.-Israeli scientific cooperation accord to Israeli-occupied West Bank and Golan Heights, effectively ending a U.S. funding ban for Israeli projects in those areas.

28 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY

Best of times, or the worst? A voter's guide to U.S. GDP

When accountants at the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis release the latest U.S. gross domestic product report on Thursday, it may be the most fought-over piece of economic data since the measure of broad productive output came into common use in the 1940s.

28 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TEXAS

As Texas early votes surge, Democrats eye elusive prize in presidential race

Less than a week before Election Day, Joe Biden could be within reach of a prize that has eluded generations of Democratic presidential candidates: Texas.

28 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/FELONS (TV) (GRAPHIC)

'Baffled' and 'scared,' U.S. felons face hurdles after regaining right to vote

WILMINGTON - Nine years after completing a prison sentence for a gang-related shooting, Angel Sanchez cast his first ballot in a U.S. presidential election on Saturday, one of a growing number of Americans with felony convictions who regained the right to vote.

28 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-MERKEL (PIX) (TV)

Merkel discusses coronavirus pandemic with German state premiers

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a non-public videoconference with the leaders of the country's 16 states to discuss the latest response to the coronavirus pandemic, after which she might speak to reporters.

28 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BRAZIL

A Biden presidency would make Amazon deforestation a key issue in U.S.-Brazil ties

A Biden victory in next week's U.S. presidential election would complicate relations between Washington and Brazil's far-right government by putting concerns over Amazon deforestation and climate change at the center of the agenda, which could bog down advances on trade, according to diplomats and analysts.

28 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TECH

FACTBOX - Where do Trump and Biden stand on tech policy issues?

Here is a look at the stances of Republican President Trump and his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, on some key tech policy issues.

28 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

COLOMBIA-ENVIRONMENT/ (PIX) (TV)

Colombia's President Duque confident in cutting deforestation in half

Colombian President Ivan Duque is confident his administration can cut deforestation in half by the end of his four-year term, though it will be impossible to stop it completely, he told Reuters.

28 Oct 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUND-POLL

Reuters/Ipsos battleground state poll

Starting in September, the Reuters/Ipsos poll will begin releasing public opinion polls in each of six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

28 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

FRANCE-SECURITY/TURKEY-ERDOGAN

Turkey's Erdogan makes speech in parliament likely to focus in part on row with France

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party which is likely to focus in part on the country's bitter row with France triggered by cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad.

28 Oct 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

WORLD-WORK/LUCAS (PIX)

Even bookworms have a hard time sitting still in 2020

In January, Lisa Lucas will take on a new mantle -- senior vice president & publisher of Pantheon and Schocken Books. Starting a new job amid a pandemic is a challenge Lucas is particularly well-prepared for, given how many jobs she's had over the years.

28 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

LIBERTY OILFIELD-CEO/WRIGHT (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Oilman Chris Wright's unusual route to top ranks of U.S. fracking services

Chris Wright has always stood out in the oilfield: A mountain climber and MIT grad who ran an oil explorer in North Dakota, he launched a hydraulic fracturing firm after learning suppliers were chronically short-handed during the shale boom.

8 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CEMEX-RESULTS/

Mexican cement maker Cemex reports third quarter results

28 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

AMAZON.COM-RESULTS/

PREVIEW-Amazon's prep for holiday sales rush, pandemic in focus

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday will announce its latest financial results, and Wall Street wants to know if it can keep up with shoppers' heightened demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

28 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BOSTON-RESULTS/

Q3 2020 Boston Scientific Corp Earnings

Boston Scientific is expected to report third-quarter earnings on Wednesday premarket. Investor focus will be on the effect COVID-19 has had on the company's medical devices and any potential commentary on outlook.

28 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

BOEING-RESULTS/

Q3 2020 Boeing Co Earnings Release

The U.S. planemaker is expected to report a quarterly loss, hurt by airline customers deferring deliveries of jets amid the coronavirus crisis, and the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX planes following two deadly crashes. Investors will look for comments on the management's expectation for the 737 MAX's ungrounding.

28 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

CANADA-CENBANK/

Bank of Canada interest rate decision

The Bank of Canada releases its latest overnight interest rate decision

28 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-TECH/SENATE (PIX) (TV)

Tech CEOs testify at U.S. Senate hearing about internet regulation

Chief executives of Twitter, Google's Alphabet and Facebook testify remotely at U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing titled, "Does Section 230's Sweeping Immunity Enable Big Tech Bad Behavior?" Hearing examines whether Section 230 of Communications Decency Act has outlived its usefulness in today's digital age. Hearing starts at 10:00 AM ET. Jack Dorsey, Chief Executive Officer, Twitter Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer, Alphabet Inc., Google Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Executive Officer, Facebook

28 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CANADA-CENBANK/

Bank of Canada Governor Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Wilkins to give press conference

Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins will give a press conference following the Bank of Canada rate decision and release of its quarterly monetary policy report.

28 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CANADA-CENBANK/

Interview with Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem

Interview with Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem following the October rate decision and quarterly Monetary Policy Report.

28 Oct 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

FEMSA-RESULTS/

Mexican retailer and coke-bottler Femsa reports 3rd quarter results

Mexican retailer and coke-bottler Femsa reports third quarter results.

28 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

ORBIA-RESULTS/

Mexican plastics and chemicals company Orbia reports 3rd quarter results 28 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-TECH/HOLOGRAMS (PIX) (TV)

Victorian hologram keeps music in touch with lockdown audience

Musicians are using an interactive hologram based on Victorian technology to reach their fans in the locked down world of the coronavirus pandemic.

28 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain as virus surges despite restrictions

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain as Catalonia mulls over a weekend curfew to control the spread of coronavirus.

28 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/EU (TV)

EU Commission head von der Leyen presents proposals to better coordinate fight against COVID-19

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen presents new recommendations for EU governments on how to better coordinate their testing strategies, contact tracing, quarantine length and other measures to fight the coronavirus epidemic in the continent.

28 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

CHICAGO-OUTREACH WORKERS/ (PIX)

Chicago's outreach workers seek to cool tempers after deadly year of shootings

More than 200 outreach workers in Chicago are trained in conflict resolution and employed by non-profit organizations. Their mission is to step into volatile situations and prevent further violence in a city plagued by an epidemic of shootings in recent years.

28 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT