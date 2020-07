Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-NORTHKOREA/

North Korea declares emergency in border town as first suspected COVID-19 case reported

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared an emergency and a lockdown in a border town after a person suspected of being infected with the novel coronavirus returned from South Korea after illegally crossing the border, state media said on Sunday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN-SPAIN/

'Everyone is panicking' over quarantine, says UK tourist in Spain

MADRID - British tourists flying home on Sunday after a holiday in Spain angrily reacted to an abrupt decision by their government to make everyone arriving from the Mediterranean country spend 14 days in quarantine.

U.S.

NHC-ATLANTIC-HANNA-HURRICANE/

Hurricane Hanna lashes south Texas coast, already beset by COVID

HOUSTON - Hurricane Hanna pummeled the south Texas coast on Saturday night with howling winds and a surging sea that threatened a broad area already contending with an intense spike in coronavirus deaths.

GLOBAL-RACE-PROTESTS-AUSTIN/

One person shot, killed during Black Lives Matter protest in Texas

One person was killed when several shots were fired amid a Black Lives Protest in downtown Austin, Texas, on Saturday, authorities said.

BUSINESS

HSBC-HLDG-HUAWEI/

HSBC denies Chinese media reports that it 'framed' Huawei

BEIJING - HSBC on Saturday denied Chinese media reports that it had "framed" Huawei Technologies and played a role in the arrest of the chief financial officer (CFO) of the world's biggest telecoms equipment maker.

ALIBABA-INDIA-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Alibaba, Jack Ma summoned by Indian court on former employee's complaint

NEW DELHI - An Indian court has summoned Alibaba and its founder Jack Ma in a case in which a former employee in India says he was wrongfully fired after objecting to what he saw as censorship and fake news on company apps, documents seen by Reuters showed.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-REGIS-PHILBIN/

Prolific U.S. TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88, People magazine reports

Regis Philbin, a familiar face to TV viewers as an energetic and funny talk and game show host who logged more hours in front of the camera than anyone else in the history of U.S. television, has died aged 88, People magazine said on Saturday, citing a statement by his family.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-NORWAY-MOVIE/

Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt

OSLO - The Norwegian government will make an exception for Tom Cruise and his crew to shoot parts of a new "Mission: Impossible" movie in Norway this autumn without imposing quarantine requirements, a minister said on Friday.

SPORTS

GOLF-PGA-QUARANTINE/

U.S. removes quarantine for golfers at PGA Tour events

Player, caddies and other essential golf personnel entering the United States for a PGA Tour event no longer must quarantine for 14 days.

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-WILLIAMS/

Reports: NBA investigating Clippers G Williams' activities outside bubble

The NBA is investigating the actions of Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams while he was on an excused absence away from the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla., according to multiple reports Saturday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BUSINESS JETS (PIX)

Summer vacations, easing of travel rules, fuel hopes of business jet rebound

Leisure trips and an ease in travel restrictions are driving demand for business jet flights this summer, fueling cautious hopes for a rebound in an industry hit-hard by the coronavirus pandemic, industry executives and forecasters said.

26 Jul