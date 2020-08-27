REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

NEWZEALAND-SHOOTING/

New Zealand judge sentences mosque shooter to life without parole for 'wicked' crimes

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - A New Zealand judge sentenced white supremacist Brenton Tarrant to life in prison without parole on Thursday for killing 51 Muslim worshippers in the country's deadliest shooting, saying the sentence was not enough punishment for the "wicked" crimes.

USA-DEFENCE-CHINA/

United States hopes to get China to respect global rules, Esper says

The United States hopes to work with China to get it to respect the international rules-based order even as Beijing, which has repeatedly fallen short of its promises, pursues aggressive military modernisation, the U.S. defence chief said.

U.S.

GLOBAL-RACE-USA-WISCONSIN-SHOTS/

Wisconsin investigators say knife found at scene of police shooting of Jacob Blake

KENOSHA, Wis. (Reuters) - Investigators of a shooting by a white police officer that left a Black man, Jacob Blake Jr., paralyzed and the town of Kenosha, Wisconsin, torn by civil strife found a knife belonging to Blake at the scene of the confrontation, the state attorney general said on Wednesday.

USA-ELECTION-CONVENTION-PENCE/

In 'law-and-order' speech, U.S. Vice President Pence warns against Biden win

BALTIMORE (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday cast the re-election of President Donald Trump as critical to preserving America's safety and economic viability, while cautioning Democrat Joe Biden would set the country on a path to socialism and decline.

BUSINESS

USA-FED-JACKSONHOLE/

Powell expected to begin laying out Fed's new monetary policy approach

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected on Thursday to begin setting out the U.S. central bank's new strategy for meeting its price stability and maximum employment goals, a long-anticipated overhaul that comes amid a deep economic crisis and just months before Americans vote in a contentious election.

TIKTOK-CEO/

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer quits after less than three months: memo

TikTok Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mayer has left the company, less than three months after he joined the hit short video app, and U.S. General Manager Vanessa Pappas will replace him on an interim basis, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENET-OPENING/

Hollywood thriller 'Tenet' tests fans' appetite for cinemas

LONDON (Reuters) - The hopes of Hollywood were riding on the opening of "Tenet" on Wednesday as the Christopher Nolan spy thriller tests the appetite of movie fans to return to cinemas and rescue an industry hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPORTS

GLOBAL-RACE-USA-WISCONSIN-NBA/

NBA postpones games after Bucks boycott, other sports follow suit

The National Basketball Association (NBA) postponed all three playoff games on Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic to protest racial injustice, triggering similar moves across other sports.

TENNIS-CINCINNATI/

Djokovic cruises into semis where Bautista Agut awaits

Novak Djokovic cruised past Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 6-1 on Wednesday to reach a record-equalling eighth Western & Southern Open semi-final where he will face Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/CENBANK

Philippine central bank governor holds regular online news conference

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno holds regular online news conference.

27 Aug 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PPP-JOBS (PIX)

'Jobs President' Trump says he saved 51 million small business positions. He didn't.

The estimate that the $660 billion taxpayer-funded Paycheck Protection Program saved some 51 million jobs has been announced repeatedly by the Republican party, its Congressional leadership and the president's campaign as late as this week.. But so-called PPP loans likely did not save 51 million jobs, or anywhere close to it, according to Reuters' interviews with economists and some administration officials.

27 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SIEMENS GAMESA-STRATEGY/

Siemens Gamesa presents new business plan in face of headwinds

Spanish-German wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa presents a new business plan to face up to mounting challenges posed by the impact of coronavirus on already thin margins.

27 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/JACKSONHOLE

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell speaks on monetary policy to Jackson Hole Fed conference

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks on "Monetary Policy Frame Review" before the virtual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium: "Navigating the Decade Ahead: Implications for Monetary Policy" hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

27 Aug 09:10 ET / 13:10 GMT

CANADA-CENBANK/

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem to speak at 2020 Jackson Hole Symposium

Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada, will speak by videoconference at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's 2020 Jackson Hole Symposium.

27 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CHINA-NORWAY/ (TV)

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi to visit Norway

The Chinese government's top diplomat State Councillor Wang Yi to visit Norway for meetings with political leaders. Topics will include the fight against the coronavirus, Norway's upcoming membership of the U.N. Security Council, multilateral work and human rights, Norway's foreign ministry said. Press briefing at 2045 CET (1845 GMT).

27 Aug 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

SPORTS

SENEGAL-WOMEN/SURFING (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Senegal's first female pro surfer draws others in her wake

Growing up in the coastal capital of Dakar, Khadjou Sambe never saw a Black woman surfing the Atlantic swells. As Senegal's first female professional surfer, Sambe is now inspiring the next generation to defy cultural norms and take to the waves.

27 Aug 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

GERMANY-EU/DEFENSE (PIX) (TV)

Germany's Merkel, NATO Secretary General speak to reporters in Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speak to reporters ahead of their meeting at Berlin's chancellery, expected to focus on the Greek-Turkish resource claims dispute.

27 Aug 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MYANMAR (PIX) (TV)

Myanmar shuts schools nationwide after biggest daily climb in coronavirus cases

Myanmar ordered all schools to close nationwide after reporting 70 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the biggest daily rise, as authorities try to tackle a resurgence of the virus following weeks without confirmed domestic transmission.

27 Aug 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

TURKEY-GREECE/

Turkish defence minister gives an interview, expected to comment on eastern Mediterranean

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar give an interview to state-owned Anadolu news agency, where he is expected to comment on the dispute with Greece in the eastern Mediterranean and the situations in Libya and Syria.

27 Aug 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

GREECE-EGYPT/PARLIAMENT (PIX) (TV)

PUSHED BACK FROM AUG 26 - Greek parliament votes on sea accord with Egypt

Greek parliament votes on an accord which defines maritime boundaries with Egypt in the Mediterranean. The accord, which was sealed earlier this month and was ratified by Egypt's parliament on Aug. 18, has angered Turkey and highlighted overlapping claims over the east Mediterranean.

27 Aug 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA (PIX)

WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic Experts from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

27 Aug 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Irish health officials biweekly coronavirus news conference

27 Aug 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-LOLA LENNOX/ (PIX) (TV)

Lola Lennox follows in mother Annie's footsteps with single release

Having a Grammy award-winning mother setting the standard wasn't always easy for singer Lola Lennox - but any initial intimidation she felt she managed to turn into drive, she said.

27 Aug 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT