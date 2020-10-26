REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

'Please resign,' Thai opposition tells PM at protest debate

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's biggest opposition party called on Monday for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to resign, as parliament opened a special session called by the former junta leader to discuss months of protests.

Australia says invasive search of women at Qatar airport referred to police

SYDNEY (Reuters) - An incident at Doha airport in which Australian women were subjected to an invasive search on the tarmac after the discovery of an abandoned newborn baby in the terminal has been referred to Australian federal police, Australia said.

Trump, Biden in final full week of campaigning as virus looms large President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Monday are down to the final full week of campaigning before the Nov. 3 election, as surging coronavirus cases and a COVID-19 outbreak within Vice President Mike Pence's staff keep the focus of the race on the pandemic.

U.S. sees highest number of new COVID-19 cases in past two days

The United States has seen its highest ever number of new COVID-19 cases in the past two days, keeping the pandemic a top election issue as Vice President Mike Pence travels the country to campaign despite close aides testing positive.

Coca-Cola's European partner makes $6.6 billion play for Australia bottler

SYDNEY/BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Coca-Cola Co's European bottler has made a A$9.28 billion ($6.6 billion) buyout approach for Australian peer Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd CCL.AX, a cut-price proposal that the target firm has backed due to uncertainty related to the coronavirus.

Apple supplier Luxshare unnerves Foxconn as U.S.-China feud speeds supply chain shift

TAIPEI/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Apple's top iPhone assembler, Taiwan-based Foxconn, has set up a task force to fend off the growing clout of Chinese electronics manufacturer Luxshare, which it believes poses a serious threat to its dominance, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Mexico's legendary masked wrestlers seek new ways to keep fighting

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's famed masked wrestlers are trying to get their coronavirus-hit sport off the canvas by taking their colorful fights to a small island nestled in the heart of Mexico City's popular Xochimilco canals.

Holocaust survivor and Nazi sympathiser's son forge friendship in Belgium

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - More than seven decades ago, their families were divided by war and hatred - Koenraad Tinel, the son of a Nazi sympathiser, and Simon Gronowski, a Holocaust survivor who lost his mother and sister to Auschwitz.

Kershaw sticks to the plan as Dodgers win World Series Game 5

Clayton Kershaw struck out six and foiled a brazen attempt at stealing home by Tampa Bay center fielder Manuel Margot as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Rays 4-2 in Game Five of the World Series on Sunday.

What a time to be alive, says Hamilton after record 92nd win

Lewis Hamilton put no limits on what he could achieve after roaring past retired Ferrari great Michael Schumacher on Sunday as the Formula One driver with most wins in the history of the sport.

Philippines' COVID-19 vaccine panel official and science minister at a news conference

Philippines' COVID-19 vaccine panel official and Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato Dela Pena at a news conference on vaccine updates.

26 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

Turkish health minister assesses coronavirus developments with Istanbul officials

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca visits the Istanbul governor's office and holds an assessment meeting there on the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

26 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

Irish health officials biweekly coronavirus news conference

26 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

Chevron bets on Middle East gas riches and reconciliation

After years of focusing on U.S. shale, Chevron Corp is staking its natural gas future on the Middle East, a volatile and divided region where energy majors have long tread warily.

26 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

Canada's oil sector hungry for more M&A after Cenovus' bid for Husky

Cenovus Energy's acquisition of Husky Energy creates a new Canadian-owned major oil producer and lends the long-struggling oil patch greater stability during its biggest crisis in decades, with investors betting on further deals.

26 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

Offshore oil workers flee ashore as storm Zeta heads toward Gulf of Mexico platforms

Oilworkers were fleeing offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Storm Zeta took aim at Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and was expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico this week as a hurricane.

26 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

'It'll be carnage': British companies dread a Brexit border breakdown

Deal or no deal, British companies will have to confront a wall of bureaucracy that threatens chaos at the border if they want to sell into the world's biggest trading bloc when life after Brexit begins on January 1.

26 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

Tanzania's 'Bulldozer' president hopes mega-projects impress voters

When Tanzanian President John Magufuli criss-crossed the country ahead of Wednesday's elections, he touted the billions of dollars his government has spent on a new hydropower dam, a railway and a revived national airline.

26 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

Thai anti-government protesters march to German embassy

Anti-government protesters marching to the German embassy after the deadline has passed for the government to respond with Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha resignation.

26 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

WTO Dispute Settlement Body meet, EU request to impose tariffs in US Boeing case on agenda

The European Union should gain formal clearance next week to impose tariffs on $4 billion of annual U.S. imports in a dispute over aircraft subsidies, at a close-door meeting of the World Trade Organization's (WTO) Dispute Settlement Body.

26 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

FACTBOX-A look at the 43 competitive races in the U.S. House of Representatives

Democrats will defend their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives in November elections, in which about one in 10 of the chamber's 435 seats will be the goal of a competitive race, according to nonpartisan tracking services. Factbox looks at the most competitive races.

26 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet Greek PM, foreign minister in Athens

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Athens. Statements to follow

26 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Meet the 'QAnon' caucus: Conspiracy buffs on path to U.S. Congress

At least two Republicans who campaigned as supporters of the baseless conspiracy theory "QAnon" are likely to win seats in the House of Representatives in next week's election. Here's a look at the pair: Georgia businesswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Colorado restaurant owner Lauren Boebert.

26 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Turkey's Erdogan speaks at event marking Prophet Mohammad's birth amid row with France

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at an event marking the Prophet Mohammad's birth and is likely to comment on his row with France's Emmanuel Macron after the use of cartoons of the Mohammad in a French school class led to the teacher being beheaded by a Chechen teenager.

26 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

WMO launches State of the Climate in Africa report

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) launches The State of the Climate in Africa 2019 report, which will provide a snapshot of climate trends, extreme weather, and associated risks and impacts in key sectors. Filipe Lucio, director of WMO's Regional Strategic Office, and Omar Baddour, coordinator of WMO Statements on the State of the Climate will brief media on Monday at 08:00 GMT, under embargo until 12:00 GMT.

26 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

Turkey's Erdogan hosts newly elected Northern Cyprus leader

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hosts the newly elected leader of the breakaway state of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar, on his first visit abroad since winning a presidential election. They are to hold a joint news conference.

26 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

Poles to protest across country against near total ban on abortion

Activists across Poland plan to protest on Monday, blocking traffic in towns and cities to express their anger after a ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal introducing a nearly-total ban on abortions in the predominantly Catholic country.

26 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

Merkel speaks at virtual journalists' award ceremony

German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech at a virtual event honoring journalists for their reporting on social issues.

26 Oct 13:10 ET / 17:10 GMT

GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising and falling in the United States

Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases, deaths and testing in all 50 U.S. states.

26 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

Reuters/Ipsos battleground state poll

Starting in September, the Reuters/Ipsos poll will begin releasing public opinion polls in each of six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

26 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

Nominations for the American Music Awards

Nominations are announced for the 2020 American Music Awards that will take place in November

26 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

WIDER IMAGE - Growing tribe of Japanese proudly defies tattoo taboo, hoping for Olympics boost

Shodai Horiren got her first tattoo on a lark while on a trip in Australia nearly three decades ago. Now she is tattooed from head to foot, even on her scalp, and is one of Japan's most renowned tattoo artists. Horiren is part of a proud and growing tribe of Japanese tattoo fans who are defying long-held social views that tattoos are evil and signify membership in yakuza criminal gangs to turn their bodies into vivid, shimmering palettes of color and elaborate designs.

26 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT